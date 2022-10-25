Read full article on original website
Magma on Mars likely
Until now, Mars has been generally considered a geologically dead planet. An international team of researchers led by ETH Zurich now reports that seismic signals indicate vulcanism still plays an active role in shaping the Martian surface. Why study the terrestrial neighbour?. Exploring Earth’s planetary neighbours is no easy task....
Geophysicist Leigh Royden looks at Earth from the top down
The MIT combines geophysics and geology to understand what’s happening beneath the crust. The German Academy of Sciences Leopoldina has counted some of the greatest scientists in history among its ranks. Founded in 1652, and named in honor of the Holy Roman Emperor Leopold I, the scientific organization has included among its members Marie Curie, Albert Einstein, Alexander von Humboldt, and Charles Darwin, to name a few.
4.9 Million Euro for Calculating Fluid Dynamics
Quantum technologies promise faster solutions for many scientific and technology questions. A consortium led by Dieter Jaksch from Universität Hamburg awarded EUR 4.9 million EU funding for the calculation of fluid dynamics using quantum technology. Advances in research and technology in numerous areas are determined by the ability to...
Engineering for change
Waterloo Engineering hosts first IBET conference to boost academic diversity. Waterloo Engineering proudly hosted the inaugural conference this week for a fellowship program that was created to boost representation of Black and Indigenous scholars in engineering and technology disciplines. The two-day event brought together IBET Momentum fellows and faculty members...
Helping blockchain communities fix bugs
MIT alumnus-founded Metrika has developed a suite of analytics tools giving blockchain communities visibility into their networks. If the crypto enthusiasts are right, the next decade will see billions of people begin using applications built off distributed, user-owned blockchains. The new paradigm has been dubbed Web 3. But Web 3 still has some significant challenges to overcome if it’s going to replace the digital world as we know it.
New gene editing strategy could lead to treatments for people born with immune system diseases
A fault in cells that form a key part of the immune system can be repaired with a pioneering gene editing technique, finds new research demonstrated in human cells and mice, led by UCL scientists. Researchers say the study, published in Science Translational Medicine, could lead to new treatments for...
Glowing fossils: fluorescence reveals colour patterns of earliest scallops
Göttingen University geobiologist discovers diversity of patterns in 240 million-year-old seashells. UV light makes it possible to see intricate structures of fossils that are barely visible in normal daylight. This method has often been used on the fossilised seashells from the Earth’s current geological era to reveal patterns of colour that had long since faded away. Now, research by a scientist from the University of Göttingen shows that fluorescent colour patterns can even be found in shells that are around 240 million years old, from the Earth’s Mesozoic Era. This makes them the oldest fluorescent colour patterns found so far. The results of this study have been published in the journal Palaeontology.
Angela Koehler takes on the most challenging drug targets
Using biological, chemical, and engineering tools, she has developed strategies to attack molecules once thought to be "undruggable." Analyzing the genetic mutations linked with diseases such as cancer has yielded many potential drug targets. However, a significant number of these proteins are considered "undruggable," mainly because their structure is too floppy for any kind of small-molecule drug to bind to it.
New kind of universal quantum computers
The computing power of quantum computers is currently still very low. Increasing it is currently still proving to be a major challenge. Physicists at the University of Innsbruck now present a new architecture for a universal quantum computer that overcomes such limitations and could be the basis for building the next generation of quantum computers in the near future.
