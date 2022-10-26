Read full article on original website
Funding Award for Water Related Projects in Wayne County
Numerous local Kentucky counties are among those receiving millions of dollars for clean drinking water projects and infrastructure improvements including Wayne County. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced the funding Thursday and said that $1,187,862 has been allocated for Monticello. The money will be used for new equipment and storage tanks at Powersburg and Wray Hill along with several other miscellaneous improvements.
Unemployment Trends Downward in September
Area Unemployment rates were down slightly in Wayne and the surrounding Counties for the month of September.
Man Arrested on Domestic Violence Charge
According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron a Madisonville, Ky. man has been arrested on a domestic violence charge. On October 27, 2022, Deputy Brad Tucker responded to a domestic violence assault complaint on Pete Upchurch Road at approximately 2:30 pm. Upon Deputy Tucker’s arrival, he found a female victim had been assaulted by her boyfriend. The victim stated that the boyfriend had beaten her numerous times with his fist in her face and then taken a belt beating her across her face and backside areas. The victim suffered substantial injuries, especially to an eye.
Drug Take Back Day is Saturday
Your Monticello Police Department is partnering with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and Operation UNITE for another Prescription Drug Take Back event locally this Saturday, October 29th from 10:00 a.m. — 2:00 p.m. in the parking lot of the Monticello Fire Department on North Main Street. With our convenient...
Mabel Eudean Reeves
Mabel Eudean Reeves of Monticello, Ky, formerly of New Caney, TX, was born in Caraway, AR on March 3, 1941 and departed this life on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, reaching the age of 81 years. She was the youngest child of the late Robert and Minnie (Anderson) Duke. She is...
