The Broken Bow Indians saw their football season come to an end Friday night as they fell to McCook in the opening round of the Class C1 playoffs 42-14. The game started well for Broken Bow as they marched 75 yards on the opening drive of the game which consumed nearly 7 1/2 minutes and scored on a Connor Wells 3 yard touchdown to go in front 7-0. The lead was short lived however as McCook scored three plays later to tie the game 7-7. That began a run of 42 unanswered points for the Bison who pulled away in the second half for the win. Broken Bow concludes the season at 5-5 overall. McCook advances to the C1 quarterfinals where they will face Adams Central who defeated Platteview 29-14.

BROKEN BOW, NE ・ 20 HOURS AGO