Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
Stock Market Today: Stocks Sprint Higher as Bank Earnings Impress
Stocks kicked off the new week on a high note, with all three major indexes notching solid gains Monday. Wall Street cheered headlines out of the U.K., where newly installed finance minister Jeremy Hunt walked back major tax cuts unveiled by his predecessor, Kwasi Kwarteng, in late September. The tax cuts sparked excessive volatility across financial markets at the time they were announced – including sending the pound tumbling to a record low (opens in new tab) against the dollar.
Business Insider
Meta spent $45 billion on stock buybacks last year at $330 a share. The stock is worth $100 today after a post-earnings crash.
Meta spent $45 billion on stock buybacks last year, paying about $330 a share on average. Shares in Mark Zuckerberg's company have plunged 70% this year to around $100. Meta has spent about $91 billion repurchasing stock since 2017, at an average cost of $242 a share. Mark Zuckerberg's social-media...
7 Stocks, 4 Funds to Profit from a Strong Dollar
A rising dollar is a tailwind for many U.S. stocks. but you have to choose carefully.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Amazon, Apple, Pinterest, Intel and more
Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading. — Shares of the e-commerce giant plunged as much as about 19% in extended trading Thursday after the company posted weaker-than-expected earnings and revenue for the third quarter and issued disappointing fourth-quarter sales guidance. — Apple share fell as much as...
NASDAQ
Buy This Dividend King for 2022 and Beyond
Hitting consistent singles and doubles in investing with well-established companies is arguably the secret to successful investing. Sure, it's more exciting to hit a home run with less established businesses. But that also often carries significantly more risk. Founded in 1886, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) is one of the...
AT&T, Tesla And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday
With US stock futures trading mixed this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects AT&T Inc. T to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $29.86 billion before the opening bell. AT&T shares rose 0.8% to $15.66 in after-hours trading.
Flying Magazine
Major Airlines Rake in Record Q3 Revenues, Still Short on Workforce
Despite talks of a recession in the broad economy amid record inflation, fluctuating fuel prices, or even a hard to fix workforce challenges, the commercial airlines market is still booming. [Courtesy: Republic Airlines]. All the major U.S. airlines have reported their third-quarter earnings now, and despite talks of a recession...
5 of Warren Buffett’s Top Dividend Stocks Crushed Q3 Earnings Expectations
These five top stocks are Warren Buffett Berkshire Hathaway holdings that pay solid dividends and that topped third-quarter earnings estimates. They make sense for worried growth and income investors with a long-term horizon.
Tesla Stock Slides As Surprise China Price Cut Raises Demand Questions
Tesla (TSLA) shares extended declines Monday after it cut prices for its China-made cars for the first time this year, suggesting softening demand in the world's biggest market. Tesla, which has been raising costs of its U.S.-made cars for much of the year, reduced the starter price of its Model...
Observer
Apple’s iPhone Sales Fuel Record Profits, Despite Recession Fears and China Worries
Apple today (Oct. 27) reported record revenue and profit for the three months ending ended Sept. 24, thanks to strong sales of iPhones despite broadly sluggish demand for consumer electronics and growing fears of a global recession. Apple’s quarterly revenue was just above $90 billion, up 8 percent from the...
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
Planet Home Lending Reports Q3 Growth In Origination Volume
CEO says despite difficult market, lender was able to grow market share. Planet Financial Group, LLC, parent of national mortgage lender and servicer Planet Home Lending and Planet Management Group, LLC, announced Thursday that Planet Home Lending's total origination volume was $7.3 billion in Q3 2022, up 14.1% from Q2 2022. Year-over-year growth was minimal.
American Airlines posts $483 million profit for late summer
DALLAS (AP) — The three biggest U.S. airlines enjoyed a boffo summer, reaping a combined profit of more than $2 billion as Americans jammed on to planes despite fares that were sharply higher than a year ago. What pandemic?. American Airlines said Thursday that it earned $483 million on...
Investopedia
ExxonMobil Nearly Triples EPS But Comes Up Short on Q3 Revenue Growth
ExxonMobil nearly tripled EPS for Q3, blowing past analyst predictions by 86 cents a share. Upstream segment—a key measure of ExxonMobil's overall business—posted net income below analysts' expectations. The upstream segment for oil companies covers the exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties as well as...
Amazon Posts 15% Q3 Sales Bump but Misses Revenue Targets and Warns of Q4 Slowdown, Touts ‘Rings of Power’ Viewing
Despite inflationary headwinds Amazon pulled in a double-digit increase in third-quarter sales, which were up 15% to $127.1 billion, but still came in shy of Wall Street revenue expectations. The company expects growth to slow down considerably in Q4, projecting net sales for the year-end quarter to be between $140...
Tesla Stake Hiked By 14 Times — This Fund Also Trimmed Bets On Apple
Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. has increased its holdings of Tesla Inc TSLA stock by about 14 times in the third quarter from the second quarter, the company’s 13F filings show. What Happened: During the quarter ended September, Desjardins added over 76,000 shares of the EV maker, taking its...
Buy or Sell Shopify Stock? Chart Provides Clues After Earnings
Shopify (SHOP) stock is having one of its best sessions in quite some time, up more than 17% so far on Thursday. The move comes after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter earnings before the open. Revenue of $1.37 billion grew 22.3% year over and narrowly topped analysts’ estimates by $30...
Benzinga
Laboratory Corp: Q3 Earnings Insights
Laboratory Corp LH reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 06:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Laboratory Corp beat estimated earnings by 0.21%, reporting an EPS of $4.68 versus an estimate of $4.67. Revenue was down $457.00 million from the same...
waste360.com
Republic Services Delivers 22.6 Percent Revenue Growth in Q3 2022
Phoenix-based Republic Services (NYSE: RSG) reported 22.6 percent revenue growth in Q3 2022, attributing 12 percent to a robust acquisition pipeline. The company has filtered $2.6 billion into acquisitions year to date, most notably the $2.2 billion purchase of US Ecology. The integration of the environmental services provider is expected to create "at least $40 million in cost synergies," stated CEO Jon Vander Ark.
Investopedia
Meta (Facebook) Shares Slammed as Earnings, Spending Disappoint
Meta's Q3 FY 2022 earnings per share (EPS) of $1.64 fell short of expectations. Revenue for Meta slipped year-over-year, while spending soared in Q3. Meta's shares plummeted 20% their lowest price since early 2016 in after-hours trading Oct. 26; they remained down more than 20% in pre-market trading Oct. 27.
