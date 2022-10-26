Read full article on original website
BBPD to Conduct Active Shooter Training at Custer School
BROKEN BOW – The Broken Bow Police Department (BBPD) has released a statement making the public aware that this Sunday, October 30, the department will be conducting training at the Custer Elementary School in conjunction with the Custer County Sheriff’s Office and the Central Nebraska Special Response Team.
K9 Grant Up for Grabs for Broken Bow’s Sam
BROKEN BOW – The Broken Bow Police Department’s K9 Unit is asking for community help to earn the 2022 Aftermath K9 Grant. The grant awards a total of $15,000 to eight agencies to create or maintain a K9 unit, purchase safety equipment, or support officer training. The unique aspect of the grant’s selection process is community involvement; winners are selected by the votes of local communities.
Custer County Sheriff’s Office to Conduct Active Shooter Training at Custer School
BROKEN BOW – The Custer County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) has released a statement making the public aware that this Sunday, October 30, the Sheriff’s Office will be conducting training at the Custer Elementary School in conjunction with the Central Nebraska Special Response Team. The training will take...
Funeral Services for Emalu Gunther, age 82
Emalu Gunther age 82 of Broken Bow died October 25, 2022, at the Burwell Community Health Center in Burwell. Funeral services will be held on Monday October 31, 2022, at 10:30 AM at the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Broken Bow with Father Jim Hunt officiating. Burial will be in the St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery. A rosary service will be held on Monday October 31, 2022, at 9:30 AM at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. A visitation will be held on Sunday October 30, 2022, 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Govier Brothers Mortuary with the family greeting friends 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Govier Brothers. Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society.
Dawson County BBQ Showers 4-Hers Members With Accolades
Bruce Rickertsen, Lexington, is surrounded by present and past members of the Horseshoe Bend 4-H Club. Rickertsen has been the club’s 4-H leader for fifty years and was recognized for those years of service at the 2022 4-H Achievement BBQ at Lexington Middle School. Those past and present 4-H’ers are: (front row, left to right) Harlow Rickertsen, Lexington; Kimberly Duryea, Lexington; Barrett Hunke, Lexington; Lysa Duryea, Lexington; and Makennah Sauer, Lexington; (second row, left to right) Riggs McConville, Lexington; Bristol McConville, Lexington; Bruce Rickertsen, Lexington; Griffin Owens, Lexington; Alex Rickertsen, Lexington; and Maggie Duryea, Lexington; (third row, left to right) Jacey Klemm, Lexington; Terrence Bliven, Lexington; Emma Luther, Overton; Jaden Hunke, Lexington; Lorelai Rickertsen, Lexington; (fourth row, left to right) Greta Rickertsen, Lexington; Leah Sauer, Lexington; Wesley Thompson, Lexington; Sydni Ringenberg, Lexington; (back row, left to right) Rob Stuart, Lexington; Mike Rickertsen, Lincoln; Curt Rickertsen, Lexington; Alvin Zimmerman, Overton; and Don Batie, Lexington. Extension Photo.
Polling Places Published by County Clerk’s Office
BROKEN BOW – Election Day is right around the corner, and the Custer County Clerk’s Office has recently released an updated list of polling places for residents. All polls will be open on Tuesday, November 8 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Those living in Broken Bow proper...
State Football Playoff Scores 10/28
The Broken Bow Indians saw their football season come to an end Friday night as they fell to McCook in the opening round of the Class C1 playoffs 42-14. The game started well for Broken Bow as they marched 75 yards on the opening drive of the game which consumed nearly 7 1/2 minutes and scored on a Connor Wells 3 yard touchdown to go in front 7-0. The lead was short lived however as McCook scored three plays later to tie the game 7-7. That began a run of 42 unanswered points for the Bison who pulled away in the second half for the win. Broken Bow concludes the season at 5-5 overall. McCook advances to the C1 quarterfinals where they will face Adams Central who defeated Platteview 29-14.
