SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says it has conducted air-to-surface missile tests in response to North Korean missile launches. South Korea’s military says its fighter jets fired three precision-guided missiles Wednesday near the rivals’ eastern border. It says the launches were in reaction to a barrage of North Korean missiles tests earlier Wednesday. South Korea says one of the North Korean missiles landed near the sea border. THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 36 MINUTES AGO