Many deaths and hospitalisations of care experienced children could be avoided
- Many hospitalisations and deaths among children and young people who have been in care are completely avoidable, according to a newly published report. The findings - published by the University of Glasgow’s MRC/CSO Social and Public Health Sciences Unit - are from the Children’s Health in Care in Scotland (CHiCS) study, which was set up to provide, for the first time, population-wide evidence on the health outcomes of care-experienced children in Scotland.
Lessons from Covid-19: a detailed roadmap to improve One Health approaches is available at last
Publication of the French Scientific Council on Covid-19 in the journal The Lancet . CIRAD press release on October 26, 2022. Effective future health operations and policy will rely on encompassing the interconnections between human, animal and ecosystem health. This is the decisive conclusion reached by the French Scientific Council on Covid-19, which includes Bruno Lina, University Professor and hospital practitioner (HCL/CIRI, VirPath team). They published a roadmap in The Lancet for the practical application of so-called "One Health" approaches.
Millions in funding for the FORTHEM Alliance of European universities
European Commission to provide some EUR 14.4 million to support Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz und partners establish a transnational European University / Start of the second funding period with two new partners. 28 October 2022. Initiated in summer 2019 as a network of seven partner universities, the FORTHEM Alliance with...
’We’re making the blockchain faster and more sustainable’
Prof. Georg Carle talks about the interdisciplinary research project ACE SUPPRA. At the Technical University of Munich (TUM), an interdisciplinary research team made up of experts from the fields of informatics, electrical engineering and management science will work to make blockchain technology significantly faster and prepare it for entirely new applications. In this interview Prof. Georg Carle explains the ACE SUPPRA project, which will receive around 4.5 million euros in funding.
Companies’ ’deforestation-free’ supply chain pledges have barely impacted forest clearance in the Amazon
More companies must make and implement zero-deforestation supply chain commitments in order to significantly reduce deforestation and protect diverse ecosystems, say researchers. Zero-deforestation pledges are a great first step, but they need to be implemented to have an effect on forests. Rachael Garrett. Corporate pledges not to buy soybeans produced...
Advice on configuring AirDrop to prevent unsolicited content reaching your devices
There have been reports of students receiving unsolicited content via AirDrop on their devices. Follow this advice from Information Services to prevent receiving unwanted and malicious content. AirDrop is a convenient way to transfer files and more between Apple devices. There are settings considerations you should to take note of...
