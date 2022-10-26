Read full article on original website
Chad Brady
3d ago
you need an ID to buy tobacco, alcohol, firearms, Marijuana, check out books from a library,and lighters? but its rascist to ask for ID when voting our leadership into office?
I’m an OBGYN in Michigan. This is what I worry about when treating a patient. | Opinion
I’ve been an obstetrician-gynecologist in Michigan for nearly 25 years, caring for women giving birth, experiencing miscarriage, trying to become pregnant and deciding to end a pregnancy. Michigan voters will shortly decide whether to add protections to our state constitution to keep abortion legal. Without such protections, Michigan’s 1931...
A List of the Best Amish Restaurants in Michigan
Being able to sit down for a relaxing homemade meal at one of Michigan's many Amish restaurants is a luxury we will never take for granted. From all-you-can-eat buffets to charming food counters, here is a list of some of Amish country's best, and most delicious restaurants. Keep reading to learn more.
Have You Tried These 5 Michigan Made Pops That Aren’t Faygo or Vernors?
We all love a pop, soda, or a cold drink...whatever name you call it, there's something special about a sugary treat with your meal or on the go. When it comes to refreshments, you also have a multitude of options. Possibly you're sick of the same national soda brands that you see in every restaurant and convenience store. Or maybe you just want to support a more local business - either way, Michigan has a multitude of pops that you can drink that are from right here in the mitten.
Did You Know That These Are the Things that Michigan is Best Known For?
We all know the popular things that Michigan is known for. All of the lighthouses. Motown. Ford Company. Coney Dogs. But there are other important things are a part of Michigan's claim to fame. 10 Cent Deposit. I never knew that this was a thing. This is an interesting law...
Kick The Winter Blues: 5 Ways To Keep That Michigan Seasonal Depression Away
Summers here in Michigan are undeniably breathtaking. From the woods to the lakes, it's easy to see why anyone would want to live here. But, of course, with everything good there comes a yin to your yang... and Michigan winters are rough. While there is no easy way to keep...
SpartanNash CEO offers apparent criticism of abortion rights proposal in company email
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The CEO of SpartanNash in a company email was seemingly critical of a ballot proposal to enshrine abortion rights in the Michigan Constitution, saying it would “significantly infringe on parental rights but isn’t being marketed as such.”. Tony Sarsam, who was hired in...
Michigan Woman Bites Child, Gets Permanent Time-Out
Anytime you hear a story of a nurse, teacher or care-provider losing their minds on someone you have to wonder "Why did they choose this profession?" I'm not suggesting patients and students are always "in the right," but that's the nature of the job you're signing up to do. Off...
northernexpress.com
A Big Win for Michigan Rockhounds
If you’re a rock collector in Michigan, chances are you’ve heard of Michigan Rockhounds. Founded just two years ago as a hobbyist Facebook group with a mere dozen members, the organization has grown to nearly 100,000 members and is perhaps the state’s top convener for people who share the “rockhounding” passion. Now, Michigan Rockhounds has gotten its next big break. On Oct. 20, Facebook announced the latest round of participants for its prestigious Community Accelerator grant program, and out of more than 4,000 North American applicants, Michigan Rockhounds was selected as one of just 34 recipients. The grants are worth up to $40,000 and come with extensive coaching and networking opportunities, all intended “to enable great communities to make an even greater positive impact in the world.” Michigan Rockhounds, which seeks “to engage and educate Michiganders on the geological history of the mitten state,” says it will use the money and support from Facebook “to fast-track several ongoing projects to aid our community and the state of Michigan.” Learn more at michiganrockhounds.com.
Six Cool and Unique Businesses Up for Sale in Michigan
Cool business opportunities can be found all over Michigan right now. Most people have thought about starting or owning their own business at one point in their lives. Sometimes you just need a change of pace when it comes to working. Other times people are just sick of working for someone else. If you feel like this, just know that Michigan is full of opportunities for you.
Deadly disease affecting beech trees detected in 3 Michigan counties
An invasive tree disease first detected in Michigan over the summer has now been found in three southeast Michigan counties, state officials said. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources reports that beech leaf disease has been found in St. Clair, Oakland and Wayne counties. It was first detected in a small woodlot in St. Clair County in July.
Take A Ride Down The 58-Mile Bike Trail From West Michigan to Chicago
For all of you long-distance travelers, bikers, and marathon runners, this might be right up your alley. Soon, bikers and pedestrians will be to take a scenic route from Michigan to Illinois. Starting in New Buffalo, Michigan, traveling through Indiana, and connecting in Calumet Park in Chicago, the Marquette Greenway...
🚗 Predicted change in car prices
Good morning! It's Thursday. It's been months — heck, years — of surging demand for new cars. Automakers can't pump them out fast enough. Between the sky-high demand, labor shortages and supply chain issues, prices have soared, too. But according to new reporting from Free Press auto writer...
State Christmas tree on its way to the Michigan Capitol
The state Christmas tree is making its way to the Capitol City.
The Two Michigan Cases That Fueled The ‘Tainted Treat’ Myth
Two Michigan cases of candy poisoning at Halloween wound up being not as true as originally portrayed, and helped perpetuate the myth of tampered treats. The Myth Of Treats Being Tampered With Goes Back To The Industrial Revolution. The longstanding, but relatively false, idea that every Halloween children were dropping...
10 Michigan Small Cities are Some of the Worst in America
"City life" isn't for everyone. Some people like the quiet and quaintness of small towns, and rural living. At least, that's what WalletHub discovered. According to WalletHub, 46% of Americans would rather live in the suburbs. For urban areas, only 19% of Americans would prefer living there. While on the other hand, a whopping 35% of Americans would prefer to live in rural communities.
The Farmer Is Cutting the Crops Will This Mess Up Deer Hunting?
West Michigan farmers are beginning to harvest their corn, soybean, and other crops but will this affect bow hunters trying to bag a big old buck?. Farmers have a job to do in October and November in Michigan and that is to harvest their crops. Many hunters like to hunt near those crops because game animals like to eat those crops.
The Oldest Coney Dog Restaurant In Michigan Is In Kalamazoo
Michigan is basically the capital of coney dogs in the country, with a lot of focus being put on Detroit, as they're home to the American Coney Island (Est. 1917) and their neighbor and brother-restaurant, Lafayette Coney Island (Est. 1924). But as historical and legendary as these two are, those...
My North.com
4 Timeless Northern Michigan Inns for a Cozy Getaway
Storied stays of Northern Michigan. From an inn in Marquette in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula to a cozy Ludington B&B, these four timeless Northern Michigan inns combine history and hospitality for a cozy fall or winter getaway. This article first appeared in Traverse, Northern Michigan's Magazine. Find this article and...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
A new 58-mile bike trail will connect West Michigan to Chicago
From Michigan to Indiana to Illinois, bikers and pedestrians will soon be able to travel across state lines on a scenic, non-motorized greenway along the south shore of Lake Michigan. The Marquette Greenway Trail Project will stretch 58 miles and connect Calumet Park on Chicago’s southeast side to downtown New...
WNDU
Tudor Dixon hosts ‘freedom rally’ at Secret Garden at the Harbor
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Over 500 people attended a freedom rally in Benton Harbor to show their support for Michigan Gubernational candidate, Tudor Dixon. The event was held at the “Secret Garden at the Harbor.” Dixon talked about several topics, such as last night’s debate, the impacts of COVID-19, and inflation.
