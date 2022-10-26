ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blount County, AL

Calhoun Journal

Gadsden Police Investigating Shooting Seeking Help from Public

Gadsden, AL – The Gadsden Police Department is investigating a shooting and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspect. On Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at about 5:00 p.m., police responded to the 1100 block of W. Meighan Boulevard in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, police located a male who sustained a gunshot wound. The […]
GADSDEN, AL
wbrc.com

Man killed during officer-involved shooting in Etowah Co.

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A person is dead after shots were fired during a chase with a four-wheeler, according to Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton. Police say around 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, an Etowah County Investigator attempted to stop a four-wheeler driven by a male on Holliday Circle in the Egypt Community. During the pursuit, the man stopped the ATV on Walker Mountain Road and ran on foot. During the foot pursuit, a struggle occurred and shots where fired, resulting in the death of the man.
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Gadsden PD asking for assistance to identify suspect in parking lot shooting

The Gadsden Police Department is investigating a shooting and is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect. At about 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, police responded to the 1100 block of W. Meighan Boulevard in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, police located a man who sustained a gunshot wound. The male was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.
GADSDEN, AL
CBS 42

Search ongoing for missing 51-year-old Vinemont man

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities continue to search for a missing 51-year-old Vinemont man who was last seen on October 25 headed to Bangor Cave in Blount County. According to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office, Jackie Hale was believed to be on the way to Bangor Cave with his dog around 5 a.m. Tuesday. […]
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

32-year-old killed in Birmingham shooting identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 32-year-old man killed in a Birmingham shooting Thursday afternoon was identified. According to Birmingham Police, Lifelton Alexander Frost was shot and killed on the 4100 block of 38th Avenue North around 4:30 p.m. Birmingham Fire and Rescue pronounced Frost dead at the scene. No suspects are in custody at this […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama man stabbed girlfriend more than 100 times, then dismembered her, DA says

An Alabama man faces charges after his live-in girlfriend was found fatally stabbed and dismembered at their home. Justin Fields, 38, of Springville, is charged with murder and abuse of corpse in the Saturday slaying of 52-year-old Tammy Bailey. Blount County District Attorney Pamela Casey confirmed an autopsy showed the victim had more than 100 stab wounds, and was no longer in one piece, al.com reported.
SPRINGVILLE, AL
cullmantribune.com

Arrests and incidents reported Oct. 28

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported October 28, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. . theft of property-4th degree; Walmart; Olive St. S.W; general merchandise; $35. theft of property-4th degree; Walmart; Olive St. S.W; general merchandise; $52. October 27. harassment; Main Ave. S.W. leaving...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

One dead, one injured in Morgan County crash

MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed and one person was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Morgan County Friday afternoon. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Benson Sergiles, 42, a passenger in a 2020 Chevrolet Trax, was taken to Huntsville Hospital after the crash but later pronounced dead.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Man shot at barbershop on Arkadelphia Road

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man showed up at a local hospital after being shot Friday afternoon in Birmingham. According to the Birmingham Police Department, the victim was shot after 2 p.m. Friday at Broom’s Barbershop on Arkadelphia Road. No details on the circumstances that led up to the shooting were released. The victim’s injuries […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

74-year-old woman and 71-year-old man killed, 2 others hurt in Cullman County wreck

A 74-year-old woman and a 71-year-old man died Wednesday afternoon in a wreck that injured two others in Cullman County, authorities said Wednesday night. Charles H. Johnson, 71, of Crane Hill, was driving a 2018 Chevrolet Cruz that collided with a 2018 Hyundai Sonata around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday on Alabama Highway 157 near the nine-mile marker, about two miles east of West Point, in Cullman County, said Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Senior Trooper Justin O’Neal.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Suspect still on the loose after traffic stop, assault in Irondale

IRONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — Irondale Police are still searching for an “armed and dangerous” man Friday afternoon. According to the Irondale Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of Crestwood Boulevard around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday to investigate a felony assault. Upon arrival, officers talked to a victim at the scene that was able […]
IRONDALE, AL

