Gilmer Mirror

Dan Flynn, who served 18 years in the Texas House, has died at 79

“Dan Flynn, who served 18 years in the Texas House, has died at 79” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign up for The...
Gilmer Mirror

Why all eyes are now on the often ignored Texas Board of Education races

“Why all eyes are now on the often ignored Texas Board of Education races” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign up for The...
Gilmer Mirror

Physicians Urge Texans to Safely Return Unused Prescription Medicatio

Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Have unused, unneeded prescription drugs at home? Turn them in now, physicians say. Texas doctors recommend people with unused or expired prescription drugs at home dispose of them safely this weekend, so they are not accidently consumed. As the state grapples with...
