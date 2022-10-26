Read full article on original website
Related
bladenonline.com
West Bladen Recognizes Fall Sports Seniors
West Bladen High School recognized its senior athletes in football, cross country and cheerleading Friday prior to the Knights’ home football game against Midway. It was the final game of the season for the football team, which lost to Midway 7-0. Seniors on the volleyball team were recognized prior...
JV Raiders edged in finale, split SAC title with Scotland and Pinecrest
LAURINBURG — The Richmond junior varsity football team finished the regular season in a three-team split for the Sandhills Athletic Conference championship on Thursday. Unable to overcome a late-game deficit and make the necessary plays, according to head coach Ryan Mercer, the JV Raiders lost to rival Scotland High School 22-14.
‘We had chances’: Raiders fall to Scotland in regular-season finale
ROCKINGHAM — A potential game-winning drive in the final two minutes of Friday’s regular-season finale didn’t come to fruition for the Richmond Raider football team. Letting a fourth-quarter lead slip, the Raiders saw their season-long winning streak of three games come to an end against rival Scotland High School in a 22-21 defeat.
bladenonline.com
Couch Potato: Bingo! East Bladen Covers All Squares Against St. Pauls
No, I didn’t have “East Bladen 53, St. Pauls 28” on my Bingo card, yet that’s what happened Friday night at Lenon Fisher Stadium. The Eagles dominated the line of scrimmage as evidenced by their 353 rushing yards. St. Pauls had no answer for for an East Bladen offensive line that opened holes for the powerful running of Zamir Lewis and Masion Brooks. The duo combined for six touchdowns and 323 rushing yards.
’34 Strong’: Fundraiser underway for RSHS football player diagnosed with leukemia
ROCKINGHAM — Football, like all sports, is a unifying tool that brings people closer together, especially in Richmond County during times of need. And for one former Richmond Raider football player, garnering community support and extending a helping hand to a current Raider linebacker was an easy decision. This...
bladenonline.com
Middle School Volleyball: Bladenboro Splits Pair
LAKE WACCAMAW – Bladenboro’s Lady Bulldogs split a pair of Waccamaw Middle School Conference volleyball matches Thursday. Bladenboro swept East Columbus 25-21 and 25-17 in their 1st match. In their 2nd match the Lady Bulldogs lost 2-0 to Nakina 25-12 and 25-11. Coach Jessica Rhodes’ Bladenboro squad is...
bladenonline.com
JV Football: Midway 20, West Bladen 14
DUNN – Midway outlasted West Bladen 20-14 Thursday night in a back-and-forth Southeastern Athletic Conference jayvee football game that completed the season for both teams. Justin Spaulding intercepted a Raider pass and returned it for a Knight touchdown. Later in the game Isaiah Robinson raced 50 yards for a West Bladen touchdown then ran for the 2-point conversion.
bladenonline.com
East Bladen To Play At Hertford County in Football Playoffs
Going unbeaten in October helped East Bladen move up to the No. 22 seed for the upcoming N.C. High School Athletic Association 2-A football playoffs. The Eagles (5-5) were matched against No. 11 Hertford County (9-1) for Friday’s opening round when the postseason pairings were announced Saturday. The Ahoskie-based Bears finished second in the Northeastern coastal 3-A/2-A Conference, losing only to league titlist Elizabeth City Northeastern.
Darlington, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Laurence Manning Academy football team will have a game with Trinity Collegiate School on October 28, 2022, 16:15:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
bladenonline.com
Thoughts While Shaving For Oct. 29
Bladenboro’s Beast Fest is underway … Entertainment, food, a good time for all … all day long today and into the evening hours … It’s free … Food available, not free…. The Beast of Bladenboro, so the tale goes, was spotted by some questionable...
Campbell nabs 1st deer
Peter Campbell took the first deer of his life while hunting recently in Robeson County. The 160-pound, seven-point buck was taken in the Barn
bladenonline.com
East Bladen To Play At Manteo In Soccer Playoffs
East Bladen is seeded 30th and is scheduled to play at No. 3 Manteo on Monday in the opening round of the N.C. High School Athletic Association 2-A boys’ soccer playoffs. The game is scheduled to kick off at 5 p.m. at Manteo High School. Admission is $7. The...
bladenonline.com
JV Football: East Bladen 34, St. Pauls 20
ST PAULS – Semaj McRae ran for 3 touchdowns Thursday night to lead East Bladen to a 34-20 Southeastern Athletic Conference jayvee football victory over St. Pauls. McRae scored on runs of 18, 22 and 23 yards and also carried for a pair of 2-point conversions. Gereal Maye banged into the end zone for another Eagle touchdown, and quarterback Aidan Hargrove threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to Dominick Collins.
bladenonline.com
Couch Potato: Thanks To Seniors Playing Final Home Game
It’s Senior Night for both Bladen County high school football programs. It’s a time to recognize the efforts and thank those who have given their best for the Eagles and Knights and who will be graduating in the spring. It will be the final high school football game on their home field for the players, cheerleaders and band members.
wearecamdenhs.com
Varsity Football Completes Undefeated Region Season, Posts Shutout on Marlboro County
The Bulldogs improve to 7-3 with a shutout win over Marlboro in the last Region game of the year. Next week begins the SCHSL playoffs.
bladenonline.com
Clarkton Dixie Youth Baseball Presents Trunk or Treat
CLARKTON – Clarkton Dixie Youth Baseball will present a Trunk or Treat at the Clarkton Ballfield Monday from 6-8 p.m. Candy will be provided and a Best Costume contest will be held. Concessions will also be available.
bladenonline.com
Bid on Holiday Wreaths to Support WARM
The Festival of Wreaths is a fundraiser for the local non-profit WARM. The mobile auction will run today, starting at 5:00 pm. The fundraiser will last until 6:00 pm on Sunday, October 30, 2022. 100% of the proceeds will support WARM’s work in Bladen and Columbus counties. Follow the...
blufftontoday.com
Learning to live with water, again: Lumbee face hard decisions about nature and NC storms
ROBESON COUNTY, NORTH CAROLINA — Clayton Dial’s family lived for 50 years on Bryants Circle, in a county with 50 swamps. Hurricanes came and water pooled, then drained away. Their homes never flooded. Then, in 2018, Hurricane Florence hit. “We heard it in the night,” he said. “It...
This week in Robeson County history
100 Years Ago: On Oct. 30, 1922, the Robesonian reported on a meeting or white school teachers in a story he
WRAL
Child hit by vehicle near high school in Sanford
SANFORD, N.C. — A child was struck by a vehicle in Sanford on Friday night at the intersection of Nash and Bragg Streets, close to Lee County High School. Sanford police confirm responders rushed a child to the hospital, but WRAL News is still working to learn the child's age and condition.
Comments / 0