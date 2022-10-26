ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NJPW Bringing Back Fantastica Mania in 2023

NJPW is bringing back Fantastica Mania, a joint tour with Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL), to kick off 2023. The announcement was made official via NJPW’s Twitter handle. Fantastica Mania was an annual tour held in Japan every year from 2011-2020. The tour’s two-year hiatus has largely been...
The Independent

Katie Taylor outpoints Karen Elizabeth Carabajal to keep Amanda Serrano rematch alive

Katie Taylor retained her status as undisputed lightweight champion on Saturday, outpointing Karen Elizabeth Carabajal in London to keep alive a rematch with Amanda Serrano.Taylor was a unanimous-decision winner (100-91, 99-91, 98-92) at Wembley Arena as she kept hold of the WBC, WBA, WBO and IBF titles, while remaining unbeaten as a professional.The result likely sets up a rematch between Taylor and Serrano, whom the Irishwoman narrowly outpointed in April in arguably the biggest bout in women’s boxing history.Taylor, 36, has talked up a prospective second clash with the unified featherweight champion, hoping for such a contest to take place...

