LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Classes resumed Friday at Henry Clay High School as emotions over a student bringing a handgun into the building are still settling. For the most part, Friday was just another routine day at Henry Clay, but students said the security and searching of bags was much stricter than they’d ever seen before, and that many of their peers did not attend classes Friday.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 23 HOURS AGO