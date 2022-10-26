Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlingworld.co
Sami Zayn Responds to Rumors That He Could Face Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber
WWE Announced that Elimination Chamber would be taking place in Canada in 2023 which has led to fans believing that Sami Zayn could be given a shot at Roman Reigns as part of the show. Zayn himself has since been able to respond to these rumors in an interview with...
wrestlingworld.co
NJPW Bringing Back Fantastica Mania in 2023
NJPW is bringing back Fantastica Mania, a joint tour with Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL), to kick off 2023. The announcement was made official via NJPW’s Twitter handle. Fantastica Mania was an annual tour held in Japan every year from 2011-2020. The tour’s two-year hiatus has largely been...
Cody Gakpo Price Tag Revealed Amid Manchester United Interest
Cody Gakpo’s price tag in the January transfer window has been revealed amid interest from Manchester United.
Katie Taylor outpoints Karen Elizabeth Carabajal to keep Amanda Serrano rematch alive
Katie Taylor retained her status as undisputed lightweight champion on Saturday, outpointing Karen Elizabeth Carabajal in London to keep alive a rematch with Amanda Serrano.Taylor was a unanimous-decision winner (100-91, 99-91, 98-92) at Wembley Arena as she kept hold of the WBC, WBA, WBO and IBF titles, while remaining unbeaten as a professional.The result likely sets up a rematch between Taylor and Serrano, whom the Irishwoman narrowly outpointed in April in arguably the biggest bout in women’s boxing history.Taylor, 36, has talked up a prospective second clash with the unified featherweight champion, hoping for such a contest to take place...
Comments / 0