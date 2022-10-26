Read full article on original website
Dunkin Donuts Crook Makes Off with Dough in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
"Saturday Night Live" Star Savagely BeatenNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
New York has the largest population of homeless students in the countryVictorNew York City, NY
Social Media Seductress Brings Total to Seven Men Robbed in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Felix De Jesus Disappeared at the Hands of Paterson Police OfficersBLOCK WORK MEDIAPaterson, NJ
thetenaflyecho.com
Mr. Hubbard, Head Engineer of Student Organization
In the distant depths of Tenafly High School’s science wing lies a room of otherworldly contraptions and bizarre machinery. Here you might discover the soft buzz of a 3D printer, the unfurling of an intricate blueprint, or even the whirring parts of a vivacious robot. What some might not know is that this realm of engineering and technology doubles as the current seat of government for the Tenafly High School Student Organization, where our very own classmates represent our best interests in the face of adult administration. The center of all these operations? Mr. Allen Hubbard, robotics and engineering expert turned political powerhouse.
thesummitpinnacle.com
Summit High School Student Section: Trashy or Classy
The student body at Summit High School comes together every week to show support for fellow student athletes participating in fall sports. Everyone attending has been participating in the themes, chants and raucous behavior toward the opposing teams. Being in the middle of the student section is a good time, but Summit students can get a bit carried away and must find the balance of fun within the rules set by the administration.
Merger of two NJ colleges announced, to save one from closing
TRENTON – Bloomfield College will merge into Montclair State University by next summer. The schools in Essex County announced Thursday that their boards of trustees had authorized their presidents to sign an agreement detailing the plan for the merger, which will create what will be called Bloomfield College of Montclair State University.
fox5ny.com
Rev. Calvin Butts, pastor of Harlem's Abyssinian Baptist Church dies
NEW YORK - Reverend Dr. Calvin O. Butts, lll, who was the pastor at Harlem's historic Abyssinian Baptist Church has died, the church announced on Friday. "The Butts Family and entire Abyssinian Baptist Church membership solicit your prayers for us in our bereavement," a statement read. Butts spent 50 years...
themontclairgirl.com
This NJ Woman is Hosting a Montclair Launch Party for Her New Candle Line
Meet Melyssa Murray + James Murray (AKA Murr from Impractical Jokers) — an NJ-based couple who currently lives in Princeton with their dog. With a background in geriatric care, Melyssa found herself unable to work with patients due to the COVID-19 pandemic — and that’s how WithoutTheRoots was born. What started off as a woman-owned, moss art-based company has now expanded into selling candles. Plus, the couple is hosting a launch party for No. 95 Candles next Saturday, November 5th, at 18 Label Studios in Montclair. What’s more, not only will this be a night of drinking, dancing, and fun, but all proceeds from this event also benefit the Fisher Center for Alzheimer’s Research Foundation. Read on to learn more about Melyssa + James as well as how WithoutTheRoots came to be.
hudsontv.com
Bayonne Swears In 12 New Police Officers
Photo Credit: City of Bayonne Twelve new police officers were sworn in as new members of the Bayonne Police Department at a recent ceremony in the Dorothy Harrington Council Chambers at City Hall.. The new police officers include eight men and four women. The twelve officers are Jacklin Elbadry, Joseph...
anash.org
Hakhel Learning from Morning to Night at Monsey Yeshiva
Monsey Yeshiva hosted a Yom Shekulo Hakhel for its students to learn about the mitzvah of Hakhel for an entire day through kinusim, farbrengens, and learning. A full day was dedicated to Hakhel at the Monsey Mesivta, with the bochurim and hanhala utilizing every part of the day to learn about Hakhel and how to implement it in their lives.
iona.edu
Iona University Announces $5 Million Gift and Naming of the Kelly Center for Health Sciences
Flagship Building of the NewYork-Presbyterian Iona School of Health Sciences Set to Open January 2023. NEW ROCHELLE AND BRONXVILLE, N.Y. – Iona University is proud to announce that the flagship building of the NewYork-Presbyterian Iona School of Health Sciences will be named the Kelly Center for Health Sciences in honor of benefactors Alfred F. Kelly Jr. ’80, ’81MBA, ’19H, chairman and chief executive officer of Visa, and Peggy Kelly ’81, ’84MBA.
essexnewsdaily.com
Maplewood mourns the death of Chief DeVaul
MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Maplewood Police Chief Jimmy DeVaul, 53, died Oct. 21 at Lehigh Valley Hospital–Cedar Crest in Allentown, Pa. DeVaul will be remembered in Maplewood as a stabilizing force who became chief of the police department following an upheaval, a man who worked to improve the department’s culture and relationship with the community.
