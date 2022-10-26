ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethtown, NC

bladenonline.com

State Board of Education Meets Next Week, Nov. 1-3

The State Board of Education will meet Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 1 and 2, for its Bi-Annual Planning and Work Session. The two-day session will be held at Thomas Entrepreneurship Hub, 202 Main Street, Pembroke. The board will convene at 11 a.m. Tuesday. The board will meet in its regular...
PEMBROKE, NC
WECT

District Attorney announces no charges against Board of Education member after removal of political signs

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The District Attorney’s Office has announced that no charges will be filed against Board of Education candidate Nelson Beaulieu. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office reached out to the District Attorney’s Office on Wednesday after a video surfaced of Beaulieu removing political signs near a polling location.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
bladenonline.com

Open Letter to the Public-Vote for Charlotte Smith!

Hello, my name is Robert Gooden, most people know me as Bobby. I was born in Bladen County, and most people know when election time comes, I try to look at all candidates and work very hard for the ones I support. We have a candidate that we need to elect.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
bladenonline.com

Bid on Holiday Wreaths to Support WARM

The Festival of Wreaths is a fundraiser for the local non-profit WARM. The mobile auction will run today, starting at 5:00 pm. The fundraiser will last until 6:00 pm on Sunday, October 30, 2022. 100% of the proceeds will support WARM’s work in Bladen and Columbus counties. Follow the...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WECT

Community reacts to apology from former Columbus County sheriff

Whiteville open for business to food trucks, mobile vendors. Whiteville open for business to food trucks, mobile vendors. More than 230 students absent from Wrightsboro Elementary. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. More than 200 students were not in class at Wrightsboro Elementary on Tuesday, according to a New Hanover County...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
borderbelt.org

Border Belt Independent wins $50,000 grant to add reporter

The Border Belt Independent has received a $50,000 grant to hire a third reporter to cover the four-county Border Belt region of Bladen, Columbus, Robeson and Scotland counties. “As a nonprofit newsroom, we rely on grants and contributions to fund the kind of quality journalism people have come to expect...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Protestors voice concerns about Scotland County Schools leadership, violence

LAURINBURG — Parents, teachers, students and others gathered on Monday to petition Scotland County Schools on how students and teachers are being treated. Earlier this month, various speakers addressed the Scotland County School Board about violence in the school system. The protest came after numerous county residents tried to voice their concerns on the well being of the students and staff held under the care of Superintendent Takeda LeGrand.
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
milb.com

Segra Stadium to Host Annual “United for Veterans”

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — The Fayetteville Woodpeckers will host the annual “United for Veterans” event on Friday, November 11th from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Segra Stadium. This event is free, open to the public and will have activities for all ages. United for Veterans will feature...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

Fayetteville City Council approves $450,000 plan for adding affordable housing in Murchison Corridor, entering next phase

The Fayetteville City Council on Monday unanimously approved an affordable housing plan for the wider Murchison neighborhood, the first step in a potentially long federal approval process. The plan consists of renovating 110 units at Elliot Circle and the 60 at Murchison Townhomes. The townhomes are over 50 years old, and the city considers them to be in poor condition.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WECT

County working to address Northside food discrepancy as new grocery store opens

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - With new housing going up in southeastern North Carolina, it’s natural for new grocery stores, restaurants, and shopping centers to follow. “When you look at what’s happening with the new Harris Teeter, you’ve got River Lights, that community there, and others that have been built on that side of the county, new apartments that have been built in that area. There are a whole lot of residences are popping up which I think justifies for them,” New Hanover County Commissioner Jonathan Barfield said.
WILMINGTON, NC

