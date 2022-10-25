Illinois State University College of Education (COE) hosted its fourth annual Future Teacher Conference on campus. This year, close to 1,100 high school students and 150 education personnel from over 30 Illinois school districts participated in various workshops throughout the day. The word is getting out and a waiting list was implemented for this high demand conference that welcomes high school students who are considering a career in education. According to the FTCon website, this conference is designed to inform and inspire students about the process of becoming a teacher, and to let them know what to expect after graduation as they enter the classroom.

