buckscountyherald.com
Veterans Day Ceremony RSVP deadline approaches
Operation Eternal Gratitude, a student-led military support club at Central Bucks High School East that focuses on participating in programs that support, recognize, and honor America’s military members and their families, hosts its annual Veterans Day Ceremony. The ceremony takes place at 8 a.m. Nov. 11, at CB East...
buckscountyherald.com
PA officials encourage participation in National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day
The Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP), Department of Aging, Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), and Department of Military and Veterans Affairs' (DMVA) Counterdrug Joint Task Force (CJTF) joined officials from the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General and Lebanon VA Medical Center today to encourage Pennsylvanians to take part in the Drug Enforcement Administration's (DEA) National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day initiative this Saturday, Oct. 29.
buckscountyherald.com
PA Senate sends autonomous vehicle bill to governor
On Wednesday, the Pennsylvania Senate passed HB 2398, an autonomous vehicle (AV) bill allowing for the testing and full commercial deployment of safe AVs on roads in the Keystone State. “This is big news for anyone who wants to see safer streets in Pennsylvania,” said Chamber of Progress CEO Adam...
buckscountyherald.com
New Jersey reminds registered voters of three ways to vote in General Election
New Jersey Secretary of State Tahesha Way and the New Jersey Division of Elections are reminding voters of three convenient ways to vote in the upcoming Nov. 8 General Election, with information on each available at VOTE.NJ.GOV. The three ways to vote in New Jersey are:. 1. At Polling Place...
buckscountyherald.com
Lower Makefield Township approves PNC as sewer fund trustee
The Lower Makefield Township Board of Supervisors has approved the appointment of PNC Financial Services Group to act as trustee and guide the investment strategy for at least $10 million of net proceeds from the township’s $53 million sale of its sewer system to Aqua Pennsylvania. After paying off...
buckscountyherald.com
Final weekend to see 93rd Juried Art Show at Phillips’ Mill
The 93rd Juried Art Show at Phillips’ Mill is nearing the end of its run; open daily from 1 to 5 p.m., the show will close Sunday evening, Oct. 30. “Exquisite works of art are nestled in every corner of the cozy, old mill, while captivating canvases grace its historic walls. With over 300 works of art, a mix of framed, unframed and nearly two dozen works of sculpture –– everything from bronze to felted wool to wood, clay and assemblages –– there is, pardon the cliché, something for everyone.”
buckscountyherald.com
Kathryn S. Koenig
Kathryn S. Koenig of Erwinna, Pa., passed away at her residence surrounded by her family on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. She was 80. Born in Philadelphia, Pa., to the late Ernest Krause, Jr. and Edith Dunlap Krause, Kathryn resided in Richboro, Pa., before moving to Erwinna, Pa., in 1976. Kay...
buckscountyherald.com
Improvements are made when local government is responsive
Hurricane Ida made the shortcomings of an under-maintained stormwater infrastructure obvious. The streams, culverts, bridges and ditches that were quickly overwhelmed also have compromised safety in less momentous storms. Residents by themselves cannot improve the infrastructure; ensuring the safety of its residents (and taxpayers) is a key role of local government.
buckscountyherald.com
Concordia Chamber Players present music that matters
On Nov. 6, at Trinity Church in Solebury, the Concordia Chamber Players will present a concert of music that matters—music by composers deemed “Degenerates” by Hitler because of their religion or skin color. Felix Mendelssohn and Alexander Zemlinsky’s music was silenced due to their Jewish heritage.
buckscountyherald.com
Climate and Energy Forum a platform to talk about what’s possible
Some 40 Solebury residents came out Oct. 13 to hear about the climate and how to deal with its pending changes and excesses. The township’s Environmental Advisory Council’s (EAC) Climate and Energy Forum drew speakers from the township, county and even the New Hope-Solebury High School Environmental Club – all offering information, citing progress, but warning that much more needs to be done.
