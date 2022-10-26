Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Mountain Xpress
Binx’s Home for Black Cats fights superstition, saves lives
If a black cat crosses your path, give it a loving home. That’s the message of Asheville nonprofit Binx’s Home for Black Cats, a rescue that focuses exclusively on fostering and adopting black cats. Binx’s grew out of Hannah Soboleski’s personal experience fostering black cats for other local...
Mountain Xpress
WNC Scary Stories: The smell of cigarettes
The back hallway of our massage center, where the treatment rooms are, has a ghost, a distinctly older female presence that is especially noticeable after sunset. Everyone who has ever worked with us after dark has sensed an eerie presence back there. And even during the day when no one else is in the building, you can smell her smoking cigarettes. Everyone has smelled it at some point. Also, the thermostats randomly get turned off and on, and everyone swears it wasn’t them.
WYFF4.com
Bibles thrown around, pumpkins smashed inside North Carolina church, pictures show
YANCEY COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina church is cleaning up and trying to figure out who vandalized its sanctuary. The Yancey County Sheriff’s Office says the Halls Chapel Baptist Church was vandalized Monday night. Pictures of the damage show a pumpkin smashed in a doorway, Bibles and...
Mountain Xpress
WNC Scary Stories: Among mannequins
Editor’s note: For Halloween, we asked our readers to share the scariest things they’ve experienced in our area. Readers came through with shivery accounts of mysterious occurrences, including this one below. In 2008, I was on patrol for the Asheville Police Department when I was called to the...
Mountain Xpress
Best Medicine with Morgan Bost: Comedians chat Halloween, Pack Square Park and the upcoming election
Dear readers, we made it. We’ve successfully survived yet another Mercury retrograde. Best Medicine Heads might recall from my previous column that I was having a tough time with the astrological placements last month. For those not yet in the fan club, “Best Medicine with Morgan Bost” is a...
21-Year-Old Hunter Downs Giant 695-Pound Black Bear in Western North Carolina
21-year-old, Caleb Henry, of Fines Creek, North Carolina, recently killed an absolutely massive black bear. On October 17, the opening day of bear season, he and his friend Lucas Teague took their bear dogs hunting in Haywood County. That day. Teague shot his first-ever bear—a 475-pound dandy. The next...
WLOS.com
News 13's Kimberly King shares her battle with rare form of cancer
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Eyelid cancer makes up only about 7% of all skin cancers. News 13's Kimberly King is now part of that 7% and sharing her story. This summer, she learned she had a tumor growing beneath her left lower lid lashes. Dr. Christina Choe, an oculoplastic...
Mountain Xpress
Art in the Heart Nov.-Dec. schedule announced
A new line up of Art in the Heart artworks and experiences will be in Pack Square Plaza for November and December 2022. A final schedule for January-March artists will be released subsequently. To learn more about the artists and their projects, please visit ashevillenc.gov/artintheheart. Images and videos of completed...
5 Under $5K: The Best Cheap Cars We Found For Sale (Asheville, NC Edition)
CraigslistThe pickings might be slim, but the variety of offerings among Asheville, NC's cheap Craigslist car pages are decent.
biltmorebeacon.com
Hail to the King
For years I have driven down Smokey Park Highway and passed Hot Dog King, a small, forlorn restaurant, the mascot of which — a bipedal, crown-wearing hot dog with a smiling face — never succeeded in inducing me to enter the place. But recently, armed with a journalistic excuse to take a nice drive to this curious restaurant where I was sure I’d run into nobody I knew, I finally went.
Mountain Xpress
Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority approves $90K for 22 festivals & cultural events in 2023
Local events and festivals that celebrate Asheville and Buncombe County’s communities and are for the enjoyment of both residents and visitors will receive a total of $90,150 in 2023 from the Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority (BCTDA), as approved by the board at its Oct. 26 monthly meeting. The...
I-40 to see months of traffic jams again near Asheville as crews replace old bridges with ones that also help wildlife
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Heads up if you are traveling to or from Asheville during winter or spring anytime in the next year and a half: Traffic on Interstate 40 is about to be a mess again on busy weekends and holidays in the Pigeon River Gorge. The North Carolina...
Teenager busted with over 11 ounces of Fentanyl in Western North Carolina
A minor has been arrested for drug trafficking and other charges in Western North Carolina. The Asheville Police Department says, a teenager was taken into custody Tuesday, after they seized over 11 ounces if Fentanyl, a gun and nearly 6 grand cash.
WLOS.com
Ecusta Trail hits benchmark in completing 30% design phase
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Planning for the Ecusta Trail in Henderson County hit a big milestone in the month of October. The project is now at the 30% design phase, which is an important benchmark for federal and state funding sources. This includes determinations of the trail width,...
WLOS.com
Active Aging Center would be 'one-stop-shop' for seniors, but commissioners have concerns
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County Commissioners are considering a proposal for a state-of-the-art senior center in Asheville. The proposed Active Aging Center would be a place that offered multiple services that benefit seniors throughout the area. Stoney Blevins, the director of the county's health and human services...
WLOS.com
'It's a never-ending onslaught,' Canton PD chief warns of 'police hoodie text scam'
CANTON, N.C. (WLOS) — Before you check your next incoming text message, check this out: a new scam is making the rounds on cell phones. Police departments from Colorado to Florida have been warning people about the scam which comes through as a text from a random number. The message is personalized with each recipient’s name. It includes a short message advertising $10 off a hoodie representing their local law enforcement agency.
Comments / 0