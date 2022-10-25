- Many hospitalisations and deaths among children and young people who have been in care are completely avoidable, according to a newly published report. The findings - published by the University of Glasgow’s MRC/CSO Social and Public Health Sciences Unit - are from the Children’s Health in Care in Scotland (CHiCS) study, which was set up to provide, for the first time, population-wide evidence on the health outcomes of care-experienced children in Scotland.

2 DAYS AGO