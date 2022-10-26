Read full article on original website
Department of Natural Resources reminds motorists “Don’t veer for deer”
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Transportation and Illinois Department of Natural Resources are reminding motorists that deer mating season has arrived. That means deer become more active, mainly at dawn and dusk from October through December. Although a collision with a deer can happen any time, we are entering the peak season for crashes with them. Last year, more than 42% of crashes involving deer in Illinois occurred in October, November and December, with November being the highest-risk month. Two crashes in 2021 resulted in deaths of drivers or passengers. Rural environments were the site of more than 72% of all motor vehicle crashes involving deer, with more than 71% occurring at twilight or nighttime.
“The Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie Bison Project” coming to LaSalle Public Library
LASALLE – National Bison Day activities planned for LaSalle Public Library. On Tuesday at 6:00 PM, the LaSalle Public Library will virtually host Christina Henderson, Prairie Supervisor at Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie, for a presentation. There was once so much prairie in Illinois that it became known as “The Prairie State.” Now, less than one-tenth of one percent remains. At Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie, located at the site of the Joliet Arsenal, volunteers, partners, and employees are working with over 275 species of native Illinois prairie plants to increase and improve this natural habitat for pollinators and other important species. As part of the restoration project, a small herd of bison was introduced in 2015. In this virtual program, Ms. Henderson, will discuss how bison are helping to restore the prairie, and where the best places are to look for bison.
Illinois Department of Agriculture announces tax credit for agri-tourism
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Agriculture announced the Agritourism Liability Insurance Tax Credit program. This entitles those who operate agritourism businesses in Illinois to apply for a tax credit equal to 100% of the liability insurance premiums paid by that individual or entity during the taxable year or $1,000, whichever is less. The Illinois Farm Bureau and Illinois Specialty Growers Association hope this new program will alleviate some of the burden of high liability insurance costs for agritourism businesses. The deadline to apply for the 2022 tax year is February 28, 2023.
LaSalle man charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm
LASALLE – A LaSalle man is facing a gun charge after an arrest Saturday morning by the LaSalle Police Department. They claim they were called around 2:15 AM to the 500 block of First Street for a report of an individual allegedly armed with a handgun. LaSalle and Peru Police responded to the scene, where they say that a firearm was reportedly discharged just prior to their arrival. Taken into custody was 28-year-old Larry J. Kelly, who was charged with Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm. He was taken to the LaSalle County Jail with bond yet to be set. No injuries were reported.
LaSalle Public Library extending hours in November
LASALLE – The LaSalle Public Library, for the month of November, will be extending its hours on Tuesday evenings to 8:00 PM. Individuals are welcome to browse the collection, which includes books, magazines, music, audiobooks, DVDs, newspapers and/or access the Library’s digital collection through Libby, eReadIllinois and Hoopla. The Library offers access to public access computers. Chromebooks and tablets are also available to borrow for in-library use, and LaSalle Library cardholders are eligible to borrow wireless hotspots. Copy, printing and fax services are also available. Genealogy services, including access to Ancestry are available at the Library, free of charge. The Library continues to offer free adult virtual programs using the Zoom platform on most Tuesday evenings, and occasionally on other days of the week.
