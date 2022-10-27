Rishi Sunak news - live: Gove insists ‘boring’ politics is back despite Braverman row

Michael Gove said that “boring is back” during a speech in central London after returning to the cabinet yesterday to his former job as levelling up secretary.

The former journalist told London Press Club Awards attendees that he believed Rishi Sunak as prime minister would end months of instability.

Mr Gove said he was “grateful” that Mr Sunak on Tuesday stressed “that after 12 months of turbulence, after a rolling news buffet, an all-you-can eat story extravaganza, that boring is back”.

He joked that he would apologise to the media for the government ’s “utter determination to try to be as dull as possible”.

But it comes amid a row over Mr Sunak reinstalling Suella Braverman as home secretary just six days after she resigned over a security breach when Liz Truss was PM.

During PMQs, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer suggested Ms Braverman and Mr Sunak had struck a “grubby deal” to enable them to take office.

Also the Commons, Cabinet Office minister Jeremy Quin suggested that it would “not be proper” to probe “events in the last administration”.