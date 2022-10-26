Read full article on original website
Barbara Anquoe
3d ago
well I'm 7? years old from Mississippi ,never got no schoolin I can say what I feel also jus like you. I can't help you all can'tfigure out what I was saying. at least I know, I jus want peace in this world finally in this world,but all you lucky,proper speaking people can jus go on an cry around, you don't hurt me feelins
KTUL
Oklahoma City man accused of knowingly spreading HIV
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma City man was arrested and charged with knowingly giving at least three woman HIV. Fox 25 spoke to a victim who did not want to be identified but says she is speaking to warn others. Ernest Lacour is charged with three counts of...
okcfox.com
Man killed in Friday morning wreck in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to a deadly crash around 3:10 Friday morning near I-44 just south of Southwest 59th Street. Officials say Luis Ruiz-Esquivel lost control of his pickup truck and crashed into a ditch. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Officials believe...
Attorneys Accuse OTA Of Altering ACCESS Oklahoma Documents
Attorneys in Cleveland County who have accused the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority of “acting in bad faith” will be allowed to depose two agency staffers, a judge ruled Friday. Judge Timothy Olsen granted the group’s request to depose Jenny Johnson and Todd Gore, two OTA staffers who posted two...
Oklahoma City Woman Holds Down Burglar Until Police Arrive
Two men were arrested after a botched burglary attempt at a south Oklahoma City home. The couple inside the home fought off the would be burglars and even kept one detained until police arrived. The Burney’s were waiting for their daughter to come home when two men burst in. The...
Emergency Crews Respond To Deadly Crash In SW Oklahoma City
One person is dead on Thursday after an early-morning crash along northbound I-44, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers. Troopers said 31-year-old Luis Ruiz-Esquivel was driving at an "unsafe speed" and was not wearing a seatbelt when the single-vehicle crash happened near Southwest 59th Street. Ruiz-Esquivel was pronounced dead at...
Noble child found allegedly living in filthy home full of dogs
An investigation is underway in Noble after a 19-month-old was found to be living in a home full of filth and more than two dozen dogs.
KOCO
Small Oklahoma school district reopens days after woman found murdered
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Okla. — Students returned to class days after a woman was found murdered at a home on Strother Public Schools grounds. Seminole National Lighthorse police found a woman dead after responding to a shooting shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday. They later arrested a suspect on a first-degree murder complaint.
15-year-old shot during alleged dispute in Watonga
A 15-year-old boy from Blaine County is fighting for his life after his family said he was shot in the head.
Edmond couple claims contractor took off with their cash
An Edmond couple says a contractor is dodging them after they paid him almost $10,000 to re-do their backyard deck.
OKC VeloCity
Wheeler Bio announces initial closing of Series A round supporting expansion In Oklahoma
Wheeler Bio, a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in small-batch clinical production of biologics, announced the first closing of its Series A financing round. The round was co-led by Charles River Laboratories and Echo Investment Capital with participation from ATUM, Floating Point Advisors, Plains Venture Partners (a subsidiary...
news9.com
Family Of 15-Year-Old Seeks Justice Following Shooting
A 15-year-old Watonga boy is lucky to be alive after he was shot in the head last Friday. On Oct. 12, Isaac Sanders was at a Watonga home when he was shot. Police have not released any details on possible suspects or motive and have only said that an investigation into the shooting is underway.
KOCO
Oklahoma student made threats to high school in Massachusetts, police say
CHOCTAW, Okla. — A teenage student in Oklahoma was found by police after authorities said he made threats to a high school in Massachusetts, saying there was a bomb and a hostage in the school. The threat turned out to be false, but it created a huge situation for...
OHP: 31-year-old killed in early morning crash
Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that claimed the life of a 31-year-old Oklahoma City man.
KOCO
Oklahoma City woman robbed in her driveway, man still on the run
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City woman in her 70s was robbed in her own driveway and the man who robbed her is still on the run. The woman spoke to KOCO 5 in hopes of finding the man who robbed her. She said she was in her car when the man tried to open her door, then got in the backseat to steal her purse.
news9.com
Oklahoma County Jail Inmate Dies Of Fentanyl Overdose
An Oklahoma County inmate died of a fentanyl overdose according to a report by the Chief Medical Examiner. 25-year-old Eddie Garcia was found unresponsive in his cell back in May. Police said he was taken into custody two months prior. The Medical examiner reports that the probable cause of death was an accidental fentanyl overdose. No other drugs were reported.
Sobriety checkpoint planned for Oklahoma County
If you are planning on heading to Halloween parties this weekend, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reminds you to never drink and drive.
okcfox.com
'Dubious, very questionable': Attorney accuses OTA of fraud, tampering with evidence
Attorneys are now accusing the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) of fraud, and tampering with evidence. It's the newest development to an open meeting act lawsuit against the OTA. Richard Labarthe spoke with Fox 25. He's once again accusing the OTA of changing their meeting agenda after announcing their turnpike project.
kswo.com
Multiple people injured in crash near Elgin
ELGIN, Okla. (KSWO) - Several people needed treatment after a major crash west of Elgin Thursday afternoon. It happened around noon at Highway 277 and northwest Meers Porter Hill Road. Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers said a driver going west on 277, ran a stop sign and hit a car that...
KOCO
Fire sparks twice overnight at northwest Oklahoma City home, authorities say
OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews responded to two fires at the same home overnight in northwest Oklahoma City, authorities said. Fire department officials told KOCO 5 that crews initially responded around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday to a fire at a home near Northwest 10th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. Flames rekindled around 6:45 a.m., prompting another response.
‘It’s dangerous, it’s inconvenient, it cost us money’: Logan Co. residents frustrated over three decade long road damage
A multitude of Logan County residents pointed News 4 in the direction of what they deem to be undriveable roads, saying each one has taken a toll on them financially and physically.
