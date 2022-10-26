Read full article on original website
Jodie McDaniel
3d ago
what happened to the GREAT Affordable Care Act?? You know the Health plan that the Democratic Party said was the answer to uninsured person's. So that was a lie.
Reply(2)
4
Related
WRAL
How expanding Medicaid will improve healthcare equity for all North Carolinians
Many North Carolinians must choose between going to the doctor and buying food or other necessities every day. A 2021 poll conducted by Altarum found that more than 3 in 5 state residents experienced healthcare affordability burdens in the past year and more than 3 in 4 (78%) are worried about affording healthcare in the future. According to analysis by the Kaiser Family Foundation, in 2021 as many as 9.4% of non-elderly North Carolinians were uninsured and faced the full financial burdens of their healthcare, despite living in a state with a wealth of medical care and research abilities; half of those uninsured were people of color.
Former North Carolina Senator Stan Bingham dies unexpectedly
(WGHP0 — Former North Carolina Senator Stan Bingham died at 76 on Thursday, according to Governor Roy Cooper. Bingham served on the Davidson County Board of Commissioners from 1990 to 1994. He was elected to NC’s Senate District 33 in 2000. He served eight terms. His cause of death has not been released at this […]
Fuel company issues diesel shortage alert in Southeast U.S., including NC and SC
"At times, carriers are having to visit multiple terminals to find supply, which delays deliveries and strains local trucking capacity," the supply alert said.
WITN
North Carolina now all ‘green’ on COVID-19 map
WASHINGTON (WITN) - For the first time, all of North Carolina is “green” on the COVID-19 map. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released its updated map for the spread of the virus on Friday. It shows all 100 counties in low community spread for the virus.
Most North Carolina hospitals overcharging patients, lying about Medicare profits, state treasurer says
The State Treasurer's office released a report Tuesday claiming that most North Carolina hospitals are overcharging patients and lying about the impact Medicare is having on its bottom line.
Why are flags half-staff in North Carolina on Friday?
(WGHP) — Flags in North Carolina will be at half-staff until sunset Friday to honor former NC Senator Stan Bingham. He died at 76 on Thursday, according to Governor Roy Cooper. Bingham, a Winston-Salem native, served on the Davidson County Board of Commissioners from 1990 to 1994. He was elected to NC’s Senate District 33 […]
Here’s how much money North Carolina’s candidates for US Senate, House have with 2 weeks left until Election Day
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The dollars keep rolling in at a faster rate than the votes. Early votes in North Carolina – both in-person and by mail – were to have surpassed 1 million statewide on Friday – and maybe 4 million will be before all are counted – but that’s a far cry less […]
carolinajournal.com
UNC, NCSU students urge N.C. Supreme Court to allow breach-of-contract suit to proceed
Students from N.C. State University and UNC-Chapel Hill are asking the state Supreme Court to allow their breach-of-contract lawsuit to move forward. Students Joseph Lannan and Landry Kuehn seek refunds of student fees paid for services their schools failed to provide during COVID-19 campus shutdowns. Students from North Carolina’s flagship...
Government Technology
North Carolina Gov Signs Zero-Emission Fleet Executive Order
(TNS) — Gov. Roy Cooper issued an executive order Tuesday that could pave the way for more electric trucks, buses and vans to roll across the state. Executive Order 271 establishes the North Carolina Advanced Clean Trucks program, which will require manufacturers of medium and heavy-duty (MHD) vehicles to make an increasing percentage of their North Carolina fleets zero-emission starting by 2025.
Who are North Carolina’s highest-paid state employees?
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina more than 81,000 state government employees, over 180 of whom make at least $200,000 per year. From psychiatrists to investment managers to transportation engineers, the state’s median annual salary for over 55,000 full-time permanent employees is $52,741. The state’s highest-paid employee is Valerie...
hendersonville.com
North Carolina Law Makes Mandating Affordable Housing Hard — Did Asheville Find a Solution?
Written by David Aaron Moore, Qnotes, via Carolina Public Press. When Asheville put a temporary pause on construction of hotels three years ago, officials seized the moment to address a burgeoning affordability problem in their city. In doing so, Asheville may have also left a breadcrumb trail that other North...
'Get everybody in North Carolina connected to high-speed internet' | Gov. Cooper visits Charlotte to push digital equity
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There are thousands of North Carolinians who don't have solid access to the internet. State leaders now coming up with ways to bridge those technology gaps. Gov. Roy Cooper visited Charlotte Wednesday to join Microsoft in highlighting digital equity initiatives in North Carolina. “More than a...
WECT
Report: North Carolina hospitals claimed losses, reported profits on Medicare
RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - A new report shows that several North Carolina hospitals claimed to have lost money on Medicare, but reported profits to the federal government. In a press conference Tuesday, State Treasurer Dale Folwell questioned non-profit hospitals’ commitment to their patients and their charitable mission. He says Medicare losses are typically what these hospital systems use to justify tax exemptions and price increases.
Why North Carolinians may want to hold off on completing the student loan forgiveness application
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – You may already have filled out your paperwork for President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program. We know that there are lawsuits and court rulings that confuse us – if the Supreme Court one day said the program could go forward, how could another court stop it? – but you may […]
WLOS.com
How is Western North Carolina faring with COVID, RSV and flu cases?
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Western North Carolina’s mountain counties continue seeing an uptick in cases of respiratory illness. While some cases of COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and flu have been severe, local hospitals have been able to manage the increases to date. “Today (Tuesday, October 25, 2022)...
WYFF4.com
Cheer scandal that started in Upstate now expands to North Carolina, attorneys say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A new lawsuit has been filed in a cheerleading scandal that began in Greenville, South Carolina. The newest lawsuit was filed in Raleigh, North Carolina. Attorneys say the lawsuit was filed against a young athlete who says he was sexually abused by coaches at Cheer Extreme gyms in Raleigh and Kernersville as well as a Varsity and USASF-approved choreographer.
High voter turnout in North Carolina and an edge for Ted Budd likely, Marist Poll predicts
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The average registered voter in North Carolina says they definitely are going to vote in this election, that they will vote for Republican Ted Budd in the race for the U.S. Senate and that they have a strong belief that this election will be fair and square. These are the findings […]
chathamstartribune.com
MVP builders suspend eminent domain efforts in N.C.
Builders of the Mountain Valley Pipeline are backing off on the urgency of a proposed expansion, but they say they’re not abandoning the idea. MVP announced in a court filing last weekend that they are withdrawing eminent domain actions in North Carolina for its Southgate extension. That is a proposed a 75-mile long spur of the main pipeline that would carry gas from Pittsylvania County south into Rockingham and Alamance counties.
nsjonline.com
A CDC committee has added COVID vaccines to the child immunizations list. Will NC adopt it?
RALEIGH — On Oct. 20, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention committee voted unanimously, 15-0, to add a COVID vaccination series to the 2023 immunization schedules for adults and children. The schedule changes approved by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) call for children to begin getting Pfizer...
Does my child have RSV, COVID or flu? Does it matter? An NC doctor explains
The U.S. Department of Health and Human services says nationwide, close to 73 percent of pediatric hospital beds are full. That could increase as three viruses spread wider among children.
Comments / 5