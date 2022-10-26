Read full article on original website
Related
bladenonline.com
State Board of Education Meets Next Week, Nov. 1-3
The State Board of Education will meet Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 1 and 2, for its Bi-Annual Planning and Work Session. The two-day session will be held at Thomas Entrepreneurship Hub, 202 Main Street, Pembroke. The board will convene at 11 a.m. Tuesday. The board will meet in its regular...
bladenonline.com
DEQ to hold community meeting November 29 in Columbus County on private well sampling
RALEIGH – The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) will hold a community information meeting on Tuesday, November 29, at the Community Center in Riegelwood Community Park. DEQ will share updates on private well sampling underway for PFAS contamination in Columbus, New Hanover, Brunswick, and Pender counties. Staff...
WECT
District Attorney announces no charges against Board of Education member after removal of political signs
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The District Attorney’s Office has announced that no charges will be filed against Board of Education candidate Nelson Beaulieu. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office reached out to the District Attorney’s Office on Wednesday after a video surfaced of Beaulieu removing political signs near a polling location.
borderbelt.org
Bladen County’s plan for opioid settlement money has been in the works for years
As Bladen County awaits its share of a $26 billion national opioid settlement, officials say they’re ready to put money behind the plan they’ve been working on for the last five years. In 2017, the county formed a substance misuse task force that created a multifaceted strategic plan...
This week in Robeson County history
100 Years Ago: On Oct. 30, 1922, the Robesonian reported on a meeting or white school teachers in a story he
bladenonline.com
Open Letter to the Public-Vote for Charlotte Smith!
Hello, my name is Robert Gooden, most people know me as Bobby. I was born in Bladen County, and most people know when election time comes, I try to look at all candidates and work very hard for the ones I support. We have a candidate that we need to elect.
Votes face slew of candidates
LUMBERTON — Robeson County voters will go to the polls on Nov. 8 to choose from a large pack of hopefuls running for seats on the state
WECT
Board of Education candidate caught removing political signs near polling location
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - An incumbent candidate for New Hanover County’s Board of Education is under investigation after a video shows him removing political signs from an area outside an early voting location. A voice can be heard at the beginning of the video, saying “Hey Nelson, what are...
bladenonline.com
Bid on Holiday Wreaths to Support WARM
The Festival of Wreaths is a fundraiser for the local non-profit WARM. The mobile auction will run today, starting at 5:00 pm. The fundraiser will last until 6:00 pm on Sunday, October 30, 2022. 100% of the proceeds will support WARM’s work in Bladen and Columbus counties. Follow the...
WECT
Community reacts to apology from former Columbus County sheriff
Whiteville open for business to food trucks, mobile vendors. Whiteville open for business to food trucks, mobile vendors. More than 230 students absent from Wrightsboro Elementary. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. More than 200 students were not in class at Wrightsboro Elementary on Tuesday, according to a New Hanover County...
borderbelt.org
Border Belt Independent wins $50,000 grant to add reporter
The Border Belt Independent has received a $50,000 grant to hire a third reporter to cover the four-county Border Belt region of Bladen, Columbus, Robeson and Scotland counties. “As a nonprofit newsroom, we rely on grants and contributions to fund the kind of quality journalism people have come to expect...
Protestors voice concerns about Scotland County Schools leadership, violence
LAURINBURG — Parents, teachers, students and others gathered on Monday to petition Scotland County Schools on how students and teachers are being treated. Earlier this month, various speakers addressed the Scotland County School Board about violence in the school system. The protest came after numerous county residents tried to voice their concerns on the well being of the students and staff held under the care of Superintendent Takeda LeGrand.
milb.com
Segra Stadium to Host Annual “United for Veterans”
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — The Fayetteville Woodpeckers will host the annual “United for Veterans” event on Friday, November 11th from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Segra Stadium. This event is free, open to the public and will have activities for all ages. United for Veterans will feature...
Up and Coming Weekly
Fayetteville City Council approves $450,000 plan for adding affordable housing in Murchison Corridor, entering next phase
The Fayetteville City Council on Monday unanimously approved an affordable housing plan for the wider Murchison neighborhood, the first step in a potentially long federal approval process. The plan consists of renovating 110 units at Elliot Circle and the 60 at Murchison Townhomes. The townhomes are over 50 years old, and the city considers them to be in poor condition.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Questions surrounding Jody Greene’s bid for re-election as Columbus County Sheriff
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — It’s been one day since Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene announced his resignation, during a hearing to determine if he could remain in office following a scandal. His name is still on the ballot for sheriff in next month’s election. That’s leaving many people with a lot of questions.
WECT
NCDOT begins study, explores options to replace Cape Fear Memorial Bridge
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has started a traffic and revenue study as a way to explore options to replace the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge. The NCDOT will be able to leverage feasibility funding for the study from the state’s highway trust fund. Last...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Columbus County Sheriff’s Office D.A.R.E. program receives $10,000 donation
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office D.A.R.E. program has received a large donation. Whiteville ABC Board Member Gary Bass and ABC Store Manager Amanda Richardson recently presented Deputy Barnes with a donation of $10,000. The Sheriff’s Office says the donation will be used to purchase...
WECT
County working to address Northside food discrepancy as new grocery store opens
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - With new housing going up in southeastern North Carolina, it’s natural for new grocery stores, restaurants, and shopping centers to follow. “When you look at what’s happening with the new Harris Teeter, you’ve got River Lights, that community there, and others that have been built on that side of the county, new apartments that have been built in that area. There are a whole lot of residences are popping up which I think justifies for them,” New Hanover County Commissioner Jonathan Barfield said.
RCC nursing program earns accreditation
LUMBERTON — Robeson Community College announced that its Associate Degree Nursing (ADN) program has become fully accredited by the Natio
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wrightsboro Elementary sees rising absence numbers, 231 students out Tuesday
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Over 200 students were absent from a Wilmington elementary school on Tuesday. According to a New Hanover County Schools spokesperson, 231 students were missing on Tuesday, following 193 absences on Monday and 89 students out on Friday. These numbers are only for students marked absent...
Comments / 0