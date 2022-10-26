ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Haven Independent

203 New Tweed Parking Spaces OK’d

Tweed airport won permission to build 203 new ​“temporary” parking spaces in anticipation of heightened holiday travel demand at the current New Haven terminal — and in advance of the planned construction of a new larger terminal on the East Haven side of the property. That...
NEW HAVEN, CT
nerej.com

Colonial Properties completes $2.795 million investment sale in New Haven, CT

New Haven, CT Michael Richetelli, president and designated broker of Colonial Properties, Inc. represented the seller, General Asset Company, LLC in the sale of 968 Chapel St., a two tenant 9,250 s/f investment property for $2.795 million. The property is occupied by Pickard Chilton architects and Anesthesia Smoke Shop, although...
NEW HAVEN, CT
connect-bridgeport.com

Bridgeport, Harrison County Receives Over $100,000 in JAG Funds to Aid Law Enforcement Endeavors

Gov. Jim Justice announced today that he has awarded $1,204,534.00 in Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) program funds to thirty-nine (39) projects statewide. These funds will be used to assist state agencies, local units of government, and private non-profit agencies in carrying out specific programs that offer a high probability of improving the functioning of the criminal justice system.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
W42ST.nyc

Restaurant Row Building Immigrant Couple Bought for $77,000 in 1973 is on Market for $26 Million

A Hell’s Kitchen building which last sold for $77,000 is on the market for $26 million in an astonishing appreciation in value, and the culmination of a classic New York story of immigrant grit for a Greek couple who scraped together the money to buy it 49 years ago. Anchoring the western end of Restaurant […] The post Restaurant Row Building Immigrant Couple Bought for $77,000 in 1973 is on Market for $26 Million appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
connect-bridgeport.com

Residential City Area Facing Emergency Water Leak

The City of Bridgeport has announced there is an emergency water leak near the 503 area of Grand Avenue. According to the information, water in that area is off. The time for repair could be up to two more hours or 11 a.m. For questions, call Bridgeport Public Works at...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
connect-bridgeport.com

Route 250 Wreck Sees Individual Flown for Treatment

WBOY is reporting that one person has been transported for treatment via helicopter on Friday morning after a vehicle accident on U.S. Route 250 in Marion County. According to the Marion County 911 center, the accident happened around 7:15 on Husky Highway in the area of Farmington. The 911 center...
MARION COUNTY, WV
therealdeal.com

Wall Street firms double down on Connecticut offices

Blue Owl Capital and Citadel are among those planting roots in Connecticut. Financial firms have led the charge in calling employees back to their desks, but more leases outside of the city means workers in the tri-state area don’t have to head back to Wall Street. More companies are...
GREENWICH, CT
therealdeal.com

Company deserts 180K sf building on Long Island to shrink footprint

Long Island’s largest public company is abandoning a large part of its office footprint. Medical supply distributor Henry Schein is leaving its 180,000-square-foot office at 80 Baylis Road in Melville at the end of the year, Newsday reported. The space, internally referred to as Melville East, is the larger of the company’s two headquarters in the Suffolk County hamlet.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
rew-online.com

MIXED-USE DEVELOPMENT APPROVED BY VILLAGE OF PORT CHESTER

Rose Associates and BedRock Real Estate Partners have announced that they received final site plan approval from the Village of Port Chester to develop a 15.45-acre site that has been unused for almost 20 years. The expansive property at 406 Boston Post Road, once home to United Hospital, will be completely redeveloped into a vibrant mixed-use community comprised of a half-acre of open green space surrounded by multi-family.
PORT CHESTER, NY
connect-bridgeport.com

City Fire Department Responds to Pair of Car Blazes

According to WDTV, several fire crews responded to two separate vehicle fires that happened within an hour in Bridgeport. The first vehicle fire was reported around 1:42 p.m. Friday off of Brushy Fork Rd., according to the Harrison County 911 Center. It reportedly involved a minivan. Officials then dispatched crews...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
zip06.com

Sale Pending: Chips’ Pub III

For 28 years Chips’ Pub III in downtown Clinton has been a landmark along the shoreline. Now, owner Steven Sinni has decided to retire and sell the restaurant. But fear not: the new owners are not expected to change much about the local favorite. Whether you were looking for...
CLINTON, CT
Transportation Today News

Connecticut DOT demonstrates LED-flashings technology

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) recently demonstrated the effectiveness of wrong way LED-flashing technology to stop a wrong way driver. For the demonstration, CTDOT closed the off-ramp on Queen Street in Southington. “This year has been by far the deadliest year in recent memory, with 22 wrong way fatalities occurring on the highways,” CTDOT […] The post Connecticut DOT demonstrates LED-flashings technology appeared first on Transportation Today.
SOUTHINGTON, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy