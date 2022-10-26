ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

12 Best Restaurants in Tulsa, OK

Tulsa, in the Northeast corner of Oklahoma, is the 2nd most populated city in the state. The large Arkansas River passes right through the city. There is plenty to do in the city, from the Tulsa Air and Space Museum and Planetarium to The Gathering Place, a park filled with gardens, playgrounds, a skate park, a splash pad, and more. Tulsa is also home to some fabulous eateries.
Phillips 66 issues statement on staff reductions

HOUSTON, Texas — Phillips 66 officials confirmed today that the company is reducing staff at several locations including Ponca City. “Phillips 66 is undergoing a companywide effort to optimize its cost structure and reimagine its operating model to enable sustainable savings,” said Bernardo Fallas, Phillips 66 Media Relations. “As a result of this effort, some employees have been given new assignments in their current location while some have been offered positions at other sites, and some positions have been eliminated.”
Tulsa Neurologist Explains Stroke Signs & Symptoms To Watch For

TULSA, Okla. - Stroke is one of the leading causes of death in the United States and Saturday is World Stroke Day a day to raise awareness of the signs and symptoms as well as how to prevent them. Dr. Rahul Rahangdale a neurologist with Ascension Medical Group, joined News On 6 to talk about this important topic.
12 Awesome RV Parks Near Grand Lake Oklahoma

If you’re looking for a great place to camp and relax, you should consider an RV park near Grand Lake, Oklahoma. There are plenty of different options, so you’re sure to find one perfect for your needs. Whether you’re looking for a place to camp with your family or you’re just looking for a great place to get away from it all, an RV park near Grand Lake, Oklahoma, is the perfect choice for you.
Thousands without power in Oklahoma

Thousands are without power in Oklahoma Tuesday. The Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) outage map indicates more than 800 PSO customers are without power in the state, as of 11 a.m. The Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company outage map indicates they have more than 3,000 customers without power. More...
Midtown Tulsa burger restaurant closes

TULSA, Okla. — A midtown Tulsa burger restaurant is closed after more than 50 years of service. JJ’s Gourmet Burgers, near East 11th Street and South Peoria Avenue, is closed permanently, after the restaurant’s owner had been trying to sell it for while. The restaurant was known...
Crash has road shut down in west Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A vehicle crash has both lanes of a west Tulsa road blocked Thursday afternoon. First responders are at the crash on West 71st Street South near South Elwood Avenue. Both eastbound and westbound lanes of 71st are closed from Elwood to Riverside Parkway, which includes the...
Tiger Stadium Turns Orange For Gage Underwood

PRYOR, Okla. - As fans enter Tiger Stadium this Friday night the blue and gold will be replaced with a sea of orange. The tigers will celebrate Sr. Night this week by honoring their 12 Seniors. But it is the one who would have been a Senior this year that has left a hole in the heart of our community. When Gage Underwood passed away 8 years ago in an ATV accident it forever changed the lives of those who loved him. Gage loved baseball, wrestling, riding his dirt bike, going to the lake, camping, and of course football. As an undersized lineman, he made up for his size with his aggressive play. He was a great teammate, loving son, and awesome big brother to now Freshman Zain Underwood.
OFS Mitigates Fire Threat With Removal of Vegitation in Bartlesville

Due to the continuing threat of fire, the Oklahoma Forestry Service has decided to step in an begin removing vegetation and tree lines it has determined could become fuel for a spark of lightning or other source of fire-inducing actions. Bartlesville is one of the cities where the OFS is currently working.
Police involved in standoff in east Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police officers are involved in a standoff in an east Tulsa neighborhood Wednesday evening. At least 13 Tulsa Police units are at a house near 21st and Garnett. This is a developing story. FOX23 has a crew on the scene. ©2022 Cox Media Group.
