Cat & Mouse Press releases “Beach Holidays” short stories anthology
Cat & Mouse Press of Lewes announced the release of “Beach Holidays,” a collection of 27 short stories featuring a variety of holidays and set in Rehoboth Beach. Stories in the book are winners of the 2022 Rehoboth Beach Reads Short Story Contest. A panel of six judges made the selections. The book is available from Browseabout Books, the contest sponsor, and other bookstores.
Esther Jean Dorey, sweet, caring soul
Esther Jean Dorey, 86, of Millsboro, passed away peacefully at her home with her family by her side Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. She was born April 27, 1936, in Farmington, to the late Roland and Sarah Hopkins Ellers. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by three siblings, Irma Ellers, Shirley Downs and Roger Ellers.
Parkinson’s group sets bowling fundraiser Nov. 4
The Parkinson’s Education and Support Group of Sussex County will host a bowling fundraiser from 3 to 6:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 4, at Lefty’s Alley & Eats near Lewes. Local businesses are supporting the group with a donation of $500 each and some will be bringing their employees to bowl. Supporting businesses include Community Bank, Tidemark FCU, Aquacare Physical Therapy, Lewes Building Company, George Sherman Plumbing and Heating, Jack Lingo Realtor, Irish Eyes and Griswold Home Care. A silent auction will offer baskets from local restaurants such as Dogfish Head Brewings & Eats, Bethany Blues and The Starboard; gift cards from local businesses such as Ocean Grill Long Neck, SoDel Concepts, Capriotti’s, Grotto Pizza; and wines, crafts, movie tickets and many more items.
Big Chill Surf Cantina sets Sling N’ Squash contest Nov. 12
Big Chill Surf Cantina will host its 5th Annual Sling N’ Squash Competition from 1 to 5 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 12, at 19406 Coastal Highway, Rehoboth Beach. The popular gourd-throwing event – formerly known as Big Chill’s Pumpkin Chuckin’ – requires incredible feats of strength as competitors are judged by how far they can toss a pumpkin using nothing but pure strength and technique. There are no cannons or catapults allowed, only body parts.
Thanksgiving dinner reservations due Nov. 16
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 28 invites the community and widowed members of the Post 28 family to a Thanksgiving Dinner from 4 to 6 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 20, at 31768 Legion Road, Millsboro. Dinner is free for members who are widowed and $10 for the community. The deadline to purchase...
Halloween haunted walk at Friendly Flowers continues Oct. 28-31
To raise funds toward agricultural education scholarships for Cape Henlopen High School students, Friendly Flowers is hosting a Halloween haunted walk-through with animatronics from 7 to 9 p.m., Friday, Oct. 28 to Monday, Oct. 31, at 12209 Coastal Highway, Milton. Donations will be accepted toward the goal of raising $20,000...
Robin & The Hoods to perform Oct. 28 in Rehoboth Beach
It’s a busy weekend for Port 251 in Rehoboth Beach. Robin & The Hoods will perform from 7 to 9 p.m., Friday, Oct. 28. On Saturday, Oct. 29, the restaurant will host a party on the patio starting at 8 a.m., followed by Michael Solonoski’s performance from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. On Sunday, Oct. 30, don’t miss the Spooky Drag Brunch from noon to 2 p.m., followed by the Closing Night Party with Viki Dee from 5 to 8 p.m.
Possum Point Players set ‘Wait Until Dark’ auditions Nov. 6-7
Possum Point Players community theater has scheduled auditions for its winter production of “Wait Until Dark” from 6 to 8 p.m., Sunday and Monday, Nov. 6 and 7, in the green room at Possum Hall, 441 Old Laurel Highway, Georgetown. Opening on Broadway in 1966 and adapted into...
Firefly Music Festival Not Happening in 2023
DOVER, Del. — Organizers of the Firefly Music Festival in Dover announced Thursday that the event will not be held in 2023. Accompanying a video posted on the festival's website is a message that says, “We’ll be cherishing these moments until we reunite. After 10 magical years of Firefly in the Woodlands, we’ve decided to take a year off to recharge our lights. We will see you in 2024!”
32nd Annual Sea Witch Festival kicks off in Rehoboth Beach
The Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce’s 32nd Annual Sea Witch Festival kicked off with an afternoon of fun Friday, Oct. 28. There were the Tyke Bike on the Boardwalk, shows at the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center and the Schellville Express in Grove Park. If you’re seeing this Friday...
Sussex Academy holds Homecoming festivities
Sussex Academy in Georgetown held its annual Homecoming festivities Oct. 13. In addition to a pep rally, the school’s athletics program hosted home volleyball and soccer matches.
Hopkins Preserve is legacy for farming family
The Sussex County Land Trust unveiled its master plan for Hopkins Preserve Oct. 22 on the property along Sweetbriar Road west of Lewes, and hundreds turned out to see it. The plan – including trails and preserved natural areas for wildlife – is the most ambitious project the trust has taken on since it was formed in 2001.
Pot-Nets Lakeside donates to Christian Storehouse
Pot-Nets Lakeside Community Homeowners Association donated $900 in proceeds from a recent hot dog and bake sale to the Christian Storehouse in Millsboro. Shown are in back (l-r) Joseph Valerio, Matt Hickman, Maria Sutz and Heidi Daniel. In front are Nancy Bunting, Ken Smaniotto, Jennifer Quigley and Michael Crosby.
JoAnne K. Rutherford, woman of faith
JoAnne K. (Barton) Rutherford, 77, of Georgetown, formerly of Anne Arundel County, Md., passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, surrounded by her family. JoAnne was born and raised in Baltimore, daughter of the late Joseph and Josephine (Schierzka) Barton. She graduated from Johns Hopkins University in 1977 with a master of education degree focusing on administration/supervision. After graduation, she embarked on a lifetime of teaching fifth grade in Anne Arundel County and Baltimore County Schools. JoAnne retired from teaching in 1995 and, along with her husband Joe, made their home in Georgetown in 1998.
Halloween garb welcome at Lewes farmers market Oct. 29
The Historic Lewes Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Oct. 29, at Lewes Elementary School parking lot, 820 Savannah Road. In the spirit of the Halloween season, farmers and volunteers will be decked out in ghoulish attire, and customers are welcome attend in costume as well. Prizes will be given to vendors for best costumes and best decorated tent, and to customers for best costume. There will be Halloween stickers for kids and more.
Sea Gals support Community Resource Center food rescue
The community of Angola by the Bay’s Sea Gals social group awarded the proceeds of its weekly mini farmers markets Oct. 11 to a local organization. For years at the group’s monthly meetings, the Sea Gals have collected food for local charities. During the pandemic, when the group was not able to meet, volunteers started to collect food and monetary donations in the community parking lot once a month. This collection effort was then opened up to the entire community. This year alone, 10 carloads of food and $1,640 have been collected and delivered to the Community Resource Center in Rehoboth Beach.
Look Who’s Shaping Up at the Body Shop!- Bruce Mogol
The Body Shop Fitness Center has been serving the Rehoboth Beach community since 1989. Bruce Mogol and his wife, Gail Mogol, have been a Body Shop member for five years. “My wife and I have owned our condominium unit in downtown Rehoboth Beach for over 30 years. We love the relaxed, laid-back feel that Rehoboth Beach provides, as well as the convenience of so much to enjoy in short walking distance. We are both retired and find Rehoboth Beach a great place to spend an increasingly large portion of our available time now. I had been a distance runner for over 20 years until a knee operation five years ago caused me to convert to walking on the treadmill. We have been members of The Body Shop for the past five years. We both exercise almost every day and feel very much at home at The Body Shop. The staff have always made us feel welcomed, as if we are extended family.”
New Lewes Oyster House offers seaside tavern vibes
The Lewes Oyster House proves that good things come to all who wait. After months of construction delays, the downtown Lewes restaurant at 108 Second St. opened to the public this week. Last week, however, the Second Street eatery gave the staff a trial run with friends and family, and one reporter talked her way into a seat at the oyster ... Read More
Freddie’s Beach Bar to host anniversary party, impersonators Oct. 29-30
Freddie’s Beach Bar, located at 3 South First St. in Rehoboth Beach, will celebrate its first anniversary with a party on Saturday, Oct. 29. Doors open at 4 p.m.; DJ Jamie Fox will spin starting at 8 p.m. The party will feature special guests and surprises, with drinks, food and fun. For information go to freddiesbeachbar.com.
