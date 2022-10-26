Read full article on original website
positivelyosceola.com
Sheriff Marcos Lopez and Governor Pedro Pierluisi of Puerto Rico Sign Agreement to Share Police Intelligence
The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office and the Puerto Rican State Police have signed an agreement to share police intelligence regarding suspects of crime. Sheriff Marcos Lopez and Puerto Rico Governor Pedro Pierluisi signed a ‘Memorandum of Understanding’ to share police intelligence on Friday, a first for the Sheriff’s Office and Puerto Rican State Police.
NY1
New York National Guard at Staten Island hotels housing migrants
Several members of the New York National Guard have been seen walking around the two hotels where migrants are staying in Staten Island. They are staying at the Holiday Inn Express and Comfort Inn on Wild Avenue. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced earlier this month that she had deployed the National...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Sunrise brief: Solar-plus-storage kept the lights on in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona
High electricity rates push homeowners to consider solar Rising electric rates, grid instability, environmental concerns and decreased solar costs are all reasons for homeowners to go solar, according to a study by Rocket Solar. Landfill solar project to cover 63% of South Portland’s municipal electricity needs The brownfield-sited project will...
bkreader.com
Black Woman-Owned, Brooklyn Business Makes Inc 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Businesses in the USA
Starting a cleaning service is not an unusual choice for Jamaicans who have migrated to the US, but entrepreneur Ingrid Murray has broken through many glass ceilings and surpassed the scope of possibilities for minorities in the industry. In August, she landed on the coveted Inc 5000 list for her...
Phys.org
River experts weigh in as Mississippi River levels reach record low
In the month of October, the Mississippi River has seen record low levels from Illinois to Louisiana. In Baton Rouge, the level is revealing a more than 100-year-old sunken ferry and the underbelly of the USS Kidd. "While this is the time of the year when the river levels are...
franchising.com
Blaze Pizza Ignites Development Efforts with Two Sizable Multi-Unit Agreement Signings
Fast Casual Pizza Concept to Debut New Locations Across Texas and Maryland. October 27, 2022 // Franchising.com // LOS ANGELES, Calif. - Blaze Pizza announced today the signing of two new multi-unit franchise agreements to significantly broaden the brand’s presence across the South-Central and Mid-Atlantic regions. Part of these deal signings includes a 10-unit development agreement to open locations in Texas’s thriving Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) market in Tarrant and Denton County.
Property insurance company cancels Florida couple’s policy night before Hurricane Ian hit
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) -— A Tampa Bay man got a crash course on Florida’s property insurance crisis when Hurricane Ian hit last month. Many Floridians have had property insurance issues but Tom Colantuono’s experience really takes the cake. The night before Hurricane Ian hit Florida, Colantuono and...
rcbizjournal.com
Simon Property Loses Crystal Mall in Connecticut To Foreclosure; Parkinsons Wellness Project to Plant 2,000 Tulips at Clover Stadium; Briefs
Loan Holder on Connecticut’s Crystal Mall (Simon Property Group) Forecloses on Property. The loan holder on one of Connecticut’s largest regional malls, Crystal Mall in Waterford, has foreclosed on the property. The owners, a joint venture led by mall giant Simon Property Group that also includes Teachers Insurance...
franchising.com
Dae Gee Korean BBQ Signs First Franchise Agreement in Indiana
October 28, 2022 // Franchising.com // DENVER – Dae Gee Korean BBQ announced today the signing of its first franchise agreement in Indiana for a single unit in Fort Wayne. The agreement has been signed with Rick Evans, owner of Evans Toyota in Fort Wayne, and the dealership’s general manager Sam Choe. A lease has already been signed and the new restaurant is expected to open in early 2023.
The Best Dive Seafood Joints in Florida, According to Southern Living
Florida is arguably a seafood lover's delight, with water on three sides of the state. Florida lobster, stone crab, grouper, snapper, and flounder are all staples. There are plenty of fancy restaurants in Florida that serve excellent seafood. But you might be missing out if you weren't open to trying some of the less fancy seafood joints or "dives" as they are sometimes known.
Letitia James and NYC attorney Michael Henry square off for NY attorney general
Albany, N.Y. — In the backdrop of a midterm election dominated by a contentious gubernatorial race and a battle for Congress, state Attorney General Letitia James is facing her first reelection challenge after she had briefly pursued but then abruptly bowed out of a run for governor. Elections for...
franchising.com
New Wing It On! Ghost Kitchen Opening in Florida Gives Wing Fans a Taste of Authenticity
October 27, 2022 // Franchising.com // ORLANDO, Fla. - Wing It On! has announced the opening of its first location in Florida on Thursday, November 10. Situated in the Dollins Food Hall at 18 North Dollins Avenue in Orlando, the new, first-ever Wing It On! ghost kitchen location offers both pick-up and delivery options, Monday – Sunday, 11am – 11pm. Fans can order in-person at the Dollins Food Hall kiosk, online at wingiton.com or through the Wing It On! mobile app. Wing fans in the Orlando area will also find Wing It On! on all major third-party delivery sites like Uber Eats, GrubHub, DoorDash, and Post Mates.
Will home prices rise or fall in your community? See the forecast
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Central Florida’s slowing housing market is seeing price cuts -- but don’t expect home prices to fall dramatically this year. Read: Recall alert:...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Philippine medical school graduates train in hopes to alleviate Hawaii’s doctor shortage
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Being a new doctor can be challenging — even more so when you’re learning the medical system of a different country. About 20 Philippine medical school graduates are working alongside professionals in the Primary Care Clinic of Hawaii’s preceptorship program — it’s meant to help them compete for coveted residency spots in the US.
KITV.com
No tsunami threat in Hawaii following 6.8M earthquake in the Philippines
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- There is no tsunami threat to Hawaii after a 6.8 magnitude earthquake rumbled near Luzon in the Philippines Tuesday morning. The quake was recorded just before 5 a.m. Hawaii Standard Time about seven and a half miles east northeast of Delores, Philippines at a depth of about six miles, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
natureworldnews.com
Severe Thunderstorms Unleash a Destructive Tornado in a Texas Town
Severe thunderstorms packed with strong winds and heavy rain struck Texas earlier this week, leaving thousands of residents without power overnight from Monday to Tuesday, October 24 to October 25. US meteorologists said the series of severe storms was fueled by a fast-moving cold front, which also prompted the issuance...
LIST: Best Saimin spots to check out on Oahu
Yelp ranks the best saimin spots within a region and came out with their list of best saimin in Hawaii for Oct. 2022.
stjohnsource.com
Heavy Rains and Flooding Possible Wednesday and Thursday
Tropical weather will impact the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Wednesday and Thursday, with the possibility of heavy rain, gusty winds, and thunderstorms. A tropical wave located to the east of the Lesser Antilles will combine with an extended area of low pressure to the west, resulting in rain — heavy at times — thunderstorms and gusty winds across the islands. The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, which is currently in effect through 8 p.m. on Thursday.
Health officials warn of increase in flesh-eating bacteria cases following Ian
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Health officials in Florida are warning residents of an increase in dangerous flesh-eating bacteria cases in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Vibrio vulnificus is an infectious bacterium often found lurking in brackish and warm ocean waters. It is commonly known as flesh-eating bacteria. >>> STREAM...
I've lived in Florida for 25 years and these are the 11 biggest mistakes I see tourists make at the beach
Insider's writer has lived in Florida and gone to its beaches for 25 years. She often sees tourists disturbing wildlife or ignoring warning flags.
