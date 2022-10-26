Department of Health: New school immunization data shows childhood vaccination rates remain flat

Read full article on original website
Related
WA State DOH ‘Relaxes’ More COVID Rules in Schools
According to information released by the Washington State Department of Health, more COVID-era restrictions and rules will be eased, likely next week. The information, presented here via the Walla Walla School District, indicates some significant changes coming in schools. According to the WWSD:. "The 5-day isolation of COVID positive individuals...
shorelineareanews.com
Letter to the Editor: Consider the harsh effects of WA's vaccine mandate
At this election, I hope all voters will consider the harsh effects of WA’s now permanent vaccine mandate for most state agency workers. Previous mandates have contributed to the loss of approximately 3000 health care staff who have vacated their jobs over the course of the mandates. This loss became obvious to me during a recent ER visit.
Chronicle
Respiratory Infections Surge in Washington, Leading to Long Waits at Hospitals
Respiratory infections are surging early in Seattle and Washington this year, crowding pediatric emergency departments and leaving doctors concerned about the severity of fall and winter outbreaks. After enduring two winters of widespread masking, distancing and remote school and work, it's likely our immune systems will be caught off guard...
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: State public school students score lowest ever on ‘Nation’s Report Card’
In yet another report showing test scores dropping dramatically for public school students in Washington, the state’s 4th and 8th graders have scored the lowest ever recorded since they began taking what’s called “The Nation’s Report Card.”. Released on Monday, the National Assessment of Education Progress...
State’s remaining COVID-19 orders lifting with state of emergency ending soon
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Thirteen of Gov. Jay Inslee’s remaining COVID-19 health care-related orders were lifted on Thursday. The remaining 10 orders, including the underlying state of emergency, will be lifted on Oct. 31. All other orders and proclamations have already been lifted. A COVID-19 state of emergency was...
KOMO News
What parents can do to keep their kids healthy as RSV cases spike
SEATTLE, Wash. — Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases among children are filling up hospitals in western Washington and across the country. It's so bad that it's being considered a triple threat, along with COVID-19 and the flu. RSV is catching many parents off guard. RSV is a common-cold virus...
realchangenews.org
On Oct. 31, get ready to welcome ... The New Normal!
When an unmasked Gov. Jay Inslee announced the end of the coronavirus state of emergency after more than two years, he did so with matter-of-fact language. Language for a boardroom. “We are now in a position to be able to continue our efforts against COVID in multiple ways, without the...
Thousands of students missing out on aid as Washington has third-lowest FAFSA completion rate in US
State legislators are speaking out after 14,700 Washington students missed out on receiving financial assistance for college or career training last year. Only 41.7% of 12th-grade students in Washington complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, the third-lowest rate in the country, according to a news release from the Washington State Governor’s Office.
Chronicle
Seattle Pacific University Lawsuit Against Washington AG Dismissed by Federal Judge
A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by Seattle Pacific University that aimed to end a state investigation into whether the school'hiring and employment practices illegally discriminate against LGBTQ+ people. The private Christian university filed the federal lawsuit this summer in order to stop Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson...
q13fox.com
How to beat 'The Big SAD’; Seasonal Affective Disorder in Western Washington
SEATTLE - Daylight saving time is coming to an end and ‘The Big Dark’ is imminent. Consequently, many living in areas around the Puget Sound know that the combination of rain, battleship gray skies and lack of daylight means ‘The Big SAD’ could set in. FOX 13 spoke to a clinical psychologist to learn how to cope with Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD).
q13fox.com
AG: Center for COVID Control owners barred from doing business in Washington
SEATTLE - The Center for COVID Control—a coronavirus testing company lambasted by the Attorney General as a ‘scam’—is now permanently barred from doing business in Washington. AG Bob Ferguson announced Thursday the company owners can no longer run a business in the state. "As a result...
Chronicle
Mountain Caribou Remain Washington State Protected Species Despite Local Extinction
Caribou will remain a state protected species despite being extinct in Washington. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Commission voted unanimously to keep the protection during a Friday meeting in Colville. Biologists with the Kalispel Tribe of Indians addressed the commission prior to the vote. While they supported the...
KEPR
What changes when Washington's COVID-19 emergency ends next week?
SEATTLE, Wash. — The COVID-19 state of emergency is about to end in the state of Washington. Next Tuesday will mark the official end of the COVID-19 emergency declaration from February 2020. Gov. Jay Inslee announced in September that the state of emergency would end on Oct. 31. Most...
KOMO News
How to report election and ballot drop box intimidation in Washington
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Local and federal officials in western Washington have their guard up for reports of intimidation of voters or election workers ahead of the midterm election next month. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Seattle has assigned a prosecutor to review election day complaints from voters and...
Inslee's abortion rallies draw misuse of public funds complaint
(The Center Square) – Activist Glen Morgan has filed a formal ethics complaint against Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and 11 state legislators for using public resources to stage partisan political rallies in the guise of abortion rallies. “These ‘press conferences’ were an illegal misuse of taxpayer dollars and there...
KHQ Right Now
Washington state attorney general joins effort to prevent grocery merger
Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson joined efforts to block a merger between Kroger and Albertsons on Thursday. Many against the merger have argued it could cause more food deserts.
nwpb.org
Washington’s 2035 gas vehicle ban: Explained
Governor Jay Inslee has set ambitious climate goals for Washington state, including a ban on the sale of new, gas-powered passenger vehicles that will go into effect in 2035. Studies from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency show gas-powered passenger cars are the largest source of carbon emissions. The state legislature...
Flying Magazine
New Airport Planned for Southwest Washington
Washington state aviation officials say Sea-Tac International Airport will reach capacity in 2050. [Shutterstock]. The year 2050 seems a long time away—unless you are using it as a metric for when a critical piece of infrastructure, such as an airline hub and city airport, will reach capacity. That’s what...
Thousands of formerly incarcerated people in Washington allowed to vote for the first time this year
WASHINGTON, USA — The November midterm elections are less than two weeks away and for thousands of people in Washington, it’s the first time they are eligible to vote under a new law that restored voting rights to formerly incarcerated people. “I was actually incarcerated at 17,” said...
Ballots are being returned in Oregon and Washington. Here are the numbers so far
Ballots are out and voters are already returning them in Oregon and Washington, with 13 days to go until Election Day.
Comments / 2