Interdisciplinary collaboration across secondary and primary care to improve medication safety in the elderly (The IMMENSE study) – a randomized controlled trial

Quality of life among cervical cancer patients following completion of chemoradiotherapy at Ocean Road Cancer Institute (ORCI) in Tanzania
BMC Women's Health volume 22, Article number: 426 (2022) Cite this article. Effective cancer treatment involves aggressive chemo-radiotherapy protocols that alter survivors’ quality of life (QOL). This has recently aroused the attention not only to focus on clinical care but rather to be holistic and client-centered, looking beyond morbidity and mortality. The study assessed the QOL and associated factors among patients with cervical cancer (CC) after the completion of chemoradiotherapy.
Improving perioperative management of surgical sets for trauma surgeries: the 4S approach
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1298 (2022) Cite this article. The perioperative management of the surgical instruments and implants that comprise sets for trauma surgeries has been identified as a complex and resource-intensive activity due to non-standardized inventories, redundant surgical instruments and unnecessary sterilization cycles. The 4S Intelligent Trauma Care program aims to improve perioperative management and thereby reduce environmental impact by utilizing standardized inventories, a sterile implant portfolio, a barcode that enables a digital safety certification, and a digitized restocking service.
Psychometric evidence of a perception scale about covid-19 vaccination process in Peruvian dentists: a preliminary validation
César F. Cayo-Rojas ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-5560-78411, Nancy Córdova-Limaylla ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0003-4277-092X1,. Gissela Briceño-Vergel ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0003-2119-70441,. Marysela Ladera-Castañeda ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0001-5390-82562,. Hernán Cachay-Criado ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-6759-93081,. Carlos López-Gurreonero ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0001-8310-65293,. Alberto Cornejo-Pinto ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-1435-63102 &. Luis Cervantes-Ganoza ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0001-6090-67504. BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1296 (2022)...
Clinical impact of lipid injectable emulsion in internal medicine inpatients exclusively receiving parenteral nutrition: a propensity score matching analysis from a Japanese medical claims database
Kosei Takagi ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0003-2267-24411, Kenta Murotani2, Satoru Kamoshita3 &. BMC Medicine volume 20, Article number: 371 (2022) Cite this article. Although guidelines recommend lipid injectable emulsions (ILEs) be used as a part of parenteral nutrition, many patients in Japan receive lipid-free parenteral nutrition. Furthermore, little is known about the effect of ILEs on clinical outcomes in medical inpatients managed with parenteral nutrition. The aim of this study was to investigate the clinical impact of ILEs on internal medicine inpatients receiving parenteral nutrition.
Study of knowledge, attitude and practice regarding patient education in hypertension among community pharmacists in China
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1295 (2022) Cite this article. In the prevention and treatment of hypertension, patient education is an important measure to improve the awareness rate and control rate of patients. The professional and geographical advantages of community pharmacists enable them to play an important role in the patient education in hypertension. The purpose of this study was to understand the situation of patient education in hypertension conducted in Chinese community pharmacies, and put forward measures according to the problems.
Hysteroscopic removal of intrauterine device in early pregnancy
BMC Women's Health volume 22, Article number: 425 (2022) Cite this article. Intrauterine devices (IUDs) are commonly used as contraceptives worldwide. However, pregnancies in patients carrying this kind of device may occur. IUD removal when the woman wishes to continue their pregnancy may be very challenging. Only 9 manuscripts in literature reported such similar procedure.
Promoting health and social equity through family navigation to prevention and early intervention services: a proof of concept study
BMC Public Health volume 22, Article number: 1972 (2022) Cite this article. Health and social inequality are associated with multiple adverse childhood experiences including poverty, mental illness, and child maltreatment. While effective interventions currently exist for many health and social problems, large segments of the population experience barriers accessing needed services. In alignment with broader public health efforts to reduce health and social inequality in one state in the U.S.A., the current study describes the development and formative evaluation of a brief, low cost, portable model of prevention-oriented family service navigation called Navigate Your Way.
Primate died after becoming trapped in UK animal testing laboratory, dossier of blunders reveals
A primate undergoing experiments died in a British laboratory after becoming trapped behind a restraint device which staff failed to notice, a Home Office report reveals.The accidental death was among a litany of blunders in the past three years set out in the report, which also discloses that:four dogs were given “a substance not authorised for testing”120 fish died when water was drained from their tanka sheep’s bone was fractured when surgery was carried out on the wrong legfour mice died after an intravenous injection containing fragments of a pestle and mortarfive rabbits were left without water for more than...
