WGMD Radio
Packers’ Matt LaFleur doesn’t mind Aaron Rodgers’ blunt comments about teammates’ struggles
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur doesn’t mind that his veteran quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, airs out his teammates. The Packers have been brutal of late, dropping their last three games to the New York Giants, New York Jets and Washington Commanders. And a lot of their losses have come because the offense hasn’t put enough points on the board, averaging just 18.3 per game this season.
Want to watch NFL Week 8's Broncos vs. Jaguars London game? You'll need ESPN+ subscription.
The Broncos and Jaguars face off Sunday in London in a game streaming exclusively on ESPN+ (if you live outside the Denver and Jacksonville markets).
Detroit Lions owner gives Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes votes of confidence amid 1-5 start
Detroit Lions principal owner Sheila Ford Hamp went on record about the job status of head coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes. Ford Hamp urged patience and said she feels confident about the two men in charge of the NFL franchise’s football operations despite the team’s 1-5 record.
Ex-White Sox player describes Frank Thomas in foul way in new book
A new book cites Hall of Famer Frank Thomas as a “d—–bag” and “selfish p—k” during his time with the Chicago White Sox. “The Big Hurt” was in the south side of Chicago from 1990 to 2005, but apparently wasn’t the most popular guy in the clubhouse.
