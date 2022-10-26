ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Barbara Anquoe
KTUL

Oklahoma City man accused of knowingly spreading HIV

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma City man was arrested and charged with knowingly giving at least three woman HIV. Fox 25 spoke to a victim who did not want to be identified but says she is speaking to warn others. Ernest Lacour is charged with three counts of...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Man killed in Friday morning wreck in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to a deadly crash around 3:10 Friday morning near I-44 just south of Southwest 59th Street. Officials say Luis Ruiz-Esquivel lost control of his pickup truck and crashed into a ditch. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Officials believe...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
OKC VeloCity

Wheeler Bio announces initial closing of Series A round supporting expansion In Oklahoma

Wheeler Bio, a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in small-batch clinical production of biologics, announced the first closing of its Series A financing round. The round was co-led by Charles River Laboratories and Echo Investment Capital with participation from ATUM, Floating Point Advisors, Plains Venture Partners (a subsidiary...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Family Of 15-Year-Old Seeks Justice Following Shooting

A 15-year-old Watonga boy is lucky to be alive after he was shot in the head last Friday. On Oct. 12, Isaac Sanders was at a Watonga home when he was shot. Police have not released any details on possible suspects or motive and have only said that an investigation into the shooting is underway.
WATONGA, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma City woman robbed in her driveway, man still on the run

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City woman in her 70s was robbed in her own driveway and the man who robbed her is still on the run. The woman spoke to KOCO 5 in hopes of finding the man who robbed her. She said she was in her car when the man tried to open her door, then got in the backseat to steal her purse.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Oklahoma County Jail Inmate Dies Of Fentanyl Overdose

An Oklahoma County inmate died of a fentanyl overdose according to a report by the Chief Medical Examiner. 25-year-old Eddie Garcia was found unresponsive in his cell back in May. Police said he was taken into custody two months prior. The Medical examiner reports that the probable cause of death was an accidental fentanyl overdose. No other drugs were reported.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
kswo.com

Multiple people injured in crash near Elgin

ELGIN, Okla. (KSWO) - Several people needed treatment after a major crash west of Elgin Thursday afternoon. It happened around noon at Highway 277 and northwest Meers Porter Hill Road. Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers said a driver going west on 277, ran a stop sign and hit a car that...
ELGIN, OK
KOCO

Fire sparks twice overnight at northwest Oklahoma City home, authorities say

OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews responded to two fires at the same home overnight in northwest Oklahoma City, authorities said. Fire department officials told KOCO 5 that crews initially responded around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday to a fire at a home near Northwest 10th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. Flames rekindled around 6:45 a.m., prompting another response.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

