City of Reno teaming up with Battle Born Prodigies to host free mountain biking skills clinic at newly installed bike park

In celebration of Nevada Day, the City of Reno is teaming up with Battle Born Prodigies to host a free mountain biking skills clinic at the City’s newly installed bike park at Sierra Vista Park located at 1985 Beaumont Pkwy. in Reno. The clinic will run from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Friday, October 28, 2022, and all ages and skill levels are welcome to participate.

“We’re so excited for our community to explore the new bike features at Sierra Vista Park, adding another fun amenity to this open space jewel,” said Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve. “I hope people of all ages take advantage of the free mountain biking clinic to work on their skills and get outside to enjoy one of Reno’s beautiful parks.”

Attendees are asked to bring their own bikes and safety gear, including helmets, knee pads, and gloves. Participants must also fill out this waiver, which can be completed beforehand or on-site at the clinic. The clinic is instructed by Battle Born Prodigies owner, Ronnie Schoff, who is a contract instructor with the City of Reno.

Sierra Vista Park is a 202-acre park and consists primarily of open space, a shared-use path, and mountain bike trails. The 1.7-mile perimeter loop trail was constructed in 2018 and an additional 4.7 miles of downhill mountain bike trails were added in 2019. A drop zone training feature was added in 2021, and a pump track was recently constructed in the spring of 2022. Future planned construction includes improved trails, ADA parking lot improvements, and a permanent, year-round restroom facility.

The Biggest Little Trail Stewardship obtained grant funding and oversaw the construction of the mountain bike trails and skills features. Their partnership with the City of Reno is instrumental in the success of the bike park.