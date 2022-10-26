ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blount County, AL

Gadsden Police Investigating Shooting Seeking Help from Public

Gadsden, AL – The Gadsden Police Department is investigating a shooting and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspect. On Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at about 5:00 p.m., police responded to the 1100 block of W. Meighan Boulevard in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, police located a male who sustained a gunshot wound. The […]
Man killed during officer-involved shooting in Etowah Co.

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A person is dead after shots were fired during a chase with a four-wheeler, according to Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton. Police say around 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, an Etowah County Investigator attempted to stop a four-wheeler driven by a male on Holliday Circle in the Egypt Community. During the pursuit, the man stopped the ATV on Walker Mountain Road and ran on foot. During the foot pursuit, a struggle occurred and shots where fired, resulting in the death of the man.
Search ongoing for missing 51-year-old Vinemont man

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities continue to search for a missing 51-year-old Vinemont man who was last seen on October 25 headed to Bangor Cave in Blount County. According to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office, Jackie Hale was believed to be on the way to Bangor Cave with his dog around 5 a.m. Tuesday. […]
Investigation underway after man dies in officer-involved shooting near Boaz in Etowah County

The Etowah County Sheriff's Office confirms a man has died due to shots fired during a chase Friday morning. The sheriff's office says an investigator attempted to stop a four-wheeler about 10:30 a.m. on Holliday Circle in the Egypt community, south of Boaz. During the chase, the driver stopped the four-wheeler on Walker Mountain Road and ran on foot, according to the sheriff's office.
One person dead after officer-involved shooting in Etowah County

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Etowah County Friday morning. The Etowah County Sheriff's Office an investigator tried to stop an ATV driven by a white male on Holliday Circle in the Egypt community around 10:30 a.m. and a chase began.
Man shot at barbershop on Arkadelphia Road

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man showed up at a local hospital after being shot Friday afternoon in Birmingham. According to the Birmingham Police Department, the victim was shot after 2 p.m. Friday at Broom’s Barbershop on Arkadelphia Road. No details on the circumstances that led up to the shooting were released. The victim’s injuries […]
32-year-old man shot, killed on 38th Ave. North in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say a homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed Thursday, Oct. 28. It happened in the 4100 Block of 38th Avenue North. Upon arrival, officers observed a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Birmingham Fire and Rescue personnel arrived at...
Fire at Birmingham Burger King under investigation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews are on the scene of a fire at a Burger King at 801 3rd Avenue West. Authorities say flames were coming from the roof when they arrived on the scene. The fire was brought under control within 20 minutes. No injuries...
74-year-old woman and 71-year-old man killed, 2 others hurt in Cullman County wreck

A 74-year-old woman and a 71-year-old man died Wednesday afternoon in a wreck that injured two others in Cullman County, authorities said Wednesday night. Charles H. Johnson, 71, of Crane Hill, was driving a 2018 Chevrolet Cruz that collided with a 2018 Hyundai Sonata around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday on Alabama Highway 157 near the nine-mile marker, about two miles east of West Point, in Cullman County, said Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Senior Trooper Justin O’Neal.
Suspect still on the loose after traffic stop, assault in Irondale

IRONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — Irondale Police are still searching for an “armed and dangerous” man Friday afternoon. According to the Irondale Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of Crestwood Boulevard around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday to investigate a felony assault. Upon arrival, officers talked to a victim at the scene that was able […]
Boyfriend allegedly stabs Alabama woman more than 100 times

SPRINGVILLE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man faces charges after his live-in girlfriend was found fatally stabbed and dismembered at their home. Justin Fields, 38, of Springville, is charged with murder and abuse of corpse in the Saturday slaying of 52-year-old Tammy Bailey. Blount County District Attorney Pamela Casey confirmed an autopsy showed the victim […]
Vehicle of Alabama man missing since 1983 found in Coosa River

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - A cold missing person case dating back to 1983 may have been solved recently when a 1980s Ford Bronco and human remains were located in the Coosa River in Gadsden. The initial discovery was made in January of this year by Chris Overstreet, a scuba diver...
