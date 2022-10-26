ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

Related
edglentoday.com

Oz-Mastriano: An awkward pair atop Pennsylvania's GOP ticket

MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — On a chilly Saturday morning in mid-October, state and national Republican Party leaders made their way to a hotel patio restaurant in the critically important Philadelphia suburbs to energize loyalists heading into next month's election that features an awkwardly fitting pair at the top of the Pennsylvania ticket.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
edglentoday.com

Biden zeroes in on economic message as campaign winds down

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — President Joe Biden zeroed in Thursday on economic issues as he fine-tuned his closing argument in upstate New York for voters trying to cope with https://apnews.com/article/inflation-europe-business-economy-gross-domestic-product-e1a95c0c9e7b046ed88ad2e9e3150dce">raging inflation and fears of a recession heading into the https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections">Nov. 8 election. Biden's visits to a congressional battleground in...
SYRACUSE, NY
edglentoday.com

Hand vote count stops, but Nevada county vows to try again

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A rural Nevada county roiled by voting machine conspiracy theories stopped its unprecedented effort Friday to hand count ballots cast in advance of Election Day. But Nye County officials vowed to reshape their plan and seek another go-ahead from the Nevada Supreme Court, after justices...
NYE COUNTY, NV
edglentoday.com

State Representative Amy Elik Endorsed By Labor And Job Creators

ALTON - State Rep. Amy Elik (R-Alton) racked up dozens of endorsements this election cycle, but says no endorsement is “more important than that of the voters.”. “From farmers to teachers to first responders to job creators and more, I’m proud of every endorsement I’ve received this year,” said Elik. “But no endorsement means more than that of the voters. Every vote cast can be a vote to stop corruption, bring forth a fiscally responsible state government, and create a better life for working families. I encourage everyone to use their vote to save Illinois.”
ILLINOIS STATE
edglentoday.com

Police: Driver going 100 mph in crash with Wisconsin senator

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Pennsylvania woman who was killed alongside her daughter in a car crash involving the Wisconsin state Senate’s minority leader was driving at 100 mph (161 kph) seconds before the collision, according to police documents made public Thursday. Among the documents is an inspection...
WISCONSIN STATE
edglentoday.com

Official: 2021 Colorado wildfire losses surpass $2 billion

DENVER (AP) — A wildfire https://apnews.com/article/wildfires-business-environment-and-nature-denver-suburbs-12017abc8b29dbd42c3169c615580d6e">that destroyed nearly 1,100 homes and businesses in suburban Denver last winter caused more than $2 billion in losses, making it by far the costliest in Colorado history, the state insurance commissioner said. Commissioner Michael Conway provided the updated estimate last week during a...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy