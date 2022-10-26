Read full article on original website
BEIJING (Reuters) - An official of China’s state planner said on Wednesday that the country’s foreign investment has increased steadily so far this year and that it will encourage more foreign investment in the manufacturing industry.
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says it has conducted air-to-surface missile tests in response to North Korean missile launches. South Korea’s military says its fighter jets fired three precision-guided missiles Wednesday near the rivals’ eastern border. It says the launches were in reaction to a barrage of North Korean missiles tests earlier Wednesday. South Korea says one of the North Korean missiles landed near the sea border. THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.
North Korea fired more than 10 missiles Wednesday, including one that landed close to South Korea's waters that President Yoon Suk-yeol said was "effectively a territorial invasion". "President Yoo pointed out today that North Korea's provocation is an effective territorial invasion by a missile that crossed the Northern Limit Line for the first time since the division," his office said in a statement.
