Read full article on original website
Michael Boarman
4d ago
Congrats driver. I know it's harder to do these days with the roads getting crazier and crazier . Coming up on my 1 million mile and know it takes alot... Well done driver and has to feel good with all the crap you get just for.driving for JB... take care
Reply
7
David Savage
4d ago
meanwhile over at swift they are waiting on their first driver to ever break the 500 mile safe driving mark
Reply(1)
15
Related
Looking to Buy a New or Used Car? Wait Six Months
U.S. auto prices remain in high gear in late 2022, with the average vehicle transaction price up 6.3% on a year-to-year basis from September 2021 to September 2022. The good news is that prices are coming down this autumn. The average new-vehicle retail transaction price in September is expected to...
notebookcheck.net
Largest battery-making project in the US may be used by Ford to poach Korean technology as Rivian tried
Legacy US automakers like GM or Ford have vowed to surpass Tesla and become the country's leading electric vehicle manufacturers. General Motors has pledged US$42 billion in total for the process, while Ford's transition is even more ambitious with a $50 billion investment in EV and battery factories announced so far. It even split its operations into a legacy company called Ford Blue - for legacy ICE vehicles - and a dedicated electric car spinoff aptly named Model E.
The 6 Most Reliable Used Pickup Trucks—According to U.S. News
If you need a used pickup truck that won't break down, you have excellent options from several brands. The post The 6 Most Reliable Used Pickup Trucks—According to U.S. News appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Ford CEO puts the brakes on the company's plan for fully autonomous cars, saying there's a long way to go before it can develop them at scale
Ford is winding down the robotaxi startup Argo AI as a result of the shift, the company said in its third-quarter results.
PropTech Pioneer Tour24 Names Dorota Firek as VP of Marketing, Announces Deployment of Platform to ECI Group
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 27, 2022-- Tour24, a mobile app that offers renters an easy way to tour apartments and gives property management teams the ability to seamlessly manage tours, today announced that ECI Group has started deployment of its platform across its entire portfolio. According to Atlanta-based multifamily owner and developer ECI, 85 percent of tours organized through Tour24 are completed on the day that they are scheduled – and 72 percent occur within an hour. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221027005244/en/ Dorota Firek, VP of Marketing, Tour24 (Photo: Business Wire)
monitordaily.com
American Trucking Association: Driver Shortage Remains High
American Trucking Associations (ATA) calculated the driver shortage has eased slightly but remains near its all-time high. “Based on our estimates, the trucking industry is short roughly 78,000 drivers,” Bob Costello, chief economist of the ATA, said. “That’s down slightly from 2021’s record of more than 81,000 – but still extremely high historically.”
Small Truckers, Truck Stops Pool Buying Clout to Take on Industry Giants
Smaller players in both the trucking industry and the truck stop industry are challenged to match the efficiencies of their larger competitors. Trucking companies with fleets of 20 or fewer vehicles can’t negotiate the same discounts as larger firms when it comes to their greatest expense — fuel — which accounts for 40% of their costs.
moderncampground.com
Cub Elecparts To Bring RV ABS Solutions Into US Market
Taiwan-based Cub Elecparts, a supplier of smart driving-related sensing devices and electrical and electronics parts for car applications, has penetrated its anti-lock braking system (ABS) for recreational vehicles (RVs) into the US market. The opportunity will significantly bolster its revenue performance in 2023, according to company chairman SC Yu, according...
fordauthority.com
Many Ford Vehicles Part Of Auto Parts Class Action Settlements
Over the past few years, a legal battle between a trio of Tier 1 automotive suppliers and a host of vehicle owners has been ongoing over claims that the former conspired together to artificially raise and fix the price of various vehicle components. A grand total of five class action lawsuits were filed over these claims, involving more than 70 suppliers in total, but three of those companies – Bosal Industries and Bosal USA, Robert Bosch GmbH and Robert Bosch LLC, and ZF TRW Automotive Holdings Corp., ZF Friedrichshaven AG, and Lucas Automotive GmbH – now known a ZF Active Safety GmbH – have now agreed to pay $3.15 million as part of a settlement that includes a number of Ford vehicles, according to Repairer Driven News.
Aviation International News
Gulfstream Deliveries, Sales Continue To Soar in 3Q22
General Dynamics subsidiary Gulfstream Aerospace delivered 35 aircraft (28 large-cabin jets and seven midsize G280s) in the third quarter, up from 31 (25 large-cabins and six G280s) in the same period a year ago. In the first nine months, it handed over 82 aircraft (66 large-cabins and 16 G280s), up from 80 units (68 large-cabins and 12 G280s) a year earlier.
freightwaves.com
Inward-facing cameras gain ground as drivers grumble
Driver-facing cameras are seen as intrusive and an invasion of privacy in the truck-driving community. Yet fleets are rapidly adopting them as a tool to fight against nuclear verdicts in which their drivers get blamed for accidents. Can you see me now?. Most truck drivers see value in forward-facing cameras...
globalspec.com
John Deere announces new line of excavators
John Deere, a manufacturer of agricultural machinery, has announced the addition of three new P-tier excavator models to its line of large-size equipment. These machines are the latest excavator models to launch as part of the John Deere Performance Tiering strategy. The 470 P-tier, 670 P-tier and 870 P-tier models offer enhanced visibility features, making them an ideal solution for operators looking to increase productivity on the job. Additionally, the 470 P-tier comes equipped with grade management solutions engineered to minimize rework and boost productivity, according to the manufacturer.
Comments / 20