High prevalence of chronic malnutrition in indigenous children under 5 years of age in Chimborazo-Ecuador: multicausal analysis of its determinants
BMC Public Health volume 22, Article number: 1977 (2022) Cite this article. Despite the multiple initiatives implemented to reduce stunting in Ecuador, it continues to be a public health problem with a significant prevalence. One of the most affected groups is the rural indigenous population. This study aimed to analyze the prevalence of chronic malnutrition in indigenous children under 5 years of age and its association with health determinants, focusing on one of the territories with the highest prevalence of stunting.
Explaining the experiences of health care providers regarding organizational factors affecting health education: a qualitative study
Health education is considered the most important component of primary health care. Paying attention to organizational factors can help to improve the quality of health education. Therefore, the present study was conducted to explain organizational factors affecting health education among health care providers. This is a qualitative, descriptive, and phenomenological...
The multiple de novo copy number variant (MdnCNV) phenomenon presents with peri-zygotic DNA mutational signatures and multilocus pathogenic variation
Genome Medicine volume 14, Article number: 122 (2022) Cite this article. The multiple de novo copy number variant (MdnCNV) phenotype is described by having four or more constitutional de novo CNVs (dnCNVs) arising independently throughout the human genome within one generation. It is a rare peri-zygotic mutational event, previously reported to be seen once in every 12,000 individuals referred for genome-wide chromosomal microarray analysis due to congenital abnormalities. These rare families provide a unique opportunity to understand the genetic factors of peri-zygotic genome instability and the impact of dnCNV on human diseases.
Remarkably low host specificity in the bat fly Penicillidia fulvida (Diptera: Nycteribiidae) as assessed by mitochondrial COI and nuclear 28S sequence data
Parasites & Vectors volume 15, Article number: 392 (2022) Cite this article. The recognition and delineation of morphologically indistinguishable cryptic species can have broad implications for wildlife conservation, disease ecology and accurate estimates of biodiversity. Parasites are intriguing in the study of cryptic speciation because unique evolutionary pressures and diversifying factors are generated by ecological characteristics of host-parasite relationships, including host specificity. Bat flies (Diptera: Nycteribiidae and Streblidae) are obligate, hematophagous ectoparasites of bats that generally exhibit high host specificity. One rare exception is Penicillidia fulvida (Diptera: Nycteribiidae), an African bat fly found in association with many phylogenetically distant hosts. One explanation for P. fulvida’s extreme polyxeny is that it may represent a complex of host-specific yet cryptic species, an increasingly common finding in molecular genetic studies of supposed generalist parasites.
COVID-19 epidemic lockdown-induced remarkable decrease in dairy products consumption of Iran population: does it really matter? National Food and Nutrition Surveillance
BMC Nutrition volume 8, Article number: 122 (2022) Cite this article. The pandemic of the newly emerged coronavirus infection and its related disease, Covid-19, has influenced various aspects of human life including dietary habits. This study aimed to examine changes in dairy products consumption during Covid-19 lockdown period in a huge sample of Iranian households.
Cystic echinococcosis in northern Tanzania: a pilot study in Maasai livestock-keeping communities
Parasites & Vectors volume 15, Article number: 396 (2022) Cite this article. There are close similarities between the life-cycles of Echinococcus granulosus sensu lato (E. granulosus s.l.) that causes cystic echinococcosis (CE) in humans and Taenia multiceps/Coenurus cerebralis that causes cerebral coenurosis in small ruminants. Recent evidence highlights that livestock in Maasai communities of northern Tanzania are suffering from increases in the prevalence of cerebral coenurosis, leading to concerns about a possible concurrent increased risk of human CE. The aim of this study was to estimate the prevalence of human abdominal CE and the prevalence and species/genotypes of E. granulosus s.l. in livestock in Maasai communities.
Conditional wealth to estimate association of wealth mobility with health and human capital in low- and middle-income country cohorts
BMC Medical Research Methodology volume 22, Article number: 279 (2022) Cite this article. Temporally harmonized asset indices allow the study of changes in relative wealth (mean, variance, social mobility) over time and its association with adult health and human capital in cohort studies. Conditional measures are the unexplained residuals of an indicator regressed on its past values. Using such measures, previously used to study the relative importance of key life stages for anthropometric growth, we can identify specific life stages during which changes in relative wealth are important for adult health in longitudinal studies. We discuss the assumptions, strengths and limitations of this methodology as applied to relative wealth. We provide an illustrative example using a publicly-available longitudinal dataset and show how relative wealth changes at different life stages are differentially associated with body mass index in adulthood.
Seasonal distribution of Cryptosporidium spp., Giardia duodenalis and Enterocytozoon bieneusi in Tibetan sheep in Qinghai, China
Parasites & Vectors volume 15, Article number: 394 (2022) Cite this article. Cryptosporidium spp., Giardia duodenalis and Enterocytozoon bieneusi can cause important intestinal diseases in ruminants. However, data on the distribution of these three protozoan pathogens in Tibetan sheep are limited. Methods. We collected 761 fecal samples from Tibetan sheep...
