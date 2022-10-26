October 27, 2022 // Franchising.com // ORLANDO, Fla. - Wing It On! has announced the opening of its first location in Florida on Thursday, November 10. Situated in the Dollins Food Hall at 18 North Dollins Avenue in Orlando, the new, first-ever Wing It On! ghost kitchen location offers both pick-up and delivery options, Monday – Sunday, 11am – 11pm. Fans can order in-person at the Dollins Food Hall kiosk, online at wingiton.com or through the Wing It On! mobile app. Wing fans in the Orlando area will also find Wing It On! on all major third-party delivery sites like Uber Eats, GrubHub, DoorDash, and Post Mates.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO