Livingston, TN

uppercumberlandreporter.com

Smith County Wins Region 5-3A Title Over East Nashville

The Smith County Owls won their eighth straight game on Friday, this one in the Region 5-3A Championship game over East Nashville 15-14 thanks to excellent defense and timely scoring. The two teams traded defensive stops right out of the gate, as Smith County got an interception on the Eagles’...
NASHVILLE, TN
wilsonpost.com

Speedway season finale moved up to Saturday

NASHVILLE - One of two Wilson County racers – Hunter Wright or Dylan Fetcho – will be crowned track champion a day early at Nashville’s Fairgrounds Speedway. The track’s season finale showdown between Wright and Fetcho, originally scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 30, has been moved up to Saturday, Oct. 29 to avoid inclement weather in Sunday’s forecast.
NASHVILLE, TN
uppercumberlandreporter.com

Clay County Takes Down Gordonsville for Region Title, 27-20

For the first time in school history, the Clay County Bulldogs are region champions. Clay County (9-1) defeated defending Region 4-1A champion Gordonsville (7-3) 27-20 Friday night in Celina to claim the program’s first region crown. “I’m so happy for these kids because they worked so hard to get...
CLAY COUNTY, TN
uppercumberlandreporter.com

Upper Cumberland Football Wrap-Up: 4 Teams Win Region Championships

The regular season has come and gone, and it’s time for postseason football. Week 11 saw four Upper Cumberland teams win region championships, as Stone Memorial, Smith County, Clay County and York Institute all clinched the top seeds in their regions heading into the playoffs. Here’s everything you need...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Body of missing teen found in wooded area near Cookeville

A developer looks to build a multi-family dwelling on land near Centennial Park. Metro Council to consider bill that would relieve some parking spot requirements. Parking is an issue in Nashville and now some Metro Council members said they want developers to decide the number of parking spaces needed for whatever project they’re building.
NASHVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

$100 million motorsports park set to open in Cumberland County

WESTEL, Tenn. (WVLT) - A $100 million motorsports park is set to open in Cumberland County next year. It’s expected to bring more than 100 jobs and attract some of the top racers from around the world. Flatrock is a grand prix style club racetrack in Westel. “Flatrock started,...
WATE

What happened at Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary

The small town of Petros hides a haunted gem. Nestled in the town of 526 stands a prison that once held some of the states most dangerous prisoners. In recent years, it has been a tourist attraction and hosted concerts allowing for up to 4,000 attendees. Before these moves for entertainment and tourism income, the prison started with a different area of economic growth in mind.
PETROS, TN