Baker Combines Art, Cookies With New Bergen County Shop
A lifelong artist is combining her passions with the opening of a brand-new bake shop in Bergen County. After moving to New Jersey, Justine Boone began taking cake decorating classes and spent four months learning the art of cake design. Alas, she landed on cookies — and hasn't looked back.
baristanet.com
Montclair Mourns Firefighter Kevin Berry
Montclair, NJ – He spent 27 years fighting fires in Montclair. Today, Montclair is mourning the passing of Ret. Battalion Chief Kevin Berry after a courageous battle with ALS. Berry retired at the rank of Battalion Chief. Montclair Firefighters Foundation describes Berry as “a leader, friend, mentor, and a...
morristowngreen.com
Morristown planning board denies extension for apartments pitched by company of disgraced attorney
Morristown’s planning board on Thursday scuttled a five-story apartment project pitched by a company affiliated with the board’s former attorney, who is facing jail time in a corruption scandal. The board cited a zoning change, new traffic patterns and unmet approval conditions in denying the BAKOD Holding Corporation’s...
roi-nj.com
Fantastic Sams takes new lease at Hillsborough Mall
Fantastic Sams salon has negotiated a new lease at Amwell Mall in Hillsborough, Larken Associates said. Located just off Route 206 in the heart of Somerset County, Amwell Mall is a highly visible, recently renovated 35,398-square-foot shopping center with a range of retail, office and medical spaces. The property is...
Don’t miss the Monmouth County, NJ Fall Craft Show
There’s no shortage of things to do in the fall in New Jersey; after you put away the jack-o-lanterns and before you prep the Thanksgiving turkey, enjoy some of the fall festivals, like the Fall Craft Show being hosted by the Monmouth County Park System. The festival will be...
earnthenecklace.com
Justin Godynick Leaving News 12: Where Is the New Jersey Meteorologist Going?
Justin Godynick has been the go-to guy for the people of New Jersey to stay up-to-date on the weather for 20 years. But the meteorologist will soon be departing News 12 in November 2022. As soon as Jersey City residents learned Justin Godynick was leaving News 12, they had many questions. They want to know where the meteorologist is going and if they will see him in broadcasting again. They especially want to know if he is staying in New Jersey. Fortunately for his viewers, Godynick answered most queries about leaving News 12.
yonkerstimes.com
Westchester Medical Center and New York State Nurses Association Reach a Five-Year Contract Agreement
NYSNA members ratify contract that will benefit approximately. Ratified agreement delivers increased wages and creates a new family leave. Westchester Medical Center and the New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA) announced a new ratified five-year collective bargaining agreement that will benefit more than 1,500 nurses at Westchester Medical Center, Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital, and the Behavioral Health Center. The agreement, which is the result of a strong working relationship and commitment to bargaining in good faith, increases nurse wages, preserves existing healthcare and pension benefits, and offers a new family leave bank for nurses.
Commercial Observer
Upper West Side Private School Heads to the Financial District
An Upper West Side private school is planning to head downtown and fill a chunk of empty offices at 5 Hanover Square in the Financial District, the landlord announced Wednesday. The IDEAL School of Manhattan will leave its current location at 314 West 91st Street near Riverside Drive for 63,000...
Yum! The Best Sliders in New Jersey are Maybe the Best in America
A fond memory I have of sliders goes back to when my son Zach was little, we would go on weekends and get a "crave case" at White Castle. We would stay up late and watch movies and SNL and enjoy the onions and slide 'em right down lol it is a fantastic memory and we both enjoyed those "slider" weekends.
PD: New York Dad Beat Mom While Holding Baby In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley father is accused of assaulting the mother of his young child while the baby was being held. On Friday, Oct. 21, the Town of Ramapo Police Department responded to a home in the Hillcrest section of the town for a report of a dispute between a man and woman.
