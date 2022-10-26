ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shoreline, WA

Green Shoreline Day at Paramount Open Space -- Saturday, October 29: 9am-12pm

By Editorial: Comments on political articles
shorelineareanews.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
shorelineareanews.com

Grand Opening of Paris Academy of Beauty in Shoreline

Join Paris Academy of Beauty and the Shoreline Chamber of Commerce to celebrate the grand opening of the beauty school at 20190 Aurora Ave N, Suite 104, Shoreline WA 98133, across from Aurora Village. The ribbon cutting will take place at 11:30am on Saturday November 5, 2022.
SHORELINE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Shorecrest Band annual mattress sale fundraiser November 20, 2022

If you are in need of a new bed, please come see what they have to offer at the Spartan Recreation Center on the Shoreline Center campus 202 NE 185th St, Shoreline, WA 98155 on Sunday, November 20, 2022 from 10am to 5pm. Everything available at a traditional retail store...
SHORELINE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Crime prevention in Lake Forest Park

Did you know that the Lake Forest Park Police Department provides its citizens with an effective crime prevention tool called "Crime Watch"?. Crime Watch is a free program staffed by volunteers who check homes of residents who are out of town. To sign up for a vacation house check, residents...
LAKE FOREST PARK, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Shoreline Harvest Market Saturday - costumes encouraged -

We're so excited to host our 2nd Annual October Harvest Market this Saturday, October 29. 2022. We'll have your favorite farms and food producers so you can stock up your fridge and pantry. Plus, we'll have activities for everyone!. Halloween games for all ages. Free hot apple cider. Trick-or-treat stations...
SHORELINE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Upcoming Blood Drives near Shoreline

Bloodworks Northwest is holding several mobile drives in the greater Shoreline area in November and December. Appointments can be made at www.bloodworksnw.org or by calling 800-398-7888. Here is a list of upcoming blood drives:. Acacia Memorial Park & Funeral Home (14951 Bothell Way NE, Seattle, WA 98155) Monday, November 14.
SHORELINE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Smoke in senior living complex in Kenmore

Wednesday afternoon at approximately 4pm Shoreline Fire responded to a smell of smoke in the lobby of a senior living complex in Kenmore at the 7000 block of NE 182nd St. As it happens, the fire station is across the street. While there wasn’t a massive fire problem, there was...
KENMORE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Four weeks of traffic revisions on NE 155th under the freeway

Starting as early as Monday, October 31, 2022 Sound Transit will be working on NE 155th St for roadway and sidewalk restorations near the I-5 overpass. This work is part of Sound Transit’s Lynnwood Link Extension Project. These lane shifts will occur between the work hours of 7am and...
SEATTLE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Power outage season

Well, it's that time again. With heat and drought we had forgotten about wind and rain and falling tree branches. We have had a lot of power outages this year but they are truly painful in cold weather. We've had two power outages in three days. The first one was...
SHORELINE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Nightly closure of I-5 off-ramps to SR-104

As early as Monday October 31, 2022 Sound Transit’s contractor will work on bridge operations, near the SR-104 and I-5 interchange in Shoreline - Mountlake Terrace. This work will require the nightly closure of the I-5 NB off-ramps to both EB and WB SR-104. The ramp from SB I-5...
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

SR 520 bridge - a view you rarely see

SEATTLE – Due to a concrete truck rollover on westbound State Route 520 on the floating bridge in Seattle all lanes were blocked in both directions from I-5 to 92nd Ave NE. Emergency crews were on scene. Travelers were advised to prepare for long delays and consider alternate routes such as I-405 and SR 99. All on-ramps from I-5 to SR 520 were also closed.
SEATTLE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Plan now if you have business with King County Records and Licensing Services

King County Records and Licensing Services is moving to a new location in Pioneer Square, King Street Center, 201 S. Jackson Street. If you have documents to record (marriage licenses, real estate deeds, mortgages, etc.), need to apply for a marriage license, or need to pay real estate excise taxes, plan ahead. Due to the move, the Recorder’s Office will be minimally staffed weekdays from November 14 - 25, 2022.
shorelineareanews.com

Letter to the Editor: I do not support Proposition 1

I do not support Proposition 1. It promises to retain our current level of services. However, I would like to see our current reduced level of services restored to what it was pre-COVID, and I don’t understand why the City needs a surplus to do that. We cannot improve...
SHORELINE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Jobs: WSDOT IT System Administration – Entry

$69,287 - $93,227 Annually. Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) Information Technology Division is currently seeking an IT System Administration Entry in Shoreline, WA. This position is an entry-level system administration professional serving the Northwest Region and Mega Projects for the end-user computing environment. The role requires professional and technical...
SHORELINE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Letter to the Editor: Consider the harsh effects of WA's vaccine mandate

At this election, I hope all voters will consider the harsh effects of WA’s now permanent vaccine mandate for most state agency workers. Previous mandates have contributed to the loss of approximately 3000 health care staff who have vacated their jobs over the course of the mandates. This loss became obvious to me during a recent ER visit.

Comments / 0

Community Policy