Hawaii State

Daily Mail

Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Stocks Sprint Higher as Bank Earnings Impress

Stocks kicked off the new week on a high note, with all three major indexes notching solid gains Monday. Wall Street cheered headlines out of the U.K., where newly installed finance minister Jeremy Hunt walked back major tax cuts unveiled by his predecessor, Kwasi Kwarteng, in late September. The tax cuts sparked excessive volatility across financial markets at the time they were announced – including sending the pound tumbling to a record low (opens in new tab) against the dollar.
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Amazon, Apple, Pinterest, Intel and more

Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading. — Shares of the e-commerce giant plunged as much as about 19% in extended trading Thursday after the company posted weaker-than-expected earnings and revenue for the third quarter and issued disappointing fourth-quarter sales guidance. — Apple share fell as much as...
NASDAQ

Buy This Dividend King for 2022 and Beyond

Hitting consistent singles and doubles in investing with well-established companies is arguably the secret to successful investing. Sure, it's more exciting to hit a home run with less established businesses. But that also often carries significantly more risk. Founded in 1886, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) is one of the...
Benzinga

AT&T, Tesla And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With US stock futures trading mixed this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects AT&T Inc. T to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $29.86 billion before the opening bell. AT&T shares rose 0.8% to $15.66 in after-hours trading.
Flying Magazine

Major Airlines Rake in Record Q3 Revenues, Still Short on Workforce

Despite talks of a recession in the broad economy amid record inflation, fluctuating fuel prices, or even a hard to fix workforce challenges, the commercial airlines market is still booming. [Courtesy: Republic Airlines]. All the major U.S. airlines have reported their third-quarter earnings now, and despite talks of a recession...
TheStreet

Tesla Stock Slides As Surprise China Price Cut Raises Demand Questions

Tesla (TSLA) shares extended declines Monday after it cut prices for its China-made cars for the first time this year, suggesting softening demand in the world's biggest market. Tesla, which has been raising costs of its U.S.-made cars for much of the year, reduced the starter price of its Model...
Observer

Apple’s iPhone Sales Fuel Record Profits, Despite Recession Fears and China Worries

Apple today (Oct. 27) reported record revenue and profit for the three months ending ended Sept. 24, thanks to strong sales of iPhones despite broadly sluggish demand for consumer electronics and growing fears of a global recession. Apple’s quarterly revenue was just above $90 billion, up 8 percent from the...
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

Planet Home Lending Reports Q3 Growth In Origination Volume

CEO says despite difficult market, lender was able to grow market share. Planet Financial Group, LLC, parent of national mortgage lender and servicer Planet Home Lending and Planet Management Group, LLC, announced Thursday that Planet Home Lending's total origination volume was $7.3 billion in Q3 2022, up 14.1% from Q2 2022. Year-over-year growth was minimal.
Investopedia

ExxonMobil Nearly Triples EPS But Comes Up Short on Q3 Revenue Growth

ExxonMobil nearly tripled EPS for Q3, blowing past analyst predictions by 86 cents a share. Upstream segment—a key measure of ExxonMobil's overall business—posted net income below analysts' expectations. The upstream segment for oil companies covers the exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties as well as...
Benzinga

Tesla Stake Hiked By 14 Times — This Fund Also Trimmed Bets On Apple

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. has increased its holdings of Tesla Inc TSLA stock by about 14 times in the third quarter from the second quarter, the company’s 13F filings show. What Happened: During the quarter ended September, Desjardins added over 76,000 shares of the EV maker, taking its...
TheStreet

Buy or Sell Shopify Stock? Chart Provides Clues After Earnings

Shopify (SHOP) stock is having one of its best sessions in quite some time, up more than 17% so far on Thursday. The move comes after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter earnings before the open. Revenue of $1.37 billion grew 22.3% year over and narrowly topped analysts’ estimates by $30...
Benzinga

Laboratory Corp: Q3 Earnings Insights

Laboratory Corp LH reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 06:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Laboratory Corp beat estimated earnings by 0.21%, reporting an EPS of $4.68 versus an estimate of $4.67. Revenue was down $457.00 million from the same...
waste360.com

Republic Services Delivers 22.6 Percent Revenue Growth in Q3 2022

Phoenix-based Republic Services (NYSE: RSG) reported 22.6 percent revenue growth in Q3 2022, attributing 12 percent to a robust acquisition pipeline. The company has filtered $2.6 billion into acquisitions year to date, most notably the $2.2 billion purchase of US Ecology. The integration of the environmental services provider is expected to create "at least $40 million in cost synergies," stated CEO Jon Vander Ark.
Investopedia

Meta (Facebook) Shares Slammed as Earnings, Spending Disappoint

Meta's Q3 FY 2022 earnings per share (EPS) of $1.64 fell short of expectations. Revenue for Meta slipped year-over-year, while spending soared in Q3. Meta's shares plummeted 20% their lowest price since early 2016 in after-hours trading Oct. 26; they remained down more than 20% in pre-market trading Oct. 27.

