Dan Flynn, who served 18 years in the Texas House, has died at 79
Dan Flynn, who served 18 years in the Texas House, has died at 79
Why all eyes are now on the often ignored Texas Board of Education races
Why all eyes are now on the often ignored Texas Board of Education races
Watch: Abortion isn’t on the ballot, but here’s how your vote could impact access in Texas
Watch: Abortion isn't on the ballot, but here's how your vote could impact access in Texas
Wayne Christian retracts “only Christian on the ballot” slogan after outcry from Jewish opponent Luke Warford
Wayne Christian retracts "only Christian on the ballot" slogan after outcry from Jewish opponent Luke Warford
Texas diverts $359.6 million from prisons to keep Greg Abbott’s border mission operating
Texas diverts $359.6 million from prisons to keep Greg Abbott's border mission operating
Texas DPS chief Steve McCraw says his agency “did not fail” at Uvalde school shooting
Texas DPS chief Steve McCraw says his agency "did not fail" at Uvalde school shooting
Physicians Urge Texans to Safely Return Unused Prescription Medicatio
Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Have unused, unneeded prescription drugs at home? Turn them in now, physicians say. Texas doctors recommend people with unused or expired prescription drugs at home dispose of them safely this weekend, so they are not accidently consumed. As the state grapples with...
