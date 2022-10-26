Read full article on original website
Biden remarks on Seoul Halloween stampede that left at least 149 dead
President Joe Biden on Saturday issued remarks on the tragic stampede that left at least 149 people dead and dozens injured, including at least one U.S. citizen, in a Seoul nightlife district amid Halloween festivities.
Zelensky accuses Russia of trying to ‘return the threat of large-scale famine to Africa and Asia’
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday called on the international community to push back on what he characterized as a Russian attempt to “return the threat of large-scale famine to Africa and Asia” after Moscow announced it was suspending a deal to allow Ukraine to export grain amid the ongoing conflict between the countries.
Using Blockchain for Effective Governance
Bureaucratic, slow, and corrupt – these are the adjectives often associated with governments. Corruption is a major challenge in developing nations according to the World Bank. While corruption may not be so pronounced in developed nations, bureaucracy and slow systems are still prevalent in these nations. Canadian companies report wasting more than 6 billion dollars (CAD) due to bureaucracy every year. As governments around the world strive to make governance adhocratic, agile, and transparent, the sine qua non is not only fair intentions but also effective implementation. While technology can solve the problems of bureaucracy and inefficiency, finding the appropriate technologies and scaling such solutions are two primary challenges.
How and Why Mango Markets Was Able to Be Exploited by Attackers
Decentralized finance (DeFi) trading platform Mango Markets was recently exploited with hackers draining the platform of over $110 million worth of crypto. According to a tweet by Mango's official Twitter account, it seems that "oracle price manipulation" was the method used to attack the Solana-based DeFi platform. Another thread on...
Gensler Gets Crypto but He Might not Agree with it
This week has been another gloomy week in crypto. Binance Chain got hacked for 9 figures, four DeFi exploits in the past day alone with Mango Market’s $100M exploit being the highlight. Gary Gensler is dangerous because he “gets” crypto, but he might not be fully on board with the ideology that it holds. The most dangerous enemy is sometimes the one that's closest to you, he says. In this piece, we break down why crypto won't be a boring industry that gets regulated down.
COP27 - Action Not Words
As we fast approach COP27 it is good to find out more about the people committed to climate change. One such individual is Miroslav Polzer who is actively working with technology, in particular Unique Network, to raise awareness. This is an interview from earlier this year, February 2022, on...
The Digital Identity Phantom Menace
One of the biggest cliches in the current hype about Web 3.0 is the concept of decentralization. The term has taken on many self-important quasi-philosophical features, such as Enlightenment-era ideals of autonomy, self-determination, and the ultimate subjective: “freedom”. All across the web, you can read articles proclaiming the dawn of “decentralized digital identity”, which just begs the question: is digital identity something that could be decentralized?
The Noonification: How to Create World Leading Databases (10/13/2022)
How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. Gensler Gets Crypto but He Might not Agree with...
Comeback
Any views expressed in the below are the personal views of the author and should not form the basis for making investment decisions, nor be construed as a recommendation or advice to engage in investment transactions. The story of the crypto capital markets is one centred in North Asia –...
