WRBI Radio
2022 General Election mail-in absentee application deadline is today
— Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan is reminding Hoosiers that today (Thursday, October 27) is the final day for a circuit court clerk to receive an absentee ballot application from an applicant requesting delivery of an absentee ballot by mail. The application to request a mail-in ballot must be...
WRBI Radio
Duke dedicates additional $200K to struggling Indiana customers
— Duke Energy is dedicating an additional $200,000 in financial assistance to its Indiana customers who may be struggling to pay their energy bills. Qualifying Duke Energy customers can receive up to a $300 credit annually. Year-to-date, Duke Energy has aided nearly 1,700 Indiana households with more than $378,000 in...
WRBI Radio
Most of SE Indiana officially in a drought
Southeastern IN — Most of Southeastern Indiana is officially in a drought. That’s the word from the U.S. Drought Monitor, which released a map Thursday showing all of Ripley, Franklin, and Dearborn counties and most of Decatur County in a moderate drought. Northwestern Decatur County is considered abnormally...
WRBI Radio
Ivy Tech to offer accelerated statewide IT certification programs
— Ivy Tech Community College has announced that the Ivy+ IT Academy will launch in early 2023, offering students the most advanced and innovative way to get in-demand IT training and skills quickly. Indiana employers will now have a “one-stop shop” for employees who need training, with the largest variety of information technologies and tools offered anywhere.
