Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
BMW will invest $1.7 billion to make EVs in the South CarolinaTech ReviewedSpartanburg, SC
The World’s Oldest Dog Passes Away Aged 22Andrei TapalagaTaylors, SC
The Best North Carolina Town to Visit this HalloweenTravel MavenAsheville, NC
The mysterious history behind one of the most popular abandoned places in South CarolinaAlissa Rose
Pick-Your-Own Pumpkins at Nix Pumpkin PatchMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Hendersonville, NC
Related
WLOS.com
Ecusta Trail hits benchmark in completing 30% design phase
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Planning for the Ecusta Trail in Henderson County hit a big milestone in the month of October. The project is now at the 30% design phase, which is an important benchmark for federal and state funding sources. This includes determinations of the trail width,...
21-Year-Old Hunter Downs Giant 695-Pound Black Bear in Western North Carolina
21-year-old, Caleb Henry, of Fines Creek, North Carolina, recently killed an absolutely massive black bear. On October 17, the opening day of bear season, he and his friend Lucas Teague took their bear dogs hunting in Haywood County. That day. Teague shot his first-ever bear—a 475-pound dandy. The next...
WLTX.com
I-40 to see months of traffic jams again near Asheville as crews replace old bridges with ones that also help wildlife
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Heads up if you are traveling to or from Asheville during winter or spring anytime in the next year and a half: Traffic on Interstate 40 is about to be a mess again on busy weekends and holidays in the Pigeon River Gorge. The North Carolina...
WLOS.com
2-year I-40 bridge project to start Monday; here's how to avoid the mess
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Work to replace two bridges on Interstate 40 in Haywood County is about to begin. That means the road will be down to one lane through the winter, impacting interstate drivers. Construction on the two bridges will take place at the same time between...
WLOS.com
Active Aging Center would be 'one-stop-shop' for seniors, but commissioners have concerns
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County Commissioners are considering a proposal for a state-of-the-art senior center in Asheville. The proposed Active Aging Center would be a place that offered multiple services that benefit seniors throughout the area. Stoney Blevins, the director of the county's health and human services...
Grass fire destroys building near NC/SC border
A fire destroyed a building near the border between North Carolina and South Carolina.
nctripping.com
Museum of the Cherokee Indian (13,000 Years of History in One Important Space)
Disclaimer: This site uses demographic data, email opt-ins, display advertising, and affiliate links. Please visit our Disclosure and Privacy Policy pages for further explanation. The Museum of the Cherokee Indian invites all visitors to learn about the Cherokee people’s history and celebrate their rich culture. Located in Cherokee, North Carolina,...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Henderson County, NC
Tucked along southwestern North Carolina, Henderson County is home to a mixed bag of attractions. It’s located within the scenic Blue Ridge Mountains, offering an array of outdoor adventures. The origins of Henderson County can be traced back to 1838, when it was named after a prestigious Chief Justice...
thebluebanner.net
Ridges parking deck opens, easing parking tensions
On Oct. 17, a campus-wide email was sent out by UNC Asheville’s Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs, Meghan Harte Weyant, alerting everyone that the Ridges parking deck has opened. “As mentioned at the start, the Ridges parking deck has been completed ahead of schedule. You may remember that our...
WYFF4.com
Bibles thrown around, pumpkins smashed inside North Carolina church, pictures show
YANCEY COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina church is cleaning up and trying to figure out who vandalized its sanctuary. The Yancey County Sheriff’s Office says the Halls Chapel Baptist Church was vandalized Monday night. Pictures of the damage show a pumpkin smashed in a doorway, Bibles and...
This South Carolina bridge is full of history. Some say it's also haunted
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — In rural Greenville County, South Carolina, you can find the Poinsett Bridge, a stone structure spanning 130 feet over the Little Gap Creek. The bridge is a piece of American history--and it's also the subject of folklore and the unexplained, depending on who you talk to.
WLOS.com
Ira B. Jones Elementary becomes 24th of 40 county buildings to get solar panels
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The installation of solar panels is nearly complete at Ira B. Jones Elementary School in Asheville, as Buncombe County moves toward its goal of 100% renewable energy. The effort began with the county commission's approval of more than $10 million in funding to put solar...
ashevillenc.gov
Asheville Parks & Recreation announces promotions
Asheville Parks & Recreation (APR) has announced a number of promotions within the department as community demand for high-quality public recreation spaces, leisure and cultural programming, and youth and adult sports increases following years of slimmed-down operations during the height of the coronavirus pandemic. These well-earned promotions reinforce APR’s vision to be North Carolina’s center of parks and recreation innovation focused on equitable community recreation, attracting and developing professionals, and implementing sustainable practices.
ourstate.com
Old Made New in Polk County
In many ways, Jennifer Perkins is like most dairy farmers: up before sunrise, enjoying some calm quiet with the cows before a busy day of tending animals. But Looking Glass Creamery, the dairy that Jennifer owns with her husband, Andy, doesn’t simply sell its milk to be processed elsewhere. Instead, the Perkins bring their consumers to them on this heritage farm, where visitors can enjoy farm-made products surrounded by the natural beauty of Polk County.
FOX Carolina
Confederate camp responds to call for flagpole along I-85 to come down
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - This week a large Confederate flag was raised along the interstate in Spartanburg County, but officials said the owner has 20 days to make changes because of a problem with where the flag is located. A FOX Carolina crew spotted the flag from Interstate 85...
5 Under $5K: The Best Cheap Cars We Found For Sale (Asheville, NC Edition)
CraigslistThe pickings might be slim, but the variety of offerings among Asheville, NC's cheap Craigslist car pages are decent.
tribpapers.com
Commissioners Split Over Senior Mall
Asheville – The Buncombe County Commissioners learned about plans for an active aging center concept at their recent briefing. The plans showed a great and spacious building, a 65,000 square-foot, $26 million structure with the essence of a heavenly airplane hangar. Asked by Commissioner Terri Wells, “Do we need something that fancy?” Health and Human Services (HHS) Director Stoney Blevins replied that the original plans first featured a fountain in the middle. Blevins said he immediately told the designers that wasn’t going to fly in Buncombe County. Besides being a “maintenance nightmare,” it would signal to taxpayers a degree of tone deafness in the fiscal responsibility department.
Mountain Xpress
WNC Scary Stories: The smell of cigarettes
The back hallway of our massage center, where the treatment rooms are, has a ghost, a distinctly older female presence that is especially noticeable after sunset. Everyone who has ever worked with us after dark has sensed an eerie presence back there. And even during the day when no one else is in the building, you can smell her smoking cigarettes. Everyone has smelled it at some point. Also, the thermostats randomly get turned off and on, and everyone swears it wasn’t them.
Comments / 0