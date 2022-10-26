Indiana basketball takes on Marian University on Saturday, October 29 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall and it will be worth the watch for many reasons. The Hoosiers tip off the game at 3 pm E.T. in Bloomington and will be playing their first exhibition game since 2019-20. You must tune in and subscribe to BTN+ in order to watch the game. It is worth the $10 for one month of BTN+ since the Hoosiers play on BTN+ for both exhibition games AND their opening night game against Morehead State on November 7.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO