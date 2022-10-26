ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 0

Related
HackerNoon

Using Blockchain for Effective Governance

Bureaucratic, slow, and corrupt – these are the adjectives often associated with governments. Corruption is a major challenge in developing nations according to the World Bank. While corruption may not be so pronounced in developed nations, bureaucracy and slow systems are still prevalent in these nations. Canadian companies report wasting more than 6 billion dollars (CAD) due to bureaucracy every year. As governments around the world strive to make governance adhocratic, agile, and transparent, the sine qua non is not only fair intentions but also effective implementation. While technology can solve the problems of bureaucracy and inefficiency, finding the appropriate technologies and scaling such solutions are two primary challenges.
GEORGIA STATE
Hackernoon

How and Why Mango Markets Was Able to Be Exploited by Attackers

Decentralized finance (DeFi) trading platform Mango Markets was recently exploited with hackers draining the platform of over $110 million worth of crypto. According to a tweet by Mango's official Twitter account, it seems that "oracle price manipulation" was the method used to attack the Solana-based DeFi platform. Another thread on...
HackerNoon

Gensler Gets Crypto but He Might not Agree with it

This week has been another gloomy week in crypto. Binance Chain got hacked for 9 figures, four DeFi exploits in the past day alone with Mango Market’s $100M exploit being the highlight. Gary Gensler is dangerous because he “gets” crypto, but he might not be fully on board with the ideology that it holds. The most dangerous enemy is sometimes the one that's closest to you, he says. In this piece, we break down why crypto won't be a boring industry that gets regulated down.
HackerNoon

COP27 - Action Not Words

A﻿s we fast approach COP27 it is good to find out more about the people committed to climate change. One such individual is Miroslav Polzer who is actively working with technology, in particular Unique Network, to raise awareness. This is an interview from earlier this year, February 2022, on...
Hackernoon

The Digital Identity Phantom Menace

One of the biggest cliches in the current hype about Web 3.0 is the concept of decentralization. The term has taken on many self-important quasi-philosophical features, such as Enlightenment-era ideals of autonomy, self-determination, and the ultimate subjective: “freedom”. All across the web, you can read articles proclaiming the dawn of “decentralized digital identity”, which just begs the question: is digital identity something that could be decentralized?
Hackernoon

Comeback

Any views expressed in the below are the personal views of the author and should not form the basis for making investment decisions, nor be construed as a recommendation or advice to engage in investment transactions. The story of the crypto capital markets is one centred in North Asia –...
Hackernoon

Hackernoon

Edwards, CO
830
Followers
3K+
Post
257K+
Views
ABOUT

Hacker Noon is a technology publication with over 4M monthly readers. All our stories are written by 12k+ subject matter experts in the domain of Blockchain, Crypto, Programming, and General Tech

 https://hackernoon.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy