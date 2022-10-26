Read full article on original website
Football: East Bladen 53, St. Pauls 28
ELIZABETHTOWN — Slowly, but surely, the East Bladen football team has been putting together the pieces, trying to find the right fit to a sometimes puzzling season. Friday night, on Senior Night in a steady, light rain at Lenon Fisher Stadium, everything came together for the Eagles in a dominating 53-28 win against St. Pauls in the final game of the regular season.
Football: Midway 7, West Bladen 0
BLADENBORO – West Bladen junior Messyah Whitted rushed for 208 yards Friday night and his Knights dominated the final 43 minutes of play, but Midway scored early and held on for a 7-0 Southeastern Athletic Conference football victory. Whitted was the workhorse for the Knight offense carrying the ball...
East Bladen To Play At Hertford County in Football Playoffs
Going unbeaten in October helped East Bladen move up to the No. 22 seed for the upcoming N.C. High School Athletic Association 2-A football playoffs. The Eagles (5-5) were matched against No. 11 Hertford County (9-1) for Friday’s opening round when the postseason pairings were announced Saturday. The Ahoskie-based Bears finished second in the Northeastern coastal 3-A/2-A Conference, losing only to league titlist Elizabeth City Northeastern.
Pine Forest wins All-American conference title with win over Overhills
Anderson Creek, NC — The Pine Forest Trojans blanked the Overhills Jaguars as they earned an outright championship in the All American conference. The Trojans put themselves in this position with a big win over Terry Sanford a few weeks ago, and they finished the job on Friday against the Jaguars.
West Bladen Recognizes Fall Sports Seniors
West Bladen High School recognized its senior athletes in football, cross country and cheerleading Friday prior to the Knights’ home football game against Midway. It was the final game of the season for the football team, which lost to Midway 7-0. Seniors on the volleyball team were recognized prior...
Middle School Volleyball: Bladenboro Splits Pair
LAKE WACCAMAW – Bladenboro’s Lady Bulldogs split a pair of Waccamaw Middle School Conference volleyball matches Thursday. Bladenboro swept East Columbus 25-21 and 25-17 in their 1st match. In their 2nd match the Lady Bulldogs lost 2-0 to Nakina 25-12 and 25-11. Coach Jessica Rhodes’ Bladenboro squad is...
East Bladen To Play At Manteo In Soccer Playoffs
East Bladen is seeded 30th and is scheduled to play at No. 3 Manteo on Monday in the opening round of the N.C. High School Athletic Association 2-A boys’ soccer playoffs. The game is scheduled to kick off at 5 p.m. at Manteo High School. Admission is $7. The...
Couch Potato: Bingo! East Bladen Covers All Squares Against St. Pauls
No, I didn’t have “East Bladen 53, St. Pauls 28” on my Bingo card, yet that’s what happened Friday night at Lenon Fisher Stadium. The Eagles dominated the line of scrimmage as evidenced by their 353 rushing yards. St. Pauls had no answer for for an East Bladen offensive line that opened holes for the powerful running of Zamir Lewis and Masion Brooks. The duo combined for six touchdowns and 323 rushing yards.
Fayetteville, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Fayetteville. The E. E. Smith High School football team will have a game with Westover High School on October 28, 2022, 16:00:00. The Gray's Creek High School football team will have a game with Cape Fear High School on October 28, 2022, 16:30:00.
Couch Potato: Thanks To Seniors Playing Final Home Game
It’s Senior Night for both Bladen County high school football programs. It’s a time to recognize the efforts and thank those who have given their best for the Eagles and Knights and who will be graduating in the spring. It will be the final high school football game on their home field for the players, cheerleaders and band members.
Shots fired cancels high school football game, no one injured
WALLACE, Duplin County — Officials with the Duplin County Sheriff's Office said shots being fired at the Wallace-Rose Hill and James Kenan football game Friday night, Oct. 28, 2022. Deputies said it was a fight between fans at the game, no one was injured by the bullets. One person...
Investigation underway after shot fired at high school football game in Duplin County
WALLACE ROSE HILL, N.C. (WITN) -A high school football game in the east was interrupted by gunfire Friday night. Wallace police say they and the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shot that was fired during an altercation between spectators at the Wallace Rose Hill and James Kenan football game around 9:00 p.m.
Thoughts While Shaving For Oct. 29
Bladenboro’s Beast Fest is underway … Entertainment, food, a good time for all … all day long today and into the evening hours … It’s free … Food available, not free…. The Beast of Bladenboro, so the tale goes, was spotted by some questionable...
Campbell nabs 1st deer
Peter Campbell took the first deer of his life while hunting recently in Robeson County. The 160-pound, seven-point buck was taken in the Barn
Six from Second Chance Initiative in Sampson County inducted into honor society
CLINTON — Six men in Campbell University’s second cohort of students at Sampson County Correctional Institution were honored Wednesday for their perfect GPAs with a formal induction into Alpha Sigma Lambda, the nation’s oldest and largest honor society for non-traditional students. Natividad Aguirre, Mark Denning, Michael Goff,...
Learning to live with water, again: Lumbee face hard decisions about nature and NC storms
ROBESON COUNTY, NORTH CAROLINA — Clayton Dial’s family lived for 50 years on Bryants Circle, in a county with 50 swamps. Hurricanes came and water pooled, then drained away. Their homes never flooded. Then, in 2018, Hurricane Florence hit. “We heard it in the night,” he said. “It...
Drone Observatory for Coastal Mapping Coming Soon to UNCW, First in SE Region
UNCW will soon be the first university in the southeast to acquire an unoccupied aerial system (UAS) observatory for coastal mapping, supported by a National Science Foundation Major Research Instrumentation Grant for nearly $851,000. The grant is awarded to faculty member Dr. Narcisa Pricope and colleagues Dr. Philip Bresnahan, Dr. Devon Eulie, Dr. Joanne Halls and Dr. Lynn Leonard.
Former administrators inspire principal to lead her school
LUMBERTON – Rowland-Norment Elementary School Principal Joanna Cole became a principal after gaining inspiration from the leadership of
N.C. 55 in Harnett, Wake Counties Will Be Widened
ANGIER – Construction to widen N.C. 55 to four lanes, construct a median and build a bypass around Angier will start next spring, after the state Transportation Department this week awarded a $61.5 million contract. The segment to be built will run from N.C. 210 in northeastern Harnett County...
3 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you also love to go out with your friends and family from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood spots in North Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
