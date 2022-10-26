Read full article on original website
uppercumberlandreporter.com
Smith County Wins Region 5-3A Title Over East Nashville
The Smith County Owls won their eighth straight game on Friday, this one in the Region 5-3A Championship game over East Nashville 15-14 thanks to excellent defense and timely scoring. The two teams traded defensive stops right out of the gate, as Smith County got an interception on the Eagles’...
wilsonpost.com
Speedway season finale moved up to Saturday
NASHVILLE - One of two Wilson County racers – Hunter Wright or Dylan Fetcho – will be crowned track champion a day early at Nashville’s Fairgrounds Speedway. The track’s season finale showdown between Wright and Fetcho, originally scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 30, has been moved up to Saturday, Oct. 29 to avoid inclement weather in Sunday’s forecast.
uppercumberlandreporter.com
Clay County Takes Down Gordonsville for Region Title, 27-20
For the first time in school history, the Clay County Bulldogs are region champions. Clay County (9-1) defeated defending Region 4-1A champion Gordonsville (7-3) 27-20 Friday night in Celina to claim the program’s first region crown. “I’m so happy for these kids because they worked so hard to get...
uppercumberlandreporter.com
Upper Cumberland Football Wrap-Up: 4 Teams Win Region Championships
The regular season has come and gone, and it’s time for postseason football. Week 11 saw four Upper Cumberland teams win region championships, as Stone Memorial, Smith County, Clay County and York Institute all clinched the top seeds in their regions heading into the playoffs. Here’s everything you need...
uppercumberlandreporter.com
A Champion Prevails; Stone Memorial Wins Region 4-4A on Overtime Victory at DeKalb
After 11 weeks of thrilling football, a champion has emerged in Region 4-4A: the Stone Memorial Panthers. Stone Memorial defeated DeKalb County Friday night in overtime, 29-28, to improve to 9-1 overall and win Region 4-4A via tiebreakers over Macon County and Upperman. “We talked about a region championship and...
Former Middle TN cheer coach sentenced to 24 years for secretly recording young girls
A former cheer coach accused of secretly recording young girls has accepted a plea deal.
WSMV
Body of missing teen found in wooded area near Cookeville
A developer looks to build a multi-family dwelling on land near Centennial Park. Metro Council to consider bill that would relieve some parking spot requirements. Parking is an issue in Nashville and now some Metro Council members said they want developers to decide the number of parking spaces needed for whatever project they’re building.
Mother in mourning after discovery of missing daughter's body
A 15-year-old went missing one day, and the next, investigators discovered she was dead. The parents of Olivia Taylor reported her missing Wednesday; her body was found Thursday afternoon.
wvlt.tv
$100 million motorsports park set to open in Cumberland County
WESTEL, Tenn. (WVLT) - A $100 million motorsports park is set to open in Cumberland County next year. It’s expected to bring more than 100 jobs and attract some of the top racers from around the world. Flatrock is a grand prix style club racetrack in Westel. “Flatrock started,...
Firefighters respond to fire at Crossville flooring company
Firefighters are working on a fire at Crossville Hardwoods.
fox17.com
Tennessee exotic animal auction slapped with more citations after llama found dead
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Middle Tennessee exotic animal auction has been issued 11 new citations following an inspection conducted by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). The inspection report shows Wilson Horse & Mule Sale (Triple W Arena) in Cookeville failed to provide adequate veterinary care to...
What happened at Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary
The small town of Petros hides a haunted gem. Nestled in the town of 526 stands a prison that once held some of the states most dangerous prisoners. In recent years, it has been a tourist attraction and hosted concerts allowing for up to 4,000 attendees. Before these moves for entertainment and tourism income, the prison started with a different area of economic growth in mind.
New info discovered about man accused of starting 70-acre fire in Warren County
News 2 got a closer look at what sparked a 70-acre fire in Warren County earlier this week, forcing many to evacuate, as well as the man who is behind bars in connection with the blaze.
Crews working to contain Cumberland County wildfire
Crews are working to put out a wildfire that has covered nearly 150 acres in Cumberland County.
Warren County wildfire jumps ridge, but now under control
A wildfire in Warren County is now under control after around-the-clock efforts from volunteer firefighters over the last 36 hours.
Man Charged as Several Acres of Land Burned in Warren County
On Monday October 24 Warren Co. deputies were dispatched to the Isha Property in response to an individual that had been banned from the premises and set up a campfire on the property. Officers arrived to find an uncontained fire. The fire became a major event. Warren Co. Sheriff’s Department,...
