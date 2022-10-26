Read full article on original website
edglentoday.com
Libertarian ends Arizona Senate bid, endorses GOP's Masters
PHOENIX (AP) — The Libertarian candidate for U.S. Senate from Arizona, Marc Victor, dropped out of the race Tuesday and urged his supporters to vote for https://apnews.com/article/joe-biden-government-and-politics-arizona-senate-elections-election-2020-e80b92e3f88b4dea032454983c8cd6fb">Republican Blake Masters. Victor’s endorsement a week before the https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections">midterm elections could help Masters further narrow the gap with https://apnews.com/article/2022-midterm-elections-politics-arizona-campaigns-phoenix-4a3763437243ac8ad6e9949442450067">Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly...
Uvalde families gather at Texas Capitol for Day of the Dead
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Families of some of the 19 children killed in the Uvalde school massacre commemorated the https://apnews.com/article/religion-mexico-city-day-of-the-dead-67dd5af8d22db161c50044eed28bf014">Day of Dead with a rally, procession and a decorated altar outside the Texas Capitol on Tuesday night. Relatives, who marched to the mansion of Republican Gov. Greg Abbott carrying...
EPA: Water in Mississippi's capital city is safe to drink
JACKSON, Miss (AP) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency confirmed Monday that the water in Mississippi’s capital city is safe to drink, after months of sampling at a treatment plant overwhelmed by August flooding that caused wide supply disruptions. The beleaguered O.B. Curtis water treatment plant https://apnews.com/article/floods-mississippi-jackson-e926f9faca6230777a4227b50f89e93a">fell into...
Black church tradition survives Georgia's voting changes
ATLANTA (AP) — Black church leaders and activists in Georgia rallied Sunday in a push to get congregants to vote — a longstanding tradition known as “souls to the polls” that is taking on greater meaning this year amid new obstacles to casting a ballot in the midterm elections.
East St. Louis Homicides Down 37 Percent, Non-Fatal Shootings Down 24 Percent After ISP Community-Based Approach
EAST ST. LOUIS – The Illinois State Police (ISP) Public Safety Enforcement Group (PSEG), an investigative unit utilizing a community-based approach to violent crime reduction, is celebrating its second anniversary. In October 2020, ISP and the East St. Louis Police Department began working all reported violent crime cases together to boost resources, ensure professionalism and integrity in investigations, and reduce crime.
Powerball Fever Sweeps Illinois As Jackpot Climbs To $1 Billion For Monday Drawing
CHICAGO – Powerball fever is sweeping Illinois as the jackpot climbs to a mind-blowing $1 billion for Monday night’s drawing. To celebrate the historic jackpot, the Illinois Lottery is hosting a ‘Halloween Ticket Grab Challenge’, hoping to turn the spookiest day of the year to the luckiest for some players.
Marching Tigers Once Again Standout In Illinois State Band Championships, March In Halloween Parade
EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville High School Marching Tigers finished their competitive season this past weekend at the Illinois State Band Championship. In prelims, the band finished second place in Class 5A, earning a ticket to finals for the fourth time in school history, where they finished sixth overall in the finals.
Memorial Hospital, Healthier Together, & SIHF Healthcare Collaborate To Promote Infant Safe Sleep Awareness
ST. CLAIR - Memorial Hospital, HEALTHIER TOGETHER, SIHF Healthcare, and the Healthy Start Consortium have joined forces to help prevent sleep related infant deaths in St. Clair County. October is Safe Sleep and SIDS Awareness Month, a nationwide prevention and education campaign aimed at reducing the risk of sleep-related infant...
Gaston Scores Four Times, Larson Has Go-Ahead TD With 1:43 Left In Regulation, Tigers Take Dramatic 43-36 Playoff Win
O'FALLON - Quarterback Jake Curry hit Joey DeMare with an 87-yard pass play, then De'Shawn Larson scored on the next play to help give Edwardsville a dramatic 43-36 win over O'Fallon in the first round of the IHSA Class 8A football playoffs Saturday night at OTHS Panther Stadium. The winning...
