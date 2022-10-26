Read full article on original website
fox56news.com
Shelters alarmed by uptick in Kentucky abandoned dogs
Shelters alarmed by uptick in Kentucky abandoned dogs. Lexington's Miracles Bakery is closing its doors and going mobile. Nashville developer acquires Lexington Legends. Nathan and Keri Lyons purchased all assets related to the Lexington...
fox56news.com
Overnight Lexington shooting
Authorities reported to North Locust Hill Drive for reports of a man shot in the leg. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
fox56news.com
Security increased at Henry Clay after handgun found on campus
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Classes resumed Friday at Henry Clay High School as emotions over a student bringing a handgun into the building are still settling. For the most part, Friday was just another routine day at Henry Clay, but students said the security and searching of bags was much stricter than they’d ever seen before, and that many of their peers did not attend classes Friday.
fox56news.com
Border Bike Ride
Man rides his bike all the way from British Columbia to the border barrier between San Diego and Tijuana to raise awareness about the dangers of Fentanyl, which killed his daughter.
fox56news.com
Deadline approaching for FEMA assistance following Ky. floods
Friday, Oct. 28, is the last day to apply for FEMA assistance after the deadly eastern Kentucky floods.
fox56news.com
Missing Florida man found dead in Shelby County
Troopers found the body of 52-year-old Lee Atwell near Taylorsville Road on Tuesday.
fox56news.com
Student, 15, charged after Henry Clay lockdown
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A student was charged Thursday after the lockdown at a Lexington high school. During a news conference, Lexington police said a 15-year-old male student was charged with possession of a weapon on school property. “We do not have any reason to believe that the...
fox56news.com
Asbury University opens new barn, equine program
Asbury University opens a new barn and equine program.
fox56news.com
Nashville developer acquires Lexington Legends
Nathan and Keri Lyons purchased all assets related to the Lexington Legends of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, including Wild Health Field, according to Atlantic League President Rick White.
fox56news.com
Transylvania’s PumpkinMania comes to an end (for this year)
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Halloween is still a few days away, but a Transylvania University tradition is already coming to an end. Today the iconic jack-o-lanterns are being shipped off to Slak Market Farm, where they’ll be served as food for livestock. The extravagant display was all...
fox56news.com
Kentucky association president talks new hospital prices law
The president of Kentucky's Hospital Association is clearing up confusion over a new law about hospital prices.
fox56news.com
National prescription take back day on Saturday
The Lexington Police Department is encouraging the community to get rid of their unused, unwanted, or expired prescriptions in honor of the Drug Enforcement Administration's (DEA) 23rd annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day happening on Saturday.
fox56news.com
Lexington family honors loved one killed in murder-suicide with a high school scholarship
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Students, parents, and staff gathered at Tates Creek High School to shed light on domestic violence, they read poems and shared experiences. Two students were awarded scholarships after writing an essay on how they’ve been impacted by gun and domestic violence. The scholarship...
fox56news.com
Lexington Mayoral Race: Mayor Linda Gorton
Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton explains her stance on issues in the race from crime, affordable housing, taxes, economic growth and more in her race for reelection.
fox56news.com
Shooting on Locust Hill Drive leaves man in critical condition
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police are investigating a second shooting on Locust Hill Drive. At 11:02 a.m., officers responded to the 100 block of North Locust Hill Drive after receiving reports of a shooting. At the scene, a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He...
fox56news.com
Man shot overnight in Lexington, suspect search ongoing
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Authorities are investigating an overnight Lexington shooting that left one man injured. The Lexington Police Department said officers responded to the 100 block of North Locust Hill Drive at 2:55 a.m Friday for shots fired. Upon arrival, authorities located one male individual near an...
fox56news.com
Parents react to Henry Clay High School lockdown
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Over the course of Thursday morning into the afternoon, parents waited anxiously for their children to be let out of Henry Clay High School in Lexington. Minutes felt like hours, waiting to see if their child was in fact ok. “Oh, I was scared,”...
fox56news.com
Bodycam video: Officer shoots suspect outside Shaker Heights High School
The shooting happened right in front of Shaker Heights High School as teachers, neighbors and some students looked on.
fox56news.com
Couple transforms basement into Harry Potter alleyway
Corinne Adams is a huge Harry Potter fan. That's why she and her husband transformed their basement into Knockturn Alley, which is described as a shopping plaza devoted to the Dark Arts.
fox56news.com
Changes to Winchester alcohol sales affecting brunch
WINCHESTER, Ky. (FOX 56) – Changes are taking place in Winchester for people who like to go to Sunday brunch. Alcohol sales starting at 11 a.m. on Sunday were approved on Tuesday, Oct. 17 when the Winchester City Commission changed its alcohol ordinance in a four-to-one vote. Days after...
