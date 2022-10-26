ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis County, NY

wrvo.org

Early voting begins Saturday in New York

Early voting kicks off this weekend and runs through November 6. Polls in Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Oswego and Onondaga counties open at 9 a.m. Saturday. The Onondaga County Board of Elections is preparing for high voter turnout as early voting begins for the 2022 midterm elections. “We'll be prepared for...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
adirondackalmanack.com

ADK Park: Recent Environmental Conservation Police News

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement enforces the 71 chapters of New York State’s Environmental Conservation Law (ECL), protecting fish and wildlife and preserving environmental quality across New York. In 1880, the first eight Game Protectors proudly began serving to protect the natural resources and people of New York State.
FULTON COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Oneida County shuts down 'tent city'

A local church set up tents on property it owns in West Utica to help the homeless. On Thursday, the county health department shut it down.
onthewater.com

Upstate and Western New York Fishing Report-October 27, 2022

The talk of the fishing world this week in Western New York is the huge musky caught by Dan King of Orchard Park while fishing with friends Capt. Hans Mann of Alden and Josh Ketry of Hamburg. Using a 9-inch “deep carver” that Mann makes called the Night Shiner, they were trolling in Buffalo Harbor near the north gap when a big fish hit at 10:15 a.m. last Saturday. It turned out to be a 55-inch musky that sported a huge girth. It looked disproportionate. They didn’t have a scale or a tape measure, but conservative estimates put it at 50 to 55 pounds. It was released to fight another day. Congratulations guys, a fish of a lifetime!
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

In case you missed it: Port Leyden hosting second day of their first-annual Halloween Haunted House and Graveyard 'Spooktacular' Saturday, October 29

PORT LEYDEN- If you missed Port Leyden's Haunted House and Graveyard last Saturday, don't worry, they've arranged a second weekend for all the 'spooktacular' fun. On Saturday, October 29, the old Opera House (next to the Post Office) will be full of ghosts, goblins and lots of family fun. Event...
PORT LEYDEN, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

North Country mourns loss of local food pantry leader

LOWVILLE- The community is mourning the loss of a man who helped do so much for those in need. Daniel N. Taylor, 64, passed away last week, while at home and under the loving care of his partner, Ken, and Lewis County Hospice. He was the very well-known leader for...
LOWVILLE, NY
wwnytv.com

United Helpers unveils housing for developmentally disabled adults

HEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) - United Helpers is opening up new housing for adults with developmental disabilities in Heuvelton. After months of renovations, the Independent Residential Alternative Living home is set to open. According to worker Colleen Aldridge, before this larger facility was renovated, residents used to either live in...
HEUVELTON, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Herkimer Sheriff charge Ilion woman with multiple counts of welfare fraud

HERKIMER COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Herkimer County Sheriff’s Office reports that an Ilion woman has been charged with multiple felonies for allegedly defrauding the county government for over 4 months. On Thursday, the Herkimer County Sheriff’s Office Welfare Fraud Unit arrested 41-year-old Lindsay Flihan of Ilion for...
ILION, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Local man acquitted in Lewis County Court on domestic violence accusations

LOWVILLE- A local man has been acquitted of domestic violence accusations. Last week, James P. Marra III, 44 of Greig, NY appeared in Lewis County Court for a trial regarding numerous separate incidents of domestic violence, which reportedly occurred between the fall of 2019 and June of 2021. According to...
GREIG, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Sheriff charge man with Unlawful Imprisonment after Clinton incident

CLINTON, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office reports that a man has been arrested and given multiple charges after a domestic incident in Clinton. Around 1:15 pm on Friday, Deputies and officers with the NYS Police arrived at a home on Marvin Street to investigate a domestic dispute.
CLINTON, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Remsen Man Accused of D.W.I.

TOWN OF TRENTON-A 29 year old Remsen man is facing a D.W.I. charge following a Friday night vehicle stop in the Town of Trenton. New York State Police from the Remsen Barracks charged Frank M. Mongiello with one count of Driving While Intoxicated-First Offense: a Class U misdemeanor. Mongiello’s arrest status was listed as “held” at press time. No further details were provided.
REMSEN, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Local woman charged with intoxicated driving in Lewis County: Troopers

WEST TURIN- A local woman is accused of intoxicated driving in Lewis County, authorities say. Jolene S. Sullivan, 55, of Constableville, NY was arrested Tuesday late afternoon by the New York State Police (Lowville). She is officially charged with one count each of DWI (first-offense) and operating a vehicle (w/a .08 of 1% BAC).
wwnytv.com

National Grid to close Arsenal Street in Watertown overnight

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Part of Arsenal Street will be closed overnight Wednesday and into Thursday morning as National Grid upgrades its natural gas delivery network. The street will be closed between Sherman and Arcade streets from 6 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday as crews replace an existing gas line.
WATERTOWN, NY
mynbc5.com

Missing Tupper Lake man found dead

HARRIETSTOWN, N.Y. — A Tupper Lake man who was reported missing earlier this month has been found dead, according to police. The Tupper Lake Police Department reported that the body of 32-year-old Jordan Beaulieu was found by Forest Rangers on Tuesday at 5 p.m. in a wooded area off of Corey's Road in Harrietstown.
TUPPER LAKE, NY
wwnytv.com

Gas leak prompts evacuation in Carthage

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - People were evacuated for a time in the village of Carthage due to a natural gas leak, according to Jefferson County officials. Officials said a Department of Public Works crew struck a gas line at the intersection of South Washington and West streets Wednesday afternoon.
CARTHAGE, NY
wwnytv.com

Man accused of stealing $1M from Fuccillo Auto Group takes plea deal

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Syracuse man originally accused of stealing more than $1 million from the Fuccillo Auto Group has taken a plea deal in Jefferson County Court. Joseph Pompo was charged with grand larceny in March 2021. At the time, state police said Pompo, who was director of taxation and finance for Fuccillo, withdrew money from an account that he created under the auto group’s name.
SYRACUSE, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Constableville Man Charged with Aggravated D.W.I. and Driving without Interlock Device

TOWN OF WEST TURIN-A 65 year old Constableville man is charged with aggravated D.W.I. and other charges following an early Saturday morning vehicle stop in the Town of West Turin. New York State Police from the Lowville Barracks charged Joseph L. Morczek with one count each of Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated-Per se-First Offense and D.W.I.-First offense, Class U misdemeanors. Morczek was also charged with Circumventing Interlock-Driving without Device, a Class A misdemeanor. He was issued an appearance to answer the charges in the Town of West Turin Court at a later date.
CONSTABLEVILLE, NY

