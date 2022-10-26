ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Binx’s Home for Black Cats fights superstition, saves lives

If a black cat crosses your path, give it a loving home. That’s the message of Asheville nonprofit Binx’s Home for Black Cats, a rescue that focuses exclusively on fostering and adopting black cats. Binx’s grew out of Hannah Soboleski’s personal experience fostering black cats for other local...
WNC Scary Stories: The smell of cigarettes

The back hallway of our massage center, where the treatment rooms are, has a ghost, a distinctly older female presence that is especially noticeable after sunset. Everyone who has ever worked with us after dark has sensed an eerie presence back there. And even during the day when no one else is in the building, you can smell her smoking cigarettes. Everyone has smelled it at some point. Also, the thermostats randomly get turned off and on, and everyone swears it wasn’t them.
WNC Scary Stories: Among mannequins

Editor’s note: For Halloween, we asked our readers to share the scariest things they’ve experienced in our area. Readers came through with shivery accounts of mysterious occurrences, including this one below. In 2008, I was on patrol for the Asheville Police Department when I was called to the...
Art in the Heart Nov.-Dec. schedule announced

A new line up of Art in the Heart artworks and experiences will be in Pack Square Plaza for November and December 2022. A final schedule for January-March artists will be released subsequently. To learn more about the artists and their projects, please visit ashevillenc.gov/artintheheart. Images and videos of completed...
Hail to the King

For years I have driven down Smokey Park Highway and passed Hot Dog King, a small, forlorn restaurant, the mascot of which — a bipedal, crown-wearing hot dog with a smiling face — never succeeded in inducing me to enter the place. But recently, armed with a journalistic excuse to take a nice drive to this curious restaurant where I was sure I’d run into nobody I knew, I finally went.
Ecusta Trail hits benchmark in completing 30% design phase

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Planning for the Ecusta Trail in Henderson County hit a big milestone in the month of October. The project is now at the 30% design phase, which is an important benchmark for federal and state funding sources. This includes determinations of the trail width,...
'It's a never-ending onslaught,' Canton PD chief warns of 'police hoodie text scam'

CANTON, N.C. (WLOS) — Before you check your next incoming text message, check this out: a new scam is making the rounds on cell phones. Police departments from Colorado to Florida have been warning people about the scam which comes through as a text from a random number. The message is personalized with each recipient’s name. It includes a short message advertising $10 off a hoodie representing their local law enforcement agency.
