ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Comments / 0

Related
edglentoday.com

Libertarian ends Arizona Senate bid, endorses GOP's Masters

PHOENIX (AP) — The Libertarian candidate for U.S. Senate from Arizona, Marc Victor, dropped out of the race Tuesday and urged his supporters to vote for https://apnews.com/article/joe-biden-government-and-politics-arizona-senate-elections-election-2020-e80b92e3f88b4dea032454983c8cd6fb">Republican Blake Masters. Victor’s endorsement a week before the https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections">midterm elections could help Masters further narrow the gap with https://apnews.com/article/2022-midterm-elections-politics-arizona-campaigns-phoenix-4a3763437243ac8ad6e9949442450067">Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly...
ARIZONA STATE
edglentoday.com

Uvalde families gather at Texas Capitol for Day of the Dead

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Families of some of the 19 children killed in the Uvalde school massacre commemorated the https://apnews.com/article/religion-mexico-city-day-of-the-dead-67dd5af8d22db161c50044eed28bf014">Day of Dead with a rally, procession and a decorated altar outside the Texas Capitol on Tuesday night. Relatives, who marched to the mansion of Republican Gov. Greg Abbott carrying...
TEXAS STATE
edglentoday.com

EPA: Water in Mississippi's capital city is safe to drink

JACKSON, Miss (AP) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency confirmed Monday that the water in Mississippi’s capital city is safe to drink, after months of sampling at a treatment plant overwhelmed by August flooding that caused wide supply disruptions. The beleaguered O.B. Curtis water treatment plant https://apnews.com/article/floods-mississippi-jackson-e926f9faca6230777a4227b50f89e93a">fell into...
JACKSON, MS
edglentoday.com

Black church tradition survives Georgia's voting changes

ATLANTA (AP) — Black church leaders and activists in Georgia rallied Sunday in a push to get congregants to vote — a longstanding tradition known as “souls to the polls” that is taking on greater meaning this year amid new obstacles to casting a ballot in the midterm elections.
GEORGIA STATE
edglentoday.com

East St. Louis Homicides Down 37 Percent, Non-Fatal Shootings Down 24 Percent After ISP Community-Based Approach

EAST ST. LOUIS – The Illinois State Police (ISP) Public Safety Enforcement Group (PSEG), an investigative unit utilizing a community-based approach to violent crime reduction, is celebrating its second anniversary. In October 2020, ISP and the East St. Louis Police Department began working all reported violent crime cases together to boost resources, ensure professionalism and integrity in investigations, and reduce crime.
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
edglentoday.com

Memorial Hospital, Healthier Together, & SIHF Healthcare Collaborate To Promote Infant Safe Sleep Awareness

ST. CLAIR - Memorial Hospital, HEALTHIER TOGETHER, SIHF Healthcare, and the Healthy Start Consortium have joined forces to help prevent sleep related infant deaths in St. Clair County. October is Safe Sleep and SIDS Awareness Month, a nationwide prevention and education campaign aimed at reducing the risk of sleep-related infant...
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy