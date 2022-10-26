Read full article on original website
Five North Carolina Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Live in the United States” in 2022Kennardo G. JamesGreensboro, NC
Harvest Market opens new grocery store in North CarolinaKristen WaltersWinston-salem, NC
Harrison Hoya Marching Band To Compete at BOA-CarolinasDeanLandWinston-salem, NC
Makers of Texas Pete hot sauce face lawsuit because the product is not made in TexasMargaret MinnicksWinston-salem, NC
This North Carolina restaurant was ranked in the top 20 nationwide by Yelp reviewersEllen EastwoodGreensboro, NC
Roommate of NC A&T student killed recalls moments leading up to shooting
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — As North Carolina A&T State University gets ready to kick off homecoming celebrations, the campus community is mourning the loss of a student. Kaneycha Turner, 19, was killed in the same shooting that took 15-year-old Ronaldlee Snipes’ life Tuesday night. Greensboro police said four others were injured after shots rang out […]
Who killed Avery Horlbeck? Family looking for answers after student killed during GHOE 2021
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A mother is calling for answers ahead of the one-year anniversary of her son's death. Avery Horlbeck was shot and killed during NC A&T homecoming weekend last year. He was a member of the blue and gold marching band. His murder remains unsolved. Sunday will mark...
Viral school threats put 2 Greensboro high schools on edge
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — On Wednesday and Thursday, parents and students of Dudley and Grimsley High Schools were on high alert after several school threat warnings went viral on social media. Students at GHS tell FOX8 they saw the posts of a school shooting on social media and got plenty of screenshots sent to their […]
Reward being offered for information in NC shooting that killed two, including Statesville woman
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers unit is offering a cash reward for information in a double homicide in Greensboro that claimed the lives of two, including a 19-year-old Statesville woman. Officers responded just before midnight to Circle Drive near East Bessemer Avenue Tuesday night. At the scene,...
North Carolina A&T students don't want negative events to overshadow 'GHOE'
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Homecoming is underway at North Carolina A&T State University and students and alumni alike are excited to come together and celebrate. "I just love it, I love the energy, the band, just everything I love it, it's an experience," Asia Hardison said. "It's just been super...
15-year-old identified as 2nd victim in deadly shooting at Greensboro block party
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — We now know the name of a 15-year-old boy who was killed in a deadly shooting at a Greensboro block party Tuesday night. The victim, Ronaldlee Snipes, was one of two killed that night, according to a Thursday news release from Greensboro police. Kaneycha Turner, a 19-year-old North Carolina A&T State University […]
wccbcharlotte.com
North Carolina A&T Freshman From Statesville Shot To Death
GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Greensboro Police Department is investigating a shooting Tuesday night the left two people dead and four others injured. Police say the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. on Circle Drive. North Carolina A&T State University officials have identified one of the victims as Kaneycha Turner, 19....
NC teens sentenced in murder of 15-year-old in case highlighting youth gun violence
Ian Wells arranged to buy ammunition for his gun on Instagram. He got ambushed when he showed up.
‘Well over 1,000’ people were at North Carolina block party that turned violent, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro officers responding to a block party on Tuesday expected to find about 10 people. Instead, they found more than 1,000 interim Greensboro Police Chief Teresa Biffle said. Biffle referenced the incident on Wednesday during a news conference about a separate shooting at an apartment complex on Circle Drive. That shooting […]
abc45.com
Winston-Salem Main Street Shooter Arrested
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police's Criminal Intelligence Bureau/Violent Firearms Investigation Team (VFIT) has continued to investigate the incident that happened last Friday. From the prolonged investigation, VFIT obtained an arrest warrant for Discharging a Weapon into a Occupied Property on 22-year-old Stephon Malik Holland. On Thursday, Holland was arrested...
cbs17
Man hit, killed in Durham: police
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)—A man was struck and killed by two cars in Durham, according to police. This happened around 7:25 p.m. in the eastbound lane of Cameron Boulevard near Erwin Road. Police said the victim was struck by a “Silver 2015 Toyota Rav 4” which cause him to fall...
WBTV
College student from Statesville killed in Greensboro shooting
The daycare owner here is no stranger to RSV, but doctors say the virus is hitting the children earlier in the season. Charlotte remains number 16 on the rent list from last year, but data shows rent is steadily increasing. Deer wrangled out of South Carolina restaurant after it wandered...
NC A&T freshman dead after shooting that killed 2, injured 4 at Greensboro apartment complex
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Six people were shot at an apartment complex in Greensboro just before midnight on Tuesday. A release from the Greensboro Police Department says that officers were called to Circle Drive around 11:30 p.m. where they found two people who had been shot. Those two victims died. Four additional victims arrived at […]
Who killed Ja’Zari? A family seeks justice after Dudley High School senior killed in shooting
17-year-old Ja’Zari Harper will never get a chance to go to his prom, walk across the stage or fulfill his dreams like many high school seniors plan to do. Ja’Zari Harper was a senior at Dudley High School in Greensboro who will never get the chance to go to his prom or walk across the stage at the coliseum like many of his peers will do in the Spring.
Lexington teen charged with stealing a dog: court records
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Lexington teen is facing a felony charge after allegedly stealing a dog, according to Davidson County court records. Joe Lee Jeanis, 19, is accused in court records of taking a small brown dog away from someone’s property. Jeanis is being charged with one felony count of larceny of a dog. […]
Thomasville man accused of hitting woman ‘in the head with a chair’ in front of children: court records
THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Thomasville man is facing several assault charges after allegedly striking a woman in front of children, according to Davidson County Court Records. Court records accuse Christopher Alexander Hairston, 41, of “punching the victim in the face and hitting the victim in the head with a chair.” Hairston is also accused […]
cbs17
Woman killed in Durham shooting: police
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was shot and killed in Durham early Thursday, according to police. The shooting happened around 1:40 a.m. in the 1300 block of South Roxboro Street. Police said when they got to the scene, they found the victim. She was pronounced dead by EMS...
Alamance County breaking-and-entering investigation leads detectives to Missouri
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C (WGHP) — An investigation into a vehicle break-in led Alamance County detectives’ attention far away from North Carolina. On Aug. 4, Alamance County deputies came to a park on the 5500 block of Church Road near Saxaphaw after getting a report of a vehicle break-in At the scene, the victim told deputies […]
Police seize 120+ counterfeit THC candies from 4 North Carolina stores
ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Police made a “sweet” bust as part of an operation to seize illegal candies found in some Roxboro stores. At first glance, it looks like the real thing. Candy or treats that you could pick up from any store. “21st-century counterfeiters are getting really good at what they do,” Roxboro Police […]
WSET
Martinsville City Public school students celebrate 'Book-or-Treat'
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Three of the Martinsville City Public Schools wrapped up their week with a "Book-or-Treat". They shared pictures of how their Clearview students celebrated the MCPS tradition.
