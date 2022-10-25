Read full article on original website
Related
myscience.org
Victorian Heart Hospital to forge new era in heart health
The opening of the Southern Hemisphere’s only hospital dedicated to heart health, based at Monash University in the heart of the Monash Technology Precinct , will forge a new era in heart research and clinical expertise, enabling patients to access world-class cardiac care and ground-breaking research under one roof.
myscience.org
Physician’s positive language use reduces anxiety among patients with unexplained symptoms
General practitioners regularly see patients with persistent physical symptoms (PPS) that have no clear explanation. These patients often feel misunderstood. But the researcher Inge Stortenbeker, who will receive her PhD from Radboud University on 3 November, found that a physician’s use of language and choice of words can influence how anxious patients are after a consultation.
myscience.org
Lessons from Covid-19: a detailed roadmap to improve One Health approaches is available at last
Publication of the French Scientific Council on Covid-19 in the journal The Lancet . CIRAD press release on October 26, 2022. Effective future health operations and policy will rely on encompassing the interconnections between human, animal and ecosystem health. This is the decisive conclusion reached by the French Scientific Council on Covid-19, which includes Bruno Lina, University Professor and hospital practitioner (HCL/CIRI, VirPath team). They published a roadmap in The Lancet for the practical application of so-called "One Health" approaches.
myscience.org
Angela Koehler takes on the most challenging drug targets
Using biological, chemical, and engineering tools, she has developed strategies to attack molecules once thought to be "undruggable." Analyzing the genetic mutations linked with diseases such as cancer has yielded many potential drug targets. However, a significant number of these proteins are considered "undruggable," mainly because their structure is too floppy for any kind of small-molecule drug to bind to it.
myscience.org
New kind of universal quantum computers
The computing power of quantum computers is currently still very low. Increasing it is currently still proving to be a major challenge. Physicists at the University of Innsbruck now present a new architecture for a universal quantum computer that overcomes such limitations and could be the basis for building the next generation of quantum computers in the near future.
