wrvo.org
Early voting begins Saturday in New York
Early voting kicks off this weekend and runs through November 6. Polls in Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Oswego and Onondaga counties open at 9 a.m. Saturday. The Onondaga County Board of Elections is preparing for high voter turnout as early voting begins for the 2022 midterm elections. “We'll be prepared for...
adirondackalmanack.com
ADK Park: Recent Environmental Conservation Police News
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement enforces the 71 chapters of New York State’s Environmental Conservation Law (ECL), protecting fish and wildlife and preserving environmental quality across New York. In 1880, the first eight Game Protectors proudly began serving to protect the natural resources and people of New York State.
WKTV
Oneida County shuts down 'tent city'
A local church set up tents on property it owns in West Utica to help the homeless. On Thursday, the county health department shut it down.
cnyhomepage.com
Jefferson, St. Lawrence counties in Top 10 NY counties for animal crashes
NEW YORK (WWTI) – Road crash data analyzed by AAA shows that peak months for animal crashes are October, November and December in New York, especially for deer, according to a press release from the organization. There were 34,064 animal crashes last year, of which 1,515 involved injuries and...
onthewater.com
Upstate and Western New York Fishing Report-October 27, 2022
The talk of the fishing world this week in Western New York is the huge musky caught by Dan King of Orchard Park while fishing with friends Capt. Hans Mann of Alden and Josh Ketry of Hamburg. Using a 9-inch “deep carver” that Mann makes called the Night Shiner, they were trolling in Buffalo Harbor near the north gap when a big fish hit at 10:15 a.m. last Saturday. It turned out to be a 55-inch musky that sported a huge girth. It looked disproportionate. They didn’t have a scale or a tape measure, but conservative estimates put it at 50 to 55 pounds. It was released to fight another day. Congratulations guys, a fish of a lifetime!
flackbroadcasting.com
In case you missed it: Port Leyden hosting second day of their first-annual Halloween Haunted House and Graveyard 'Spooktacular' Saturday, October 29
PORT LEYDEN- If you missed Port Leyden's Haunted House and Graveyard last Saturday, don't worry, they've arranged a second weekend for all the 'spooktacular' fun. On Saturday, October 29, the old Opera House (next to the Post Office) will be full of ghosts, goblins and lots of family fun. Event...
flackbroadcasting.com
North Country mourns loss of local food pantry leader
LOWVILLE- The community is mourning the loss of a man who helped do so much for those in need. Daniel N. Taylor, 64, passed away last week, while at home and under the loving care of his partner, Ken, and Lewis County Hospice. He was the very well-known leader for...
wwnytv.com
United Helpers unveils housing for developmentally disabled adults
HEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) - United Helpers is opening up new housing for adults with developmental disabilities in Heuvelton. After months of renovations, the Independent Residential Alternative Living home is set to open. According to worker Colleen Aldridge, before this larger facility was renovated, residents used to either live in...
cnyhomepage.com
Herkimer Sheriff charge Ilion woman with multiple counts of welfare fraud
HERKIMER COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Herkimer County Sheriff’s Office reports that an Ilion woman has been charged with multiple felonies for allegedly defrauding the county government for over 4 months. On Thursday, the Herkimer County Sheriff’s Office Welfare Fraud Unit arrested 41-year-old Lindsay Flihan of Ilion for...
New Bakery Opening in New Hartford is Sure to Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth
If you have a soft side for sweets and treats, then this is the place for you. A brand new business is opening it's doors for the first time in Central New York. Give a warm welcome to Sweet Addictions Bakery, a new baked goods store coming to Oneida Street in New Hartford.
flackbroadcasting.com
Local man acquitted in Lewis County Court on domestic violence accusations
LOWVILLE- A local man has been acquitted of domestic violence accusations. Last week, James P. Marra III, 44 of Greig, NY appeared in Lewis County Court for a trial regarding numerous separate incidents of domestic violence, which reportedly occurred between the fall of 2019 and June of 2021. According to...
This Popular New Hartford Bar and Restaurant Is Expanding
It's always very exciting to see a local business is doing so well that they have plans to do even better, Many in the community will be very excited about the newest changes coming to one popular bar and restaurant in New Hartford. One Genny opened back in 2018 at...
cnyhomepage.com
Sheriff charge man with Unlawful Imprisonment after Clinton incident
CLINTON, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office reports that a man has been arrested and given multiple charges after a domestic incident in Clinton. Around 1:15 pm on Friday, Deputies and officers with the NYS Police arrived at a home on Marvin Street to investigate a domestic dispute.
flackbroadcasting.com
Remsen Man Accused of D.W.I.
TOWN OF TRENTON-A 29 year old Remsen man is facing a D.W.I. charge following a Friday night vehicle stop in the Town of Trenton. New York State Police from the Remsen Barracks charged Frank M. Mongiello with one count of Driving While Intoxicated-First Offense: a Class U misdemeanor. Mongiello’s arrest status was listed as “held” at press time. No further details were provided.
flackbroadcasting.com
Local woman charged with intoxicated driving in Lewis County: Troopers
WEST TURIN- A local woman is accused of intoxicated driving in Lewis County, authorities say. Jolene S. Sullivan, 55, of Constableville, NY was arrested Tuesday late afternoon by the New York State Police (Lowville). She is officially charged with one count each of DWI (first-offense) and operating a vehicle (w/a .08 of 1% BAC).
wwnytv.com
National Grid to close Arsenal Street in Watertown overnight
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Part of Arsenal Street will be closed overnight Wednesday and into Thursday morning as National Grid upgrades its natural gas delivery network. The street will be closed between Sherman and Arcade streets from 6 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday as crews replace an existing gas line.
mynbc5.com
Missing Tupper Lake man found dead
HARRIETSTOWN, N.Y. — A Tupper Lake man who was reported missing earlier this month has been found dead, according to police. The Tupper Lake Police Department reported that the body of 32-year-old Jordan Beaulieu was found by Forest Rangers on Tuesday at 5 p.m. in a wooded area off of Corey's Road in Harrietstown.
wwnytv.com
Gas leak prompts evacuation in Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - People were evacuated for a time in the village of Carthage due to a natural gas leak, according to Jefferson County officials. Officials said a Department of Public Works crew struck a gas line at the intersection of South Washington and West streets Wednesday afternoon.
wwnytv.com
Man accused of stealing $1M from Fuccillo Auto Group takes plea deal
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Syracuse man originally accused of stealing more than $1 million from the Fuccillo Auto Group has taken a plea deal in Jefferson County Court. Joseph Pompo was charged with grand larceny in March 2021. At the time, state police said Pompo, who was director of taxation and finance for Fuccillo, withdrew money from an account that he created under the auto group’s name.
flackbroadcasting.com
Constableville Man Charged with Aggravated D.W.I. and Driving without Interlock Device
TOWN OF WEST TURIN-A 65 year old Constableville man is charged with aggravated D.W.I. and other charges following an early Saturday morning vehicle stop in the Town of West Turin. New York State Police from the Lowville Barracks charged Joseph L. Morczek with one count each of Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated-Per se-First Offense and D.W.I.-First offense, Class U misdemeanors. Morczek was also charged with Circumventing Interlock-Driving without Device, a Class A misdemeanor. He was issued an appearance to answer the charges in the Town of West Turin Court at a later date.
