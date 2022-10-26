ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Department of Health: New school immunization data shows childhood vaccination rates remain flat

By Editorial: Comments on political articles
shorelineareanews.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 2

Related
98.3 The KEY

WA State DOH ‘Relaxes’ More COVID Rules in Schools

According to information released by the Washington State Department of Health, more COVID-era restrictions and rules will be eased, likely next week. The information, presented here via the Walla Walla School District, indicates some significant changes coming in schools. According to the WWSD:. "The 5-day isolation of COVID positive individuals...
WASHINGTON STATE
shorelineareanews.com

Letter to the Editor: Consider the harsh effects of WA's vaccine mandate

At this election, I hope all voters will consider the harsh effects of WA’s now permanent vaccine mandate for most state agency workers. Previous mandates have contributed to the loss of approximately 3000 health care staff who have vacated their jobs over the course of the mandates. This loss became obvious to me during a recent ER visit.
Chronicle

Respiratory Infections Surge in Washington, Leading to Long Waits at Hospitals

Respiratory infections are surging early in Seattle and Washington this year, crowding pediatric emergency departments and leaving doctors concerned about the severity of fall and winter outbreaks. After enduring two winters of widespread masking, distancing and remote school and work, it's likely our immune systems will be caught off guard...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

What parents can do to keep their kids healthy as RSV cases spike

SEATTLE, Wash. — Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases among children are filling up hospitals in western Washington and across the country. It's so bad that it's being considered a triple threat, along with COVID-19 and the flu. RSV is catching many parents off guard. RSV is a common-cold virus...
SEATTLE, WA
realchangenews.org

On Oct. 31, get ready to welcome ... The New Normal!

When an unmasked Gov. Jay Inslee announced the end of the coronavirus state of emergency after more than two years, he did so with matter-of-fact language. Language for a boardroom. “We are now in a position to be able to continue our efforts against COVID in multiple ways, without the...
WASHINGTON STATE
MyNorthwest

Thousands of students missing out on aid as Washington has third-lowest FAFSA completion rate in US

State legislators are speaking out after 14,700 Washington students missed out on receiving financial assistance for college or career training last year. Only 41.7% of 12th-grade students in Washington complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, the third-lowest rate in the country, according to a news release from the Washington State Governor’s Office.
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Seattle Pacific University Lawsuit Against Washington AG Dismissed by Federal Judge

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by Seattle Pacific University that aimed to end a state investigation into whether the school'hiring and employment practices illegally discriminate against LGBTQ+ people. The private Christian university filed the federal lawsuit this summer in order to stop Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

How to beat 'The Big SAD’; Seasonal Affective Disorder in Western Washington

SEATTLE - Daylight saving time is coming to an end and ‘The Big Dark’ is imminent. Consequently, many living in areas around the Puget Sound know that the combination of rain, battleship gray skies and lack of daylight means ‘The Big SAD’ could set in. FOX 13 spoke to a clinical psychologist to learn how to cope with Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD).
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

How to report election and ballot drop box intimidation in Washington

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Local and federal officials in western Washington have their guard up for reports of intimidation of voters or election workers ahead of the midterm election next month. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Seattle has assigned a prosecutor to review election day complaints from voters and...
SEATTLE, WA
nwpb.org

Washington’s 2035 gas vehicle ban: Explained

Governor Jay Inslee has set ambitious climate goals for Washington state, including a ban on the sale of new, gas-powered passenger vehicles that will go into effect in 2035. Studies from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency show gas-powered passenger cars are the largest source of carbon emissions. The state legislature...
WASHINGTON STATE
Flying Magazine

New Airport Planned for Southwest Washington

Washington state aviation officials say Sea-Tac International Airport will reach capacity in 2050. [Shutterstock]. The year 2050 seems a long time away—unless you are using it as a metric for when a critical piece of infrastructure, such as an airline hub and city airport, will reach capacity. That’s what...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy