Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur doesn’t mind that his veteran quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, airs out his teammates. The Packers have been brutal of late, dropping their last three games to the New York Giants, New York Jets and Washington Commanders. And a lot of their losses have come because the offense hasn’t put enough points on the board, averaging just 18.3 per game this season.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO