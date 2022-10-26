ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
positivelyosceola.com

Sheriff Marcos Lopez and Governor Pedro Pierluisi of Puerto Rico Sign Agreement to Share Police Intelligence

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office and the Puerto Rican State Police have signed an agreement to share police intelligence regarding suspects of crime. Sheriff Marcos Lopez and Puerto Rico Governor Pedro Pierluisi signed a ‘Memorandum of Understanding’ to share police intelligence on Friday, a first for the Sheriff’s Office and Puerto Rican State Police.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
franchising.com

Blaze Pizza Ignites Development Efforts with Two Sizable Multi-Unit Agreement Signings

Fast Casual Pizza Concept to Debut New Locations Across Texas and Maryland. October 27, 2022 // Franchising.com // LOS ANGELES, Calif. - Blaze Pizza announced today the signing of two new multi-unit franchise agreements to significantly broaden the brand’s presence across the South-Central and Mid-Atlantic regions. Part of these deal signings includes a 10-unit development agreement to open locations in Texas’s thriving Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) market in Tarrant and Denton County.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
rcbizjournal.com

Simon Property Loses Crystal Mall in Connecticut To Foreclosure; Parkinsons Wellness Project to Plant 2,000 Tulips at Clover Stadium; Briefs

Loan Holder on Connecticut’s Crystal Mall (Simon Property Group) Forecloses on Property. The loan holder on one of Connecticut’s largest regional malls, Crystal Mall in Waterford, has foreclosed on the property. The owners, a joint venture led by mall giant Simon Property Group that also includes Teachers Insurance...
CONNECTICUT STATE
franchising.com

Dae Gee Korean BBQ Signs First Franchise Agreement in Indiana

October 28, 2022 // Franchising.com // DENVER – Dae Gee Korean BBQ announced today the signing of its first franchise agreement in Indiana for a single unit in Fort Wayne. The agreement has been signed with Rick Evans, owner of Evans Toyota in Fort Wayne, and the dealership’s general manager Sam Choe. A lease has already been signed and the new restaurant is expected to open in early 2023.
FORT WAYNE, IN
L. Cane

The Best Dive Seafood Joints in Florida, According to Southern Living

Florida is arguably a seafood lover's delight, with water on three sides of the state. Florida lobster, stone crab, grouper, snapper, and flounder are all staples. There are plenty of fancy restaurants in Florida that serve excellent seafood. But you might be missing out if you weren't open to trying some of the less fancy seafood joints or "dives" as they are sometimes known.
FLORIDA STATE
franchising.com

New Wing It On! Ghost Kitchen Opening in Florida Gives Wing Fans a Taste of Authenticity

October 27, 2022 // Franchising.com // ORLANDO, Fla. - Wing It On! has announced the opening of its first location in Florida on Thursday, November 10. Situated in the Dollins Food Hall at 18 North Dollins Avenue in Orlando, the new, first-ever Wing It On! ghost kitchen location offers both pick-up and delivery options, Monday – Sunday, 11am – 11pm. Fans can order in-person at the Dollins Food Hall kiosk, online at wingiton.com or through the Wing It On! mobile app. Wing fans in the Orlando area will also find Wing It On! on all major third-party delivery sites like Uber Eats, GrubHub, DoorDash, and Post Mates.
ORLANDO, FL
hawaiinewsnow.com

Philippine medical school graduates train in hopes to alleviate Hawaii’s doctor shortage

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Being a new doctor can be challenging — even more so when you’re learning the medical system of a different country. About 20 Philippine medical school graduates are working alongside professionals in the Primary Care Clinic of Hawaii’s preceptorship program — it’s meant to help them compete for coveted residency spots in the US.
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

No tsunami threat in Hawaii following 6.8M earthquake in the Philippines

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- There is no tsunami threat to Hawaii after a 6.8 magnitude earthquake rumbled near Luzon in the Philippines Tuesday morning. The quake was recorded just before 5 a.m. Hawaii Standard Time about seven and a half miles east northeast of Delores, Philippines at a depth of about six miles, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
HAWAII STATE
natureworldnews.com

Severe Thunderstorms Unleash a Destructive Tornado in a Texas Town

Severe thunderstorms packed with strong winds and heavy rain struck Texas earlier this week, leaving thousands of residents without power overnight from Monday to Tuesday, October 24 to October 25. US meteorologists said the series of severe storms was fueled by a fast-moving cold front, which also prompted the issuance...
JARRELL, TX
stjohnsource.com

Heavy Rains and Flooding Possible Wednesday and Thursday

Tropical weather will impact the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Wednesday and Thursday, with the possibility of heavy rain, gusty winds, and thunderstorms. A tropical wave located to the east of the Lesser Antilles will combine with an extended area of low pressure to the west, resulting in rain — heavy at times — thunderstorms and gusty winds across the islands. The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, which is currently in effect through 8 p.m. on Thursday.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy