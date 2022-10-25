Read full article on original website
illinoisstate.edu
Queer Coalition Lunch ‘n Learn to focus on queering natural spaces
The next Queer Coalition Lunch ‘n Learn will be from noon-1 p.m. Monday, November 14, at Illinois State University’s Multicultural Center. The focus will be queering natural spaces. Dr. Eric Godoy will lead the discussion. An asistant professor of philosophy at Illinois State, Godby teaches in the areas...
illinoisstate.edu
Chicago Public School students attend the 2022 ISU Future Teacher Conference
Illinois State University College of Education (COE) hosted its fourth annual Future Teacher Conference on campus. This year, close to 1,100 high school students and 150 education personnel from over 30 Illinois school districts participated in various workshops throughout the day. The word is getting out and a waiting list was implemented for this high demand conference that welcomes high school students who are considering a career in education. According to the FTCon website, this conference is designed to inform and inspire students about the process of becoming a teacher, and to let them know what to expect after graduation as they enter the classroom.
illinoisstate.edu
Research and Honors, November 1, 2022
Several Illinois State University faculty and staff were nominated for the YWCA McLean County Women of Distinction awards, which honor women who are trailblazers in their professions, and pathfinders for social justice. Nominees included Victoria Harris, ENG emerita; Angell Howard, Division of Student Affairs; Rocío Rivadeneyra, College of Arts and Sciences dean’s office; Elisabeth Reed, Office of Sustainability; and Diane Zosky, College of Arts and Sciences dean’s office.
illinoisstate.edu
New addition to The Vidette Digital Archives commemorates the 1980s
Milner Library has recently expanded The Vidette Digital Archives to include full-text access to the 1980s issues. Standing as Illinois State University’s student-led news source for more than 100 years, The Vidette has captured significant historical events, both on and off campus, and its columnists’ perspectives of them across its many issues. Past issues have long been preserved in paper and on microfilm, but in an effort to increase accessibility, Milner Library decided to begin digitizing the many issues and establish an online repository.
illinoisstate.edu
Veterans Day Ceremony, November 11, 2022
Illinois State University will hold its annual Veterans Day Ceremony at noon Friday, November 11, in the Prairie Rooms of the Bone Student Center. Following the ceremony, the audience is invited to proceed to the flagpole on the Quad for the laying of flowers and the playing of Taps, weather permitting.
illinoisstate.edu
CSD student awarded FIREbird research grant
Kassidy Hansen, a senior in communication sciences and disorders, was recently awarded the FIREbird Research Grant through the Illinois State University’s Office of Student Research. This grant supports Hansen’s research project titled, Phonological Awareness in Action: A Case Study. Her project focuses on supporting a young student’s early literacy development through structured and systematic phonological awareness and word decoding interventions.
illinoisstate.edu
ReggieCon with guests Marvel artist David Mack and Dr. Lee Francis IV, November 16
ReggieCon will honor Native American History Month from 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, November 16, via Zoom. The panel will welcome New York Times best-selling artist David Mack, creator of the Native American Marvel character Echo, and returning special guest Dr. Lee Francis IV, author of the graphic novel Ghost River: The Rise and Fall of the Conestoga.
