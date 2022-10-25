Read full article on original website
Michigan This Weekend: Halloween, NoogieFest, Chili Dogs & More
Halloween is almost here, and there's one final weekend to get out and about to enjoy what October in Mid-Michigan has to offer. Here are a few of the things going on within a couple hours' drive of Lansing between October 27-30, 2022. Autumn Celebration, Chili Dawg Challenge. Here's a...
The Best Santa School In The World Is In Michigan
Santa's helpers will soon be out everywhere, and the place they learn their trade is right here in the Mitten State. The Class Of 2022 Just Graduated From The Charles W. Howard Santa School. "He errs who thinks Santa enters through the chimney. Santa enters through the heart." Charles W....
Oh, Michigan, These Five Weather Memes Are So You
When all else fails, we can talk about everyone's favorite subject: The weather. Here in Michigan, we love to talk about it - and complain about it - almost as much as we do the damn roads. Just for fun, we found the five best weather memes that are floating...
10 Michigan Small Cities are Some of the Worst in America
"City life" isn't for everyone. Some people like the quiet and quaintness of small towns, and rural living. At least, that's what WalletHub discovered. According to WalletHub, 46% of Americans would rather live in the suburbs. For urban areas, only 19% of Americans would prefer living there. While on the other hand, a whopping 35% of Americans would prefer to live in rural communities.
Former Hot n’ Nows of Michigan: What Are They Now?
If you know, you know: Much like the iconic Pizza Hut roof, when you see a former Hot 'n Now location that is still standing you immediately know what it once was. Sadly, there is only one original location of the beloved Michigan-based fast food chain still standing today which is located in Sturgis, MI, but the burger joint will always live on in our hearts. One couple even took their engagement photos there!
Is It Legal To Kill Wild Turkey In Michigan?
Inflation has caused the cost of everything to go up, including the price of Thanksgiving and holiday dinners. Perhaps you look out your dining room window every morning and see wild turkey walking through the yard like they own the place...and you've thought: "The most expensive part of Thanksgiving Dinner is right here in my Clio or Montrose back yard... hold my coffee!" Well, not so fast!
North Lansing Monster Home Attracts Ghouls and Goblins
Look no further than Lansing, Michigan, to find and actual home converted into a "Monster Home," just in time for Halloween. It's a very simple display of big eyes and teeth on a rental property off High Street in Lansing.and the person responsible for all the Halloween fun is Kelly Betts.
The Hidden, Mystical Stonehenge-Type Sunken Garden in Fenton, Michigan
To get to this place out in the woods just south of Fenton, go down White Lake Road, east past the Tyrone Memory Gardens, pass the kneeling statue, down a dirt road, and over an old wooden bridge. It sits along Runyan Creek behind the Sunken Garden Cemetery and next to the Colwell Cemetery in upper Livingston County.
WTF: Is It Against The Law In Michigan To Swear In Public?
We have laws in place in Michigan and around the world to set the standard for what is acceptable and what is unacceptable to do in public. For example, you can't walk around naked in Michigan or you will be charged with indecent exposure. But what does the law say in Michigan when we want to use inappropriate language in public? Sure it might be frowned upon, but is it against the law to swear in public? Here's what I've found out.
What Started Out As Online Trash Talk Turned To Murder Of Mi Man
Words have once again proved to be dangerous as what started as trash talk between two Michigan men online turned into one of the men being shot and killed. For as long as I can remember, sports is where I heard most of my trash-talking as a kid growing up in Michigan. I remember all those Muhammad Ali press conferences before boxing matches were as much fun as the actual fight themselves.
Michiganese: Ten More Words as Pronounced by Michiganders
Every time there is a list like this, someone usually complains about it:. ...and on and on and on... In these manic and stressful times, we really need to lighten up and have fun – especially with ourselves. We can't take ourselves too seriously...if we did, there wouldn't be any fun to have.
A ‘Giant Dinosaur’ Is Bringing The Cold Back To Michigan
It's not the cold front itself, but what the cold front looks like that is really scary. The Big Cold Front Will Return Seasonal Temps To The State. The bad news is the warm weather we've been enjoying throughout the state is going away. The good news is that the sunshine will be back for the weekend, albeit without the summer like warmth.
Your Vote Counts: Michigan Voters Named Some of The Most Powerful In America
Election season is upon us, and I can't be the only person feeling absolute fatigue when it comes to being bombarded with political opinions. "Vote for her", "vote for this", and "make sure you don't vote for them", all coming at you left and right. You can't even enjoy a simple video on Youtube without being shown an ad for someone who "is the best for you".
Lansing Loves Lasagna! 16 Nearby Places to Try
The word alone can make one's mouth water. It's one of those delicacies that can be rather time-consuming and complicated to create at home when made from scratch. According to the highly-regarded recipe site Taste of Home, traditional lasagna includes ground beef and pork sausage, tomato sauce and tomato paste, minced garlic, parsley, Italian seasoning, salt, pepper and sugar. You also need eggs and several different kinds of cheese, including mozzarella, provolone, ricotta, parmesan and cottage cheese. Not to mention your lasagna noodles! That's likely going to require a trip to the store, because not many of us are going to automatically have all of those items on hand.
Michigan Customers Using SNAP Benefits Will Get Additional Discounts at Meijer
Michigan residents who are eligible for SNAP benefits are also going to be getting additional discounts at Meijer stores throughout the state. Meijer announced that Michigan customers who are able to use the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will be able to get discounts ranging from $5 to $10 or five percent to 10 percent on qualifying purchases of fruits and vegetables.
How Long Have Our Hands Been Maps of Michigan?
You know someone is either from or lived in Michigan when they use their hand as a map of the state. I mean, letting someone know you are from "The Thumb" doesn't mean much until you use your hand as a display. When someone asks where Lansing is, you point to the middle of your hand. Odd yes, but it's a Michigan thing for sure. Even Bloomberg found this whole concept impressive enough to devote time to it.
Ex-Detroit Piston Asking $3.5 Million For Bloomfield Hills Home
If you are in the market for a Bloomfield Hills, Michigan home priced at just over $3 million, you are in luck. In August of 2021, signed a three-year deal with the Detroit Pistons worth $37 million. Fast forward to September 2022, and Kelly Olynyk was traded to the Utah Jazz. The center (I know he plays center because I Googled it) has since put his gorgeous lakefront home on the market for $3.5 million. Still interested? Your payment and or mortgage would be roughly $24,443 per month.
Could Lansing See the Return of Mr. Corned Beef?
Could a delicious and beloved Lansing restaurant be returning after its closure?. There have been some rumblings that Mr. Corned Beef in Lansing has plans to reopen. I first heard these rumblings on, where else, the Lansing Foodies Facebook page. Someone had posted that there's a written sign stating that they plan to reopen and that they are looking to hire.
Avoid These Lansing Roads if You Don’t Want to Hit a Deer
It's that time of year again when deer are on the move and so are you. That means that there is a stronger chance that you and a deer could meet each other in the street. I'm not talking about a street fight—although I would pay to watch that. I'm talking about deer and car collisions. They happen all the time throughout mid-Michigan and the rest of the state.
Skip The Line: Early Voting Is Now Available To All Michigan Voters
Election day is coming up on Tuesday November 8th 2022, and I don't have to give you a long lecture about how important it is to make sure you exercise your civic duty and vote. Even small local elections can make a difference in the big scale of how a community operates.
