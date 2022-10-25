ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

myscience.org

Magma on Mars likely

Until now, Mars has been generally considered a geologically dead planet. An international team of researchers led by ETH Zurich now reports that seismic signals indicate vulcanism still plays an active role in shaping the Martian surface. Why study the terrestrial neighbour?. Exploring Earth’s planetary neighbours is no easy task....
myscience.org

Geophysicist Leigh Royden looks at Earth from the top down

The MIT combines geophysics and geology to understand what’s happening beneath the crust. The German Academy of Sciences Leopoldina has counted some of the greatest scientists in history among its ranks. Founded in 1652, and named in honor of the Holy Roman Emperor Leopold I, the scientific organization has included among its members Marie Curie, Albert Einstein, Alexander von Humboldt, and Charles Darwin, to name a few.
myscience.org

4.9 Million Euro for Calculating Fluid Dynamics

Quantum technologies promise faster solutions for many scientific and technology questions. A consortium led by Dieter Jaksch from Universität Hamburg awarded EUR 4.9 million EU funding for the calculation of fluid dynamics using quantum technology. Advances in research and technology in numerous areas are determined by the ability to...
myscience.org

Engineering for change

Waterloo Engineering hosts first IBET conference to boost academic diversity. Waterloo Engineering proudly hosted the inaugural conference this week for a fellowship program that was created to boost representation of Black and Indigenous scholars in engineering and technology disciplines. The two-day event brought together IBET Momentum fellows and faculty members...
myscience.org

Helping blockchain communities fix bugs

MIT alumnus-founded Metrika has developed a suite of analytics tools giving blockchain communities visibility into their networks. If the crypto enthusiasts are right, the next decade will see billions of people begin using applications built off distributed, user-owned blockchains. The new paradigm has been dubbed Web 3. But Web 3 still has some significant challenges to overcome if it’s going to replace the digital world as we know it.
myscience.org

Glowing fossils: fluorescence reveals colour patterns of earliest scallops

Göttingen University geobiologist discovers diversity of patterns in 240 million-year-old seashells. UV light makes it possible to see intricate structures of fossils that are barely visible in normal daylight. This method has often been used on the fossilised seashells from the Earth’s current geological era to reveal patterns of colour that had long since faded away. Now, research by a scientist from the University of Göttingen shows that fluorescent colour patterns can even be found in shells that are around 240 million years old, from the Earth’s Mesozoic Era. This makes them the oldest fluorescent colour patterns found so far. The results of this study have been published in the journal Palaeontology.
myscience.org

Angela Koehler takes on the most challenging drug targets

Using biological, chemical, and engineering tools, she has developed strategies to attack molecules once thought to be "undruggable." Analyzing the genetic mutations linked with diseases such as cancer has yielded many potential drug targets. However, a significant number of these proteins are considered "undruggable," mainly because their structure is too floppy for any kind of small-molecule drug to bind to it.
myscience.org

New kind of universal quantum computers

The computing power of quantum computers is currently still very low. Increasing it is currently still proving to be a major challenge. Physicists at the University of Innsbruck now present a new architecture for a universal quantum computer that overcomes such limitations and could be the basis for building the next generation of quantum computers in the near future.

