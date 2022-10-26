ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bladenboro, NC

Couch Potato: Bingo! East Bladen Covers All Squares Against St. Pauls

No, I didn’t have “East Bladen 53, St. Pauls 28” on my Bingo card, yet that’s what happened Friday night at Lenon Fisher Stadium. The Eagles dominated the line of scrimmage as evidenced by their 353 rushing yards. St. Pauls had no answer for for an East Bladen offensive line that opened holes for the powerful running of Zamir Lewis and Masion Brooks. The duo combined for six touchdowns and 323 rushing yards.
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
West Bladen Recognizes Fall Sports Seniors

West Bladen High School recognized its senior athletes in football, cross country and cheerleading Friday prior to the Knights’ home football game against Midway. It was the final game of the season for the football team, which lost to Midway 7-0. Seniors on the volleyball team were recognized prior...
BLADENBORO, NC
Couch Potato: Thanks To Seniors Playing Final Home Game

It’s Senior Night for both Bladen County high school football programs. It’s a time to recognize the efforts and thank those who have given their best for the Eagles and Knights and who will be graduating in the spring. It will be the final high school football game on their home field for the players, cheerleaders and band members.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
Clarkton Dixie Youth Baseball Presents Trunk or Treat

CLARKTON – Clarkton Dixie Youth Baseball will present a Trunk or Treat at the Clarkton Ballfield Monday from 6-8 p.m. Candy will be provided and a Best Costume contest will be held. Concessions will also be available.
Football: Midway 7, West Bladen 0

BLADENBORO – West Bladen junior Messyah Whitted rushed for 208 yards Friday night and his Knights dominated the final 43 minutes of play, but Midway scored early and held on for a 7-0 Southeastern Athletic Conference football victory. Whitted was the workhorse for the Knight offense carrying the ball...
BLADENBORO, NC
Middle School Volleyball: Bladenboro Splits Pair

LAKE WACCAMAW – Bladenboro’s Lady Bulldogs split a pair of Waccamaw Middle School Conference volleyball matches Thursday. Bladenboro swept East Columbus 25-21 and 25-17 in their 1st match. In their 2nd match the Lady Bulldogs lost 2-0 to Nakina 25-12 and 25-11. Coach Jessica Rhodes’ Bladenboro squad is...
BLADENBORO, NC
East Bladen To Play At Manteo In Soccer Playoffs

East Bladen is seeded 30th and is scheduled to play at No. 3 Manteo on Monday in the opening round of the N.C. High School Athletic Association 2-A boys’ soccer playoffs. The game is scheduled to kick off at 5 p.m. at Manteo High School. Admission is $7. The...
MANTEO, NC
East Bladen To Play At Hertford County in Football Playoffs

Going unbeaten in October helped East Bladen move up to the No. 22 seed for the upcoming N.C. High School Athletic Association 2-A football playoffs. The Eagles (5-5) were matched against No. 11 Hertford County (9-1) for Friday’s opening round when the postseason pairings were announced Saturday. The Ahoskie-based Bears finished second in the Northeastern coastal 3-A/2-A Conference, losing only to league titlist Elizabeth City Northeastern.
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
Bid on Holiday Wreaths to Support WARM

The Festival of Wreaths is a fundraiser for the local non-profit WARM. The mobile auction will run today, starting at 5:00 pm. The fundraiser will last until 6:00 pm on Sunday, October 30, 2022. 100% of the proceeds will support WARM’s work in Bladen and Columbus counties. Follow the...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
Football: East Bladen 53, St. Pauls 28

ELIZABETHTOWN — Slowly, but surely, the East Bladen football team has been putting together the pieces, trying to find the right fit to a sometimes puzzling season. Friday night, on Senior Night in a steady, light rain at Lenon Fisher Stadium, everything came together for the Eagles in a dominating 53-28 win against St. Pauls in the final game of the regular season.
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
JV Boys’ Soccer: West Bladen 3, Midway 2

DUNN –Freshman Kevin Sebastian fired in 2 goals and delivered 1 assist to lead West Bladen to a 3-2 Southeastern Athletic Conference jayvee boys’ soccer victory over Midway Wednesday in the season finale for both teams. Sebastian converted an assist from freshman Enrique Rodriguez-Gonzalez into a 1st half...
BLADENBORO, NC
Drone Observatory for Coastal Mapping Coming Soon to UNCW, First in SE Region

UNCW will soon be the first university in the southeast to acquire an unoccupied aerial system (UAS) observatory for coastal mapping, supported by a National Science Foundation Major Research Instrumentation Grant for nearly $851,000. The grant is awarded to faculty member Dr. Narcisa Pricope and colleagues Dr. Philip Bresnahan, Dr. Devon Eulie, Dr. Joanne Halls and Dr. Lynn Leonard.
WILMINGTON, NC
N.C. 55 in Harnett, Wake Counties Will Be Widened

ANGIER – Construction to widen N.C. 55 to four lanes, construct a median and build a bypass around Angier will start next spring, after the state Transportation Department this week awarded a $61.5 million contract. The segment to be built will run from N.C. 210 in northeastern Harnett County...
HARNETT COUNTY, NC
Middle School Volleyball: Tar Heel Rallies Past Elizabethtown

TAR HEEL – Tar Heel dropped the 1st set to Elizabethtown 25-21 Wednesday then rallied to take the next 2 sets 26-24 and 15-12 and claim a 2-1 victory in Waccamaw Middle School Conference volleyball action. Whiteville Central won the 2nd match of the day 2-0 over Elizabethtown by...
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
Today is National First Responders Day

Bladen County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) announced today is National First Responders Day. First responders are at the core of community helpers. Emergency medical officials treat those in pain. Firefighters carry victims to safety. According to Commerce.gov, Emergency managers marshal resources. Telecommunicators field distress calls day and night. Law enforcement officials make sure our neighborhoods remain safe.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
Allanda Darine Parrish Obituary

On Friday, October 21, 2022, Allanda Darine Parrish, age 69, of Elizabethtown, went home to be with her Lord. Allanda was born on December 20, 1952 to the late Allen Woodson Parrish and Thelma Fuquay Parrish. She is survived by her brothers, Phillip (Susan) Parrish of Rocky Mount and Tracy...
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
Open Letter to the Public-Vote for Charlotte Smith!

Hello, my name is Robert Gooden, most people know me as Bobby. I was born in Bladen County, and most people know when election time comes, I try to look at all candidates and work very hard for the ones I support. We have a candidate that we need to elect.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
State Board of Education Meets Next Week, Nov. 1-3

The State Board of Education will meet Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 1 and 2, for its Bi-Annual Planning and Work Session. The two-day session will be held at Thomas Entrepreneurship Hub, 202 Main Street, Pembroke. The board will convene at 11 a.m. Tuesday. The board will meet in its regular...
PEMBROKE, NC

