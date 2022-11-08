ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GOBankingRates

6 Money Scams To Avoid

By Cynthia Measom
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cvfO1_0in3uNEp00

Financial scams are responsible for huge monetary losses by American consumers each year, and they’ve been on the uptick recently. Federal Trade Commission data from 2021 shows the agency received 2.8 billion reports from consumers who reported losing over $5.8 billion to fraud, which is a 70% increase from the previous year.

Explore: GOBankingRates’ Best Credit Cards for 2023
Retirement at Any Age: Get Retirement Tips That Fit Every Stage of Life

To learn about common financial scams and expert tips for avoiding them, GOBankingRates consulted with Laura Harris, Certified Fraud Examiner and research specialist at the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners . Here’s what you need to know.

Advance-Fee Scams

“Advance-fee scams are one of the most common scams,” said Harris. “A fraudster promises something but requires that the fee be paid upfront. Perhaps it is a vacation that someone might have won, but requires a processing fee, or maybe a contractor requires pre-payment for materials. The consumer must give money upfront — in advance — before what they are paying for is to be ‘received.'”

Charity Scams

“Consumers should be aware how common charity, nonprofit and fundraising scams have become,” cautioned Harris. “Scammers will create sad stories, steal photos online from other social media platforms and humbly solicit donations. Especially around the holidays, this can be a way to manipulate consumers.”

Romance Scams

“Remember, fraudsters can be charming,” Harris advised. “They might know just what to say to get a new friend or boyfriend/girlfriend to loan them money or invest in their business. Social media, dating websites and apps — even church groups — can give clever con artists the opportunity to find a lonely or vulnerable person.”

Take Our Poll: What’s the First Thing You Would Do If You Won a Big Lottery Jackpot?

Affinity Scams

“Much like the romance scheme, a fraudster targets a particular type of individual with whom they might have a connection,” said Harris. “It could take the form of racial minorities, older individuals, language minorities, religion and more. By sharing an affinity, the fraudster establishes a connection before exploiting it.”

Revenge Scams

“If a consumer has been a victim of a fraudster, they should be wary of a company contacting them and asking if the victim would like to get their money back or put the bad people out of business,” Harris said. “This is usually the same people who scammed them, which is how they knew to contact the victim. And of course, they require a fee to get the process started.”

Phishing, Smishing and Vishing

“While many are familiar with email phishing scams, designed to get personal, private information such as passwords or account numbers, scammers now use texting as well,” said Harris. “SMiShing involves using short message service (SMS) texting to reach out to victims, possibly offering a link for them to click. Vishing is similar, but the victim receives a voice mail with alarming information that requires urgent attention or a robocaller offering a deal.”

Expert Tips To Help You Avoid Financial Scams

“While the internet may be a place where consumers lose money and fall for scams, it can also be a place for them to research the person, business or opportunity with which they are being presented,” said Harris. “From a quick search of a business name and ‘scam’ or ‘review,’ they can find if others have been victimized and are warning others.”

Harris also said that you can check with the following legitimate sources, either online, via email or by phone:

  • Better Business Bureau
  • Charity Resources
    • BBB Wise Giving Alliance
    • Charity Navigator
    • CharityWatch
    • GuideStar
    • Federal Trade Commission
  • FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center

“Remember that if it seems too good to be true, it often is,” Harris said. “Opportunities should not be urgent, relationships should not be conditional and businesses should have references. If in doubt, ask questions. Businesses, people and charities should be happy and excited to talk about their mission and discuss it in depth — not only in the capacity to get investment. Be suspicious of high-pressure sales tactics, and FOMO/YOLO advertising.”

Harris added, “We would all love more money, but scammers would love it more. Whether it is an investment, prize or relationship that is requesting money, one of the best things consumers can ask themselves is, ‘Am I prepared to lose money on this?'”

Victims can report scams to the FTC here .

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : 6 Money Scams To Avoid

Comments / 1

Related
WHIO Dayton

BBB warns of scammers impersonating banks through text messages, phone calls

Many of us have seen how scammers try to impersonate the government or a business to convince unsuspecting people to hand over their money. Now the Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning about a growing trend of con-artists pretending to be from your bank while using multiple layers of contact to try and make it seem legitimate.
PYMNTS

CFPB: Frauds and Scams Make up 40% of Crypto Complaints

They call it "pig butchering." A scammer spends time getting their victim's confidence and trust to convince them to set up cryptocurrency accounts in an effort to eventually steal their assets. And as the U.S. Consumer Finance Protection Bureau said Thursday (Nov. 10), it's one of the more notable forms...
CBS Pittsburgh

Police warning of new scam involving fake letter from Walmart, money orders

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Local police in the South Hills are warning residents of a new scam that's popped up involving letters and checks made to look like they're coming from Walmart.Whitehall Police say the scam consists of residents receiving a letter that looks like it's from Walmart, along with a check for $3,800.In that letter, the recipient is asked to complete a survey and purchase three money orders, each worth $1,000, and then send a text message to a phone number. Police say this is a scam and that if you receive a letter like this, you should throw it away. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
GOBankingRates

9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and...
CBS Chicago

Woman loses nearly $25,000 to scammer claiming to be Chase Bank investigator

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago woman saving for a house lost almost $25,000 to a scammer – in a fraud that all started with a simple text. As CBS 2's Lauren Victory reported, the Better Business Bureau on Friday sent out a news alert about this scam. Investigators are seeing a steep incline in the number of complaints involving fake fraud alert text messages. Songwriter Monika Jedrzejek pounds electronic the piano with rage. She never thought it would be so cathartic – but given what happened, it's not a surprise. "Just anger," she said. "Lots of frickin' anger." Jedrzejek has been...
CHICAGO, IL
CNET

Here's How Much Bigger Your Social Security Check Will Be in 2023

Social Security benefits for next year will see a cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, of 8.7%. That's the biggest increase since 1981, when it hit an all-time high of 11.2%. "A COLA of 8.7% is extremely rare and would be the highest ever received by most Social Security beneficiaries alive today," Senior Citizens League policy analyst Mary Johnson said in a statement earlier this year.
CNET

November SSDI Payment Dates: Which of These 4 Days Will Your Money Arrive?

Social Security Disability Insurance checks go out at various times throughout the month, depending on a couple of factors -- your date of birth and the year you first started receiving SSDI money. November's checks will be disbursed on four different dates, and it can get confusing to parse (even if you've been receiving benefits for decades). But if you'll be getting a check, it's good to know exactly when you can expect it to arrive.
GOBankingRates

7 Food Stamp Mistakes People Make

Formerly known as food stamps, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) helped nearly 42 million Americans cope with food insecurity in 2021. But millions are still missing out on benefits...
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
212K+
Followers
15K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy