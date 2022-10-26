The 93rd Juried Art Show at Phillips’ Mill is nearing the end of its run; open daily from 1 to 5 p.m., the show will close Sunday evening, Oct. 30. “Exquisite works of art are nestled in every corner of the cozy, old mill, while captivating canvases grace its historic walls. With over 300 works of art, a mix of framed, unframed and nearly two dozen works of sculpture –– everything from bronze to felted wool to wood, clay and assemblages –– there is, pardon the cliché, something for everyone.”

