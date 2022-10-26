ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hendersonville, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WLOS.com

Ecusta Trail hits benchmark in completing 30% design phase

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Planning for the Ecusta Trail in Henderson County hit a big milestone in the month of October. The project is now at the 30% design phase, which is an important benchmark for federal and state funding sources. This includes determinations of the trail width,...
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
nctripping.com

Museum of the Cherokee Indian (13,000 Years of History in One Important Space)

Disclaimer: This site uses demographic data, email opt-ins, display advertising, and affiliate links. Please visit our Disclosure and Privacy Policy pages for further explanation. The Museum of the Cherokee Indian invites all visitors to learn about the Cherokee people’s history and celebrate their rich culture. Located in Cherokee, North Carolina,...
CHEROKEE, NC
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Henderson County, NC

Tucked along southwestern North Carolina, Henderson County is home to a mixed bag of attractions. It’s located within the scenic Blue Ridge Mountains, offering an array of outdoor adventures. The origins of Henderson County can be traced back to 1838, when it was named after a prestigious Chief Justice...
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
thebluebanner.net

Ridges parking deck opens, easing parking tensions

On Oct. 17, a campus-wide email was sent out by UNC Asheville’s Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs, Meghan Harte Weyant, alerting everyone that the Ridges parking deck has opened. “As mentioned at the start, the Ridges parking deck has been completed ahead of schedule. You may remember that our...
ASHEVILLE, NC
ashevillenc.gov

Asheville Parks & Recreation announces promotions

Asheville Parks & Recreation (APR) has announced a number of promotions within the department as community demand for high-quality public recreation spaces, leisure and cultural programming, and youth and adult sports increases following years of slimmed-down operations during the height of the coronavirus pandemic. These well-earned promotions reinforce APR’s vision to be North Carolina’s center of parks and recreation innovation focused on equitable community recreation, attracting and developing professionals, and implementing sustainable practices.
ASHEVILLE, NC
ourstate.com

Old Made New in Polk County

In many ways, Jennifer Perkins is like most dairy farmers: up before sunrise, enjoying some calm quiet with the cows before a busy day of tending animals. But Looking Glass Creamery, the dairy that Jennifer owns with her husband, Andy, doesn’t simply sell its milk to be processed elsewhere. Instead, the Perkins bring their consumers to them on this heritage farm, where visitors can enjoy farm-made products surrounded by the natural beauty of Polk County.
POLK COUNTY, NC
tribpapers.com

Commissioners Split Over Senior Mall

Asheville – The Buncombe County Commissioners learned about plans for an active aging center concept at their recent briefing. The plans showed a great and spacious building, a 65,000 square-foot, $26 million structure with the essence of a heavenly airplane hangar. Asked by Commissioner Terri Wells, “Do we need something that fancy?” Health and Human Services (HHS) Director Stoney Blevins replied that the original plans first featured a fountain in the middle. Blevins said he immediately told the designers that wasn’t going to fly in Buncombe County. Besides being a “maintenance nightmare,” it would signal to taxpayers a degree of tone deafness in the fiscal responsibility department.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
Mountain Xpress

WNC Scary Stories: The smell of cigarettes

The back hallway of our massage center, where the treatment rooms are, has a ghost, a distinctly older female presence that is especially noticeable after sunset. Everyone who has ever worked with us after dark has sensed an eerie presence back there. And even during the day when no one else is in the building, you can smell her smoking cigarettes. Everyone has smelled it at some point. Also, the thermostats randomly get turned off and on, and everyone swears it wasn’t them.
ASHEVILLE, NC

