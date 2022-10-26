Read full article on original website
Biden remarks on Seoul Halloween stampede that left at least 149 dead
President Joe Biden on Saturday issued remarks on the tragic stampede that left at least 149 people dead and dozens injured, including at least one U.S. citizen, in a Seoul nightlife district amid Halloween festivities.
Zelensky accuses Russia of trying to ‘return the threat of large-scale famine to Africa and Asia’
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday called on the international community to push back on what he characterized as a Russian attempt to “return the threat of large-scale famine to Africa and Asia” after Moscow announced it was suspending a deal to allow Ukraine to export grain amid the ongoing conflict between the countries.
