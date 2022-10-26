Read full article on original website
Related
Gadsden Police Investigating Shooting Seeking Help from Public
Gadsden, AL – The Gadsden Police Department is investigating a shooting and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspect. On Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at about 5:00 p.m., police responded to the 1100 block of W. Meighan Boulevard in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, police located a male who sustained a gunshot wound. The […]
wbrc.com
Man killed during officer-involved shooting in Etowah Co.
ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A person is dead after shots were fired during a chase with a four-wheeler, according to Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton. Police say around 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, an Etowah County Investigator attempted to stop a four-wheeler driven by a male on Holliday Circle in the Egypt Community. During the pursuit, the man stopped the ATV on Walker Mountain Road and ran on foot. During the foot pursuit, a struggle occurred and shots where fired, resulting in the death of the man.
ABC 33/40 News
Gadsden PD asking for assistance to identify suspect in parking lot shooting
The Gadsden Police Department is investigating a shooting and is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect. At about 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, police responded to the 1100 block of W. Meighan Boulevard in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, police located a man who sustained a gunshot wound. The male was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.
32-year-old ID’d as man found fatally shot on porch of Birmingham house
Authorities have released the name of a man found shot to death on the porch of an Inglenook home. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Litfelton Alexander Frost. He was 32. Birmingham police received a 911 call around 4:30 p.m. Thursday about a person shot in...
Search ongoing for missing 51-year-old Vinemont man
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities continue to search for a missing 51-year-old Vinemont man who was last seen on October 25 headed to Bangor Cave in Blount County. According to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office, Jackie Hale was believed to be on the way to Bangor Cave with his dog around 5 a.m. Tuesday. […]
Police: Albertville teen assaulted while trying to protect mother
One man is behind bars after police say his 17-year-old stepson flagged officers down in Albertville earlier this week.
Death penalty sought against woman accused of drowning toddler
A Huntsville woman charged with capital murder in the drowning death of her 2-year-old daughter could face the death penalty, according to court records.
Man shot dead after police chase ATV in Alabama
A man was shot dead following a police chase in Etowah County on Friday, according to law enforcement officials. A statement issued by Etowah County's Sheriff's Office did not confirm who shot the man but characterized the shooting as "officer-involved."
32-year-old killed in Birmingham shooting identified
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 32-year-old man killed in a Birmingham shooting Thursday afternoon was identified. According to Birmingham Police, Lifelton Alexander Frost was shot and killed on the 4100 block of 38th Avenue North around 4:30 p.m. Birmingham Fire and Rescue pronounced Frost dead at the scene. No suspects are in custody at this […]
Alabama man stabbed girlfriend more than 100 times, then dismembered her, DA says
An Alabama man faces charges after his live-in girlfriend was found fatally stabbed and dismembered at their home. Justin Fields, 38, of Springville, is charged with murder and abuse of corpse in the Saturday slaying of 52-year-old Tammy Bailey. Blount County District Attorney Pamela Casey confirmed an autopsy showed the victim had more than 100 stab wounds, and was no longer in one piece, al.com reported.
cullmantribune.com
Arrests and incidents reported Oct. 28
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported October 28, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. . theft of property-4th degree; Walmart; Olive St. S.W; general merchandise; $35. theft of property-4th degree; Walmart; Olive St. S.W; general merchandise; $52. October 27. harassment; Main Ave. S.W. leaving...
Shots fired at Birmingham barber shop leave 1 injured, multiple vehicles damaged
An investigation is underway after shots were fired into a west Birmingham barber shop Friday afternoon. The shooting happened at 2:17 p.m. at Brooms Barber & Style Shop at 524 Arkadelphia Road. The business was open and occupied at the time the gunfire rang out. According to police radio traffic,...
WAFF
One dead, one injured in Morgan County crash
MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed and one person was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Morgan County Friday afternoon. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Benson Sergiles, 42, a passenger in a 2020 Chevrolet Trax, was taken to Huntsville Hospital after the crash but later pronounced dead.
wvtm13.com
Man shot at gas pumps during argument on Center Point Parkway
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — A dispute at gas pumps ended in a man being shot and sent to the hospital. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) reported deputies were called to the 1100 block of Center Point Parkway Sunday afternoon, Oct. 23, at about 3 p.m. Deputies learned everyone...
Steele man dead after striking tree in St. Clair County
A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Steele man Thursday night.
Man shot at barbershop on Arkadelphia Road
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man showed up at a local hospital after being shot Friday afternoon in Birmingham. According to the Birmingham Police Department, the victim was shot after 2 p.m. Friday at Broom’s Barbershop on Arkadelphia Road. No details on the circumstances that led up to the shooting were released. The victim’s injuries […]
74-year-old woman and 71-year-old man killed, 2 others hurt in Cullman County wreck
A 74-year-old woman and a 71-year-old man died Wednesday afternoon in a wreck that injured two others in Cullman County, authorities said Wednesday night. Charles H. Johnson, 71, of Crane Hill, was driving a 2018 Chevrolet Cruz that collided with a 2018 Hyundai Sonata around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday on Alabama Highway 157 near the nine-mile marker, about two miles east of West Point, in Cullman County, said Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Senior Trooper Justin O’Neal.
Man opened car door and smell of pot wafted out toward deputies; now he’s going to prison
A Birmingham man was sentenced this week for possession with the intent to distribute controlled substances, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives Special Agent in Charge Mickey French. U.S. District Court Judge Madeline H. Haikala sentenced Randy Hasan Abdurrahim, 37, to 121...
Suspect still on the loose after traffic stop, assault in Irondale
IRONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — Irondale Police are still searching for an “armed and dangerous” man Friday afternoon. According to the Irondale Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of Crestwood Boulevard around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday to investigate a felony assault. Upon arrival, officers talked to a victim at the scene that was able […]
Alabama man stabbed, beheaded girlfriend, deputies allege
An Alabama man was charged with murder and abuse of a corpse after police say he stabbed his girlfriend dozens of times and then cut off her head. Justin Fields, 38, has been charged with murdering Tammy Bailey, who was reportedly his live-in girlfriend. Bailey’s dismembered body was found by...
