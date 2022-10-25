Read full article on original website
KTVZ
5 things to know for Oct. 28: Twitter, Midterms, Trump, Mortgage rates, North Korea
President Joe Biden predicts student loan borrowers will start receiving debt relief within weeks, despite the program being put on hold due to a court challenge brought by six Republican-led states. There’s also a slew of other hurdles the administration must overcome, including lawsuits from a state attorney general and conservative groups who claim Biden is overstepping his legal authority.
Biden administration ignores demands from Congress, watchdogs for voting executive order documents
Ten days from the midterm elections, the Biden administration still has not released detailed plans for its 'all-of-government' effort to increase voter turnout.
KTVZ
US orders families of embassy employees to depart Nigeria due to heightened risk of terrorism
The State Department has ordered non-emergency US embassy employees and their family members in Abuja, Nigeria to leave the country “due to the heightened risk of terrorist attacks there.”. The department also issued a “Level 3” travel advisory for the entire country, urging: “Reconsider travel to Nigeria due to...
KTVZ
What causes armies to lose the will to fight? Here’s what history tells us — and what Putin may soon find out
It was one of the strangest episodes in military history, an event so unusual that it was first treated as a myth. At 8:30 pm on Christmas Eve of 1914 in the dank and muddy battlefields of northern Europe during World War I, a British soldier dispatched a report to headquarters: German soldiers have illuminated their trenches and are singing carols while wishing British soldiers a merry Christmas.
KTVZ
Trump won’t return to Twitter right away: Musk enlists panel to review suspended accounts
Newly minted Twitter owner Elon Musk said Friday afternoon that the social media company “will be forming a content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints.” That means suspended accounts like the one held by former President Donald Trump won’t immediately return to Twitter. “No major content decisions...
Pelosi's status as GOP campaign-ad villain faces new scrutiny after violent home invasion
The speaker has headlined Republican attacks for almost as long as she's led House Democrats — a political truism her party is lamenting after her husband's assault.
Brazil election: Country's courts accused of taking side of Lula against incumbent Bolsonaro
With Brazil locked in a tight presidential election, supporters of Jair Bolsonaro say the country's Supreme Federal Court is using its powers for political purposes
Kinzinger points finger at some GOP members for Paul Pelosi attack, blaming them for encouraging 'election conspiracies' the suspect believed in
"This is what happens when you convince a third of the country that the election was stolen and that the other side is an enemy," Kinzinger told CNN.
KTVZ
Some forms of popular antibiotic amoxicillin in short supply, likely due to increased demand
Amoxicillin, a common antibiotic used to treat a broad range of conditions, is in short supply, according to the US Food and Drug Administration. The agency lists amoxicillin oral solution in its drug shortage database, which relies on reports from manufacturers. The oral solution is an anti-infective used with pediatric patients.
KTVZ
Fact check: Biden falsely claims the most common gas price was over $5 when he took office
President Joe Biden has made another false claim about gas prices. During a Thursday speech in Syracuse, New York, Biden accurately said that gas prices, now averaging about $3.76 per gallon, have declined by roughly $1.25 since this year’s June peak of over $5 per gallon. But then he claimed, “Today, the most common price of gas in America is $3.39 — down from over $5 when I took office.” People in the audience applauded.
KTVZ
With the fate of affirmative action in the hands of the Supreme Court, these graduates are fighting to save it
For nearly 60 years, institutions of higher education have been able to give limited preference to people of color and women with admissions. The practice, advocates say, has afforded marginalized people a fair chance to attend colleges and universities that may have otherwise overlooked them. It has also been a tool to prevent discrimination at institutions, many of which historically only admitted White students.
KTVZ
After fighting for Ukraine, Lomachenko fights again in ring
NEW YORK (AP) — When Ukraine was invaded, the only fight Vasiliy Lomachenko would consider was the one for his home. Boxing plans were put on hold, even though they appeared set to include a title match. Lomachenko calls being undisputed champion his dream, but his country’s war with Russia is real life. He returned to Ukraine and served in a territorial defense battalion and now is set to resume his career. The two-time Olympic gold medalist fights Saturday night in the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden against unbeaten Jamaine Ortiz, with a victory possibly leading to another title shot.
Brazil's Bolsonaro, Lula make final appeals for votes
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva are making their final appeals for support ahead of Sunday's presidential runoff vote
KTVZ
The current complex state of car sales explained in 3 charts
The current complex state of car sales explained in 3 charts. New cars are lined up for display in a showroom. New vehicles are pricey—but used vehicles may be even pricier. Such is the state of the car market in 2022. In fact, the cost of buying a vehicle, regardless of its condition, increased at the fastest rate in recorded history last year. How did the U.S. car market get here, and is there hope that price increases could slow down?
KTVZ
The Fed is killing the housing market
The US economy grew by a 2.6% adjusted annual rate in the third-quarter, bouncing back from two negative quarters and beating analyst expectations. This ultra-resilient economy stands in the face of the Federal Reserve’s aggressive attempts to quell inflation by slowing growth through aggressive interest rates. But a quick look under the hood of Thursday’s headline GDP number reveals a different story: The housing market is feeling the burden of central bank policy and crumbling under the extra weight.
A look at some of the world's major crowd disasters
At least 120 people were killed and 100 more were injured when they were crushed by a large crowd pushing forward on a narrow street during Halloween festivities in the capital of Seoul, South Korea.
KTVZ
Germany sees unexpected growth in 3rd quarter; inflation up
BERLIN (AP) — The German economy grew in the third quarter, an unexpectedly positive performance powered largely by private spending. But the immediate outlook for Europe’s biggest economy remained gloomy, with inflation rising again in October. The Federal Statistical Office said Friday that gross domestic product in Europe’s biggest economy expanded 0.3% in the July-September period compared with the previous quarter. That followed a slight increase of 0.1% in the second quarter. The government said earlier that GDP was believed to have shrunk in the third quarter and was expected to decline again in the last three months of the year as well as in early 2023. Germany’s annual inflation rate rose again in October, climbing to 10.4% from 10% the previous month.
KTVZ
Alleged Paul Pelosi attacker posted multiple conspiracy theories
The man who allegedly attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband early Friday posted memes and conspiracy theories on Facebook about Covid vaccines, the 2020 election and the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, and an acquaintance told CNN that he seemed “out of touch with reality.”. David...
KTVZ
Arizona’s governor is stacking shipping containers along the border and defying a federal request to remove them
Gaps in fencing along the US-Mexico border can be a dramatic — and sometimes puzzling — sight. Miles of tall steel bollards end abruptly, giving way to open space or much smaller barriers that are designed to block vehicles from crossing, but not people. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey...
KTVZ
7 takeaways from the Colorado Senate debate
In a year when they are hoping for a red wave, Republicans have set their sights on defeating Colorado Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet in their quest to gain control of the Senate chamber. On Friday night, Bennet engaged in a fast-paced and testy final debate with moderate GOP rival Joe O’Dea, who has distanced himself from former president Donald Trump as he has blamed Democrats for inflation and an energy policy that “straps working Americans.”
