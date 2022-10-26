Katie Taylor retained her status as undisputed lightweight champion on Saturday, outpointing Karen Elizabeth Carabajal in London to keep alive a rematch with Amanda Serrano.Taylor was a unanimous-decision winner (100-91, 99-91, 98-92) at Wembley Arena as she kept hold of the WBC, WBA, WBO and IBF titles, while remaining unbeaten as a professional.The result likely sets up a rematch between Taylor and Serrano, whom the Irishwoman narrowly outpointed in April in arguably the biggest bout in women’s boxing history.Taylor, 36, has talked up a prospective second clash with the unified featherweight champion, hoping for such a contest to take place...

