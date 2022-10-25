ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

KTVZ

5 things to know for Oct. 28: Twitter, Midterms, Trump, Mortgage rates, North Korea

President Joe Biden predicts student loan borrowers will start receiving debt relief within weeks, despite the program being put on hold due to a court challenge brought by six Republican-led states. There’s also a slew of other hurdles the administration must overcome, including lawsuits from a state attorney general and conservative groups who claim Biden is overstepping his legal authority.
GEORGIA STATE
KTVZ

What causes armies to lose the will to fight? Here’s what history tells us — and what Putin may soon find out

It was one of the strangest episodes in military history, an event so unusual that it was first treated as a myth. At 8:30 pm on Christmas Eve of 1914 in the dank and muddy battlefields of northern Europe during World War I, a British soldier dispatched a report to headquarters: German soldiers have illuminated their trenches and are singing carols while wishing British soldiers a merry Christmas.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KTVZ

Fact check: Biden falsely claims the most common gas price was over $5 when he took office

President Joe Biden has made another false claim about gas prices. During a Thursday speech in Syracuse, New York, Biden accurately said that gas prices, now averaging about $3.76 per gallon, have declined by roughly $1.25 since this year’s June peak of over $5 per gallon. But then he claimed, “Today, the most common price of gas in America is $3.39 — down from over $5 when I took office.” People in the audience applauded.
SYRACUSE, NY
KTVZ

With the fate of affirmative action in the hands of the Supreme Court, these graduates are fighting to save it

For nearly 60 years, institutions of higher education have been able to give limited preference to people of color and women with admissions. The practice, advocates say, has afforded marginalized people a fair chance to attend colleges and universities that may have otherwise overlooked them. It has also been a tool to prevent discrimination at institutions, many of which historically only admitted White students.
KTVZ

After fighting for Ukraine, Lomachenko fights again in ring

NEW YORK (AP) — When Ukraine was invaded, the only fight Vasiliy Lomachenko would consider was the one for his home. Boxing plans were put on hold, even though they appeared set to include a title match. Lomachenko calls being undisputed champion his dream, but his country’s war with Russia is real life. He returned to Ukraine and served in a territorial defense battalion and now is set to resume his career. The two-time Olympic gold medalist fights Saturday night in the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden against unbeaten Jamaine Ortiz, with a victory possibly leading to another title shot.
KTVZ

The current complex state of car sales explained in 3 charts

The current complex state of car sales explained in 3 charts. New cars are lined up for display in a showroom. New vehicles are pricey—but used vehicles may be even pricier. Such is the state of the car market in 2022. In fact, the cost of buying a vehicle, regardless of its condition, increased at the fastest rate in recorded history last year. How did the U.S. car market get here, and is there hope that price increases could slow down?
KTVZ

The Fed is killing the housing market

The US economy grew by a 2.6% adjusted annual rate in the third-quarter, bouncing back from two negative quarters and beating analyst expectations. This ultra-resilient economy stands in the face of the Federal Reserve’s aggressive attempts to quell inflation by slowing growth through aggressive interest rates. But a quick look under the hood of Thursday’s headline GDP number reveals a different story: The housing market is feeling the burden of central bank policy and crumbling under the extra weight.
KTVZ

Germany sees unexpected growth in 3rd quarter; inflation up

BERLIN (AP) — The German economy grew in the third quarter, an unexpectedly positive performance powered largely by private spending. But the immediate outlook for Europe’s biggest economy remained gloomy, with inflation rising again in October. The Federal Statistical Office said Friday that gross domestic product in Europe’s biggest economy expanded 0.3% in the July-September period compared with the previous quarter. That followed a slight increase of 0.1% in the second quarter. The government said earlier that GDP was believed to have shrunk in the third quarter and was expected to decline again in the last three months of the year as well as in early 2023. Germany’s annual inflation rate rose again in October, climbing to 10.4% from 10% the previous month.
KTVZ

Alleged Paul Pelosi attacker posted multiple conspiracy theories

The man who allegedly attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband early Friday posted memes and conspiracy theories on Facebook about Covid vaccines, the 2020 election and the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, and an acquaintance told CNN that he seemed “out of touch with reality.”. David...
BERKELEY, CA
KTVZ

7 takeaways from the Colorado Senate debate

In a year when they are hoping for a red wave, Republicans have set their sights on defeating Colorado Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet in their quest to gain control of the Senate chamber. On Friday night, Bennet engaged in a fast-paced and testy final debate with moderate GOP rival Joe O’Dea, who has distanced himself from former president Donald Trump as he has blamed Democrats for inflation and an energy policy that “straps working Americans.”
COLORADO STATE

