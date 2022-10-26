Read full article on original website
Audit finds North Dakota voting system is secure
(The Center Square) - An audit of North Dakota's election system found a very low risk for voter fraud. The audit released Thursday by State Auditor Joshua Gallion indicates it would be nearly impossible for someone to hack the system or vote multiple times. North Dakota residents are not required...
Governor Polis Appoints Rachel J. Olguin-Fresquez to the 5th Judicial District Court
Colorado Governor Jared Polis appointed Rachel J. Olguin-Fresquez to fill a vacancy on the 5th Judicial District Court. The vacancy is created by the retirement of the Honorable Russell H. Granger and will be effective November 1, 2022. Olguin-Fresquez is an Eagle County Court Judge in the 5th Judicial District,...
Governor wants to connect Utah via a trail system
(The Center Square) - Utah Governor Spencer Cox said he wants to connect Utah through a system of trails funded by the state. Local communities, lawmakers and other organizations would work together to create the system, Cox said in a news release Friday. He did not say exactly how the trail system would be funded.
Opinion - On Water in the West
Over the course of this past summer, I hit the road with my colleague Kathay Rennels and traveled around the state. This is a trip we try to make every year when there isn't a pandemic - this summer included stops in Greeley, Yuma, Fort Morgan, Steamboat Springs, Craig, Gunnison, Grand Junction, Center, Alamosa, Lamar, Rocky Ford, Castle Rock, and Durango.
Governor urges calm after news of Wyoming's revenue surplus
(The Center Square) - Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon is welcoming news of higher-than-expected state revenues, but he says it is "not cause for excessive celebration." "We must remember that there has been a lot of volatility in our mineral revenues over the past few years, and that remains a concern for our future," said the governor in a press release.
CPW asks Coloradans to discard pumpkins and to not leave them out for wildlife
Intentionally feeding wildlife is illegal in Colorado, and Colorado Parks and Wildlife reminds people to properly dispose of pumpkins following Halloween rather than leaving them out for wildlife to consume. "We want our wildlife to be sustained by the resources that naturally occur in their habitat," said CPW Wildlife Pathologist...
