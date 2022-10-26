Read full article on original website
Overcoming Security Risks in a Cloud-Based World
The COVID-19 pandemic created an influx of remote workers, which signaled a mass movement toward cloud services, leaving traditional on-premises infrastructure in the past. This shift enabled businesses to streamline their workforces from anywhere to create an efficient network for managing employees and products. In fact, 90% of North America...
How to Choose a Blockchain Accounting Solution
The world of accounting is changing rapidly, and blockchain accounting solutions are at the forefront of this change. With the ability to track and record transactions securely and transparently, blockchain-based accounting solutions are quickly gaining traction with businesses of all sizes. A recent VentureBeat. , for instance, notes that “one...
The Noonification: Getting Your API Into Production (10/28/2022)
How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. Getting Your API Into Production. By @anthony-morris [ 5...
The Growth Marketing Writing Contest: Round 1 Results Announced!
Growth marketers - the wait is OVER. The first round results announcement of the Growth Marketing Writing Contest is now LIVE!. For those who are reading about this for the first time - mParticle & HackerNoon are excited to host a Growth Marketing Writing Contest. Here’s your chance to win money from a whopping $12,000 prize pool! It could be any story on #growth-marketing. We highly encourage you to write on Product Management, Customer Data Platforms (CDP), Growth Marketing, Data Engineering, and Data Management.
A Guide on How to Build a Blockchain with Javascript
Although JavaScript is now the most widely used programming language worldwide, it is not usually the first language that comes to mind for building a blockchain. This could be because JavaScript is frequently regarded as a front-end technology, despite the continuous development and use of Node.js. Lisk changes everything about that misconception and empowers Javascript developers to build powerful blockchains.
How to Create a Successful Video Monetization Strategy?
Content owners and Broadcasters all over get excited because this is a special article that will consolidate many things surrounding video monetization for you. It will also relate to information on this day only. So get onboard to know more. We can agree now that video-making has reached a point...
Understanding Fragments in Android: Part 2
In this article, we will analyze the interesting points of the Fragment API, I think that it will be of interest to all developers who develop an application for Android. dependencies { def fragment_version = "1.5.4" implementation "androidx.fragment:fragment-ktx:$fragment_version" }. Fragment-ktx FragmentManager. Now you can describe transactions in a DSL style...
Big ‘Earth Observation’ Data: Challenges and Applications
As nearly a thousand Earth observation satellites currently orbit the planet, terabytes of remote sensing data and satellite imagery of land, vegetation, water bodies, glaciers, urban landscapes, and other geographic features become available for end users across multiple industries. Modern GIS systems allow the collection of all such geospatial data...
Exit the Internet, Enter the Metaverse : an Interview With Baban Mahato
The Metaverse is the next generation of the Internet. Blending elements of virtual reality, augmented reality, online games, social media and cryptocurrency; Metaverse ushers in an innovative phase of interconnected virtual experiences, reimagining the future of work. This blog will take you through everything you need to know about the Metaverse - from the history to how it will impact the future of work!
How Competitive Programming can Help with Tech Interviews
In this essay, we will make an effort to comprehend the significance of competitive programming (CP) and whether or not it will be useful for your technical interview. For those of you who don't know, competitive programming is a form of a mind sport in which you must develop an algorithm to solve a set of programming tasks under time and memory restrictions.
Building Efficient Crypto Trading Software With Python
Hello and welcome to this article where I will talk about the modern approach to building production-grade trading software with python programming language. Python is widely used for its simplicity and clean, readable code. More than one million software developers can understand and support the code written in python. But...
For Founders: How the Venture Capital Investors Deal With Your Pitch Deck
А useful guide for founders on how to prepare a pitch deck and how we look on it as a VC investor. In times of Zoom calls and minimized face-to-face meetings it has become quite difficult to convey word-of-mouth information to investors quickly and efficiently. It seems that the elevator pitch has also gone down in history of the venture capital industry following the anecdotes of entrepreneurs of the 2000s and 2010s, giving way to even faster communications in instant messengers and chats.
API for Beginners: Requests, Responses, Resources, and GET Explained with Code
Requesting and receiving data from internet sources is one of the basics of programming but isn’t taught by most ‘Learn to Code <Programming Language>’ courses. For self-taught programmers, this is one of the skills that will get you moving further along your learning journey and make you better than 90% of the others.
How Data Teams Can Benefit From Running Like a Product Team
Last year, Emilie Schario and Taylor Murphy proposed this wonderful idea of “running your data team like a product team”. The key premise of the article was this: product teams have a lot of great practices that data teams would benefit from adopting. But somewhere along the way, we lost sight of this point and happily replaced it with strawmen: maintaining production-grade systems for our data assets, building more data products, or painstakingly defining what production means in service of hardening data contracts. All of these are certainly worth consideration, but they’re concerned more with the proper handling of data and data assets rather than the data teams that actually drive the impact.
AppSec: SecDevOps or DevSecOps? Do We Need to Choose? Guide to the What and the Why
AppSec: DevOpsSec, DevSecOps, and SecDevOps? What’s Their Difference, and Which One is Better?. Thanks to cloud computing, software development (DevOps) is now more agile and automatic, but also more challenging for humans to trace the problems, especially security loopholes. For this reason, more and more professionals are shifting their focus from DevOps to DevSecOps and SecDevOps.
Meet Joel Dietz, Founding Member of Ethereum, MetaMask Architect, and CEO of MetaMetaverse
Not every day can you meet people like Joel Dietz, Founding Member of Ethereum, Architect of MetaMask, and the Founder of MetaMetaverse. I sat down with Joel to chat about Web3 technologies, innovation, and our future as he sees it. What's your current role and what do you like about...
API Testing Tutorial: A Complete Guide to Beginners
API testing measures the response based on the request made to the application. During this process, the tester runs several test cases to check a few parameters like performances, integrations, functionality, security, and extent of reliability to meet the expectation. Before we get into the details of API testing, let's...
Understanding the Numbers on a Real Estate Token Investment Website for New Investors
Tokenization will cause the commercial real estate market to attract a new crop of investors and this comes with some responsibilities for the investors. They have to understand the assets that the tokens backs including the risks and the expected return or benefits of buying and holding the tokens for example commercial real estate investment falls under 3 investment categories it could be core investment, value add and opportunistic these categories differ based on the risk and return they provide investors.
The Impact of Live Streaming on Media and Entertainment Industry
With a chock-full of streaming services and their extensive content galore to choose from, individuals can stream their favorite shows on desired devices anywhere and anytime nowadays. Even viewers living in geo-restricted countries can effortlessly unblock streaming services via a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to stream whatever they want. This has allowed people to consume more video content with ease.
Building a Gaming Metaverse on 750 Acres of Land in Costa Rica
Ishan Pandey: Hi, Bartek Lechowski, welcome to our series “Behind the Startup.” Please, tell us about your journey and the motivation behind Alóki?. Bartek Lechowski: Hi, Ishan, and hello to our dear readers! For me, it really was a journey that has led me to this point. I have always been interested in technology, especially the aspects of how it influences people and their behaviour. This has led me to focus first on digital marketing, which I led globally for Danone and then move into experience design in many industries, including IKEA, where I served on the board as Chief Experience Officer.